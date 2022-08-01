Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Ampt files lawsuit against SolarEdge alleging patent infringement on power systems technology

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

Ampt files lawsuit against SolarEdge alleging patent infringement on power systems technology

News

First Solar signs 2.4GW module supply agreement with existing partner Intersect Power

News

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon price finally levels off as top four silicon manufacturers post massive profit rises

News

Perovskite cells’ reverse bias potential threatens technology’s commercial viability, say researchers

News

Mytilineos’ profits soar to US$168m in H2 2022 as renewable sales double

News

First Solar will consider US manufacturing buildout if climate bill passes

News

Sunnova records best ever quarter in sales as revenue jumps, brands US climate bill ‘perfect’

News

Australian power export project ‘will unlock solar’s potential’, developer Sun Cable says

Featured Articles, Features

Clean Energy Associates acquired by British quality assurance firm Intertek

News

Enel Colombia begins construction of 487MW plant

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Ampt claims SolarEdge’s solar power systems have unlawfully used Ampt’s optimiser technology and infringing some of its US patents. Image: Ampt.

Power optimiser provider Ampt has filed two lawsuits against SolarEdge in the US alleging patent infringement on power optimiser technology.

Ampt has filed a complaint with the US International Trade Commission (ITC) against SolarEdge requesting a ban on imports of SolarEdge’s power systems and components that infringe Ampt’s patents.

At the same time, Ampt has filed a similar patent infringement action against SolarEdge in the US district court in Delaware that seeks a finding of patent infringement, “substantial” monetary damages and an injunction.

The patents describe ways of converting electrical power from a solar energy source to make it available for use in a variety of applications, according to Ampt, which said the infringing products are being manufactured in Israel, China, Vietnam and Hungary.

Ampt claims SolarEdge’s solar power systems unlawfully uses Ampt’s optimiser technology and infringes one or more claims from eight of Ampt’s US patents.

Levent Gun, CEO at Ampt, said: “We look forward to demonstrating to the ITC and the District Court that SolarEdge is violating our intellectual property and that the Commission should ban the import of the infringing SolarEdge products.”

In Ampt’s complaint to the ITC, the Colorado-based company has asked for an exclusion order banning imports to the US of SolarEdge’s product infringing Ampt’s patents as well as a ban on the sale of goods already imported in the US.

Among the products claimed by Ampt to infringe the patents are SolarEdge’s power optimisers for solar panels, inverters for power systems and solar power systems using both.

In response to the news, SolarEdge told PV Tech that “SolarEdge and Ampt have been litigating a dispute involving a patent family filed by SolarEdge and a patent family filed by Ampt before the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for many years.”

“Recently, the USPTO awarded priority of invention to SolarEdge, cancelled the claims of Ampt’s patents, and awarded the patent claims in these Ampt patents to SolarEdge. While SolarEdge has not yet been served, it appears that having lost before the USPTO, Ampt is now shopping around its claims to other courts. SolarEdge anticipates a vigorous defense of these new cases.”

In the ITC action, Ampt claims SolarEdge has infringed on the following US patents: Nos. 9,673,630 and 11,289,917. While in the Delaware district court, Ampt claims SolarEdge has infringed on the aforementioned patents as well as US patents Nos. 7,605,498, 7,719,140, 10,608,437, 10,886,746, 11,070,062 and 11,070,063.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
ampt, lawsuits, patent infringement, power optimisers, solaredge, us solar

Read Next

Iberdrola sees profits soar with international business offsetting Spain’s results

July 28, 2022
Iberdrola has recorded a profit of €2.07 billion in H1 2022 with strong performances in its international business offsetting adverse results in Spain.

Solar manufacturing support included in Manchin-backed climate bill

July 28, 2022
Manufacturing support for solar components and clean energy tax credits are included in a proposed US budget reconciliation bill from Senate Democrats that proponents have said features the biggest climate and renewables investment in the country’s history.

‘A step in the wrong direction’: US utility-scale solar deployment fell 53% in Q2

July 27, 2022
US utility-scale solar installations in Q2 2022 were down 53% year-on-year as policy headwinds and trade issues impacted development and increased the backlog of delayed projects, a new report has revealed.

Installation and development firms drive US solar job creation, says IREC

July 26, 2022
Installation and project development companies drove job creation in the US solar sector last year as the industry employed 255,037 workers, a 9.2% increase on 2020, a report has revealed.

First Solar signs 500MW solar module supply deal with Akuo Solar

July 25, 2022
US thin-film solar manufacturer First Solar has signed a 500MW solar module supply agreement with French developer Akuo Solar.

Tesla solar installations rebound to four-year high

July 20, 2022
Tesla installed 106MW of solar PV in Q2 2022, its largest quarterly total for more than four years as the firm's energy division rebounded.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Perovskite cells’ reverse bias potential threatens technology’s commercial viability, say researchers

News

Australian power export project ‘will unlock solar’s potential’, developer Sun Cable says

Featured Articles, Features

First Solar will consider US manufacturing buildout if climate bill passes

News

Mytilineos’ profits soar to US$168m in H2 2022 as renewable sales double

News

Solar wafer, cell prices rise as reports suggest state intervention could be near

News

Italy to allocate 3.3GW of solar and wind in next renewables tender

News

Upcoming Events

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Madrid, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022