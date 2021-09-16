Amp Energy closes financing for 120MW solar project in New South Wales

The Molong Solar Farm in New South Wales, owned by Amp Energy. Image: GRS Energy.

Renewables developer Amp Energy has secured financing for a 120MW solar installation in the Australian state of New South Wales that is expected to begin energisation in early 2022.

The Hillston Solar Farm will generate approximately 235,000GWh per year and is backed by a finance agreement with investment bank Natixis and Export Development Canada.

”Amp is pleased to begin a strategic relationship with Natixis for future financing of Amp projects in Australia and globally,” said Dean Cooper, executive vice president and head of Amp Australia.

Having revealed a US$374 million investment from private equity firm Carlyle early this year, Canada-headquartered Amp Energy has since achieved commercial operations at the 39MWdc Molong Solar Farm in New South Wales and has unveiled plans for a renewable energy hub in South Australia that will feature three PV projects totalling more than 1.3GW and battery storage capacity of up to 540MW.

Amp also signed a deal last month with Danish investment firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners to develop 1.7GW of renewables in India. The partnership enables investments of more than US$200 million in the portfolio of both utility as well as commercial and industrial solar projects and PV-wind hybrids.