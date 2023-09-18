Alight to build over 100MW solar PV project in Finland

Spanning 123 hectares, the project’s expected annual electricity production will reach 107GWh, and Alight claimed that the project will be one of Finland’s largest solar parks under development.

“This new project in Eurajoki marks an exciting expansion phase into the Finnish market for Alight, while at the same time helping the country to reach its ambitious targets of becoming carbon neutral by 2035 and the world’s first fossil fuel-free society,” said Warren Campbell, chief operations officer at Alight.

In other parts of Scandinavia, Alight announced plans to build a 64MW solar farm in Hallstavik, Sweden, in June. The project will be built in the municipality of Norrtälje in south-east Sweden. Swedish retailer Axfood has signed a 12-year power purchase agreement to buy power from the project.

In July, the company also opened an office in Madrid, hoping to tap into the city’s mature talent pool to support its growth and development in Europe.