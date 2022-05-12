Ampt delivers 240MW of string optimisers to Latin America’s ‘largest solar-plus-storage’ project

Ampt has delivered 240MW of string optimisers to a co-located project in the Atacama Desert in Chile. Image: Sam Power via Unsplash.

Power conversion technology provider Ampt has delivered 240MW of string optimisers to the “largest solar-plus-storage plant” in Latin America according to Ampt.

Located in the Atacama desert in Chile, the string optimisers will connect the 240MW solar PV plant to a 112MW/560MWh DC-coupled energy storage system.

The project will deliver renewable sources to Sierra Gorda SCM’s copper mining operations in the region of Antofagasta, which has one of the highest levels of solar irradiation in the world.

“We are pleased to be part of this record-setting PV+storage power plant,” said Levent Gun, Ampt CEO. “It truly sets the standard for transmission-level use of energy storage to enhance grid reliability while benefiting from the energy independence and lower cost of renewables.”