News

Amp Energy closes financing for 120MW solar project in New South Wales

By Jules Scully
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Vistra plotting solar and energy storage at coal sites following Illinois climate act

News

Amp Energy closes financing for 120MW solar project in New South Wales

News

Solar deployment to reach 191GW in 2021 but fall far short of 2030 ambitions, BloombergNEF says

News

Australia backs measures to improve integrity of rooftop solar sector

News

Babcock & Wilcox to enter US solar market with acquisition of Fosler Construction

News

Silfab Solar secures investment to support US module manufacturing expansion

News

Procurement considerations for the large-format module era

Featured Articles, Features

‘Solar-plus-storage is the answer’: What record power prices mean for Europe’s PV sector

Editors' Blog, Features

Portuguese trade bodies APREN and APESF merge to support solar sector

News

FTC Solar replaces CEO amid ‘tough operational environment’

News
The Molong Solar Farm in New South Wales, owned by Amp Energy. Image: GRS Energy.

Renewables developer Amp Energy has secured financing for a 120MW solar installation in the Australian state of New South Wales that is expected to begin energisation in early 2022.

The Hillston Solar Farm will generate approximately 235,000GWh per year and is backed by a finance agreement with investment bank Natixis and Export Development Canada.

”Amp is pleased to begin a strategic relationship with Natixis for future financing of Amp projects in Australia and globally,” said Dean Cooper, executive vice president and head of Amp Australia.

Having revealed a US$374 million investment from private equity firm Carlyle early this year, Canada-headquartered Amp Energy has since achieved commercial operations at the 39MWdc Molong Solar Farm in New South Wales and has unveiled plans for a renewable energy hub in South Australia that will feature three PV projects totalling more than 1.3GW and battery storage capacity of up to 540MW.

Amp also signed a deal last month with Danish investment firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners to develop 1.7GW of renewables in India. The partnership enables investments of more than US$200 million in the portfolio of both utility as well as commercial and industrial solar projects and PV-wind hybrids.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
amp energy, australia, natixis, new south wales, project financing

Read Next

Australia backs measures to improve integrity of rooftop solar sector

September 16, 2021
Australia’s government has committed AU$19.2 million (US$14 million) to implement the recommendations of a new report that that aims to improve regulation and compliance in the country’s rooftop solar sector.

ARENA aims to further reduce cost of solar through new investment plan

September 13, 2021
The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) will support projects that further lower the cost of renewable generation as part of a new investment strategy aimed at underpinning the transition to net zero emissions.

US-ROUND UP: Canadian Solar signs long term O&M contracts, EDF Renewables invests in solar-plus-storage projects

September 7, 2021
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including developments from Canadian Solar, EDF Renewables and Altus Power

US ROUND-UP: Invenergy seals financing for 200MW project, RWE orders LG batteries for PV-storage plants

September 2, 2021
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including developments from Invenergy, SB Energy and RWE Renewables.

Amp Energy strikes land deal for Australian solar-storage site

August 31, 2021
Renewables developer Amp Energy has signed a land deal with an aboriginal community group in Australia, allowing the development of a utility-scale solar-storage project.

Renewables could meet all electricity demand in Australia at certain times of day by 2025

August 31, 2021
Accelerating deployment of utility-scale solar and wind means much of Australia could have sufficient renewables generation to meet 100% of consumer demand at certain times of the day by 2025, the Australian Energy Market Operator has said.

