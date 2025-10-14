Subscribe To Premium
Apple to back 650MW of European renewable projects in US$600M push

By Shreeyashi Ojha
OCI Holdings Vietnam wafer play exposes critical US solar supply bottleneck

PV CellTech USA takeaways: Perovskite, manufacturing bottlenecks and tariffs dominate discussions

German IPP wpd starts construction at 140MW French solar project

Levanta Renewables to build 166MWp solar-plus-storage project in Philippines

India adds 4.9GW residential rooftop solar in H1

Engie and Masdar win bid for 1.5GW Abu Dhabi PV project

Slashing utility-scale grading costs: a hidden lever for optimising ROI

OCI Holdings eyeing US market with 65% stake in 2.7GW Vietnamese solar wafer plant

Solar power’s ‘meteoric’ rise, growth of distributed solar and battery co-location among key DNV energy trends

Apple will invest more than US$600 million in projects expected to generate over 1,000GWh per year. Image: Apple.

US tech giant Apple will support 650MW of renewable projects as part of a major expansion of its clean energy investments in Europe, aimed at reducing its carbon footprint.

According to the firm, the energy used to power and charge Apple devices made up about 29% of its total greenhouse gas emissions in 2024. The company plans to generate 3,000GWh of renewable energy annually by 2030 and to reach this goal, Apple will invest more than US$600 million in projects expected to generate over 1,000GWh per year, covering roughly one-third of the target. 

“By 2030, we want our users to know that all the energy it takes to charge their iPhone or power their Mac is matched with clean electricity,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives. “Our new projects in Europe will help us achieve our ambitious 2030 goal, while contributing to healthy communities, thriving economies and secure energy sources across the continent.”   

Under the announcement, Apple is significantly expanding its clean energy projects across Europe, with large-scale solar and wind farms now in development in Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland and Romania. 

In Poland, it has agreed a 19-year offtake deal for Econergy’s 40MW Resko solar project, which due to begin commercial operations later this year. Long-term offtake agreements are also in place for Nala Renewables’ 99MW wind farm in Romania and one of Latvia’s largest solar farms through European Energy, adding 110MW of capacity. In Spain, Apple supported ib vogt’s 134MWp Castano solar farm, which became operational earlier this year

In Greece, the company has signed a long-term agreement to procure power from a 110MW solar project owned and operated by HELLENiQ ENERGY. In Italy, Apple is supporting the development of a 129MW portfolio of solar and wind projects. The first project—a solar project in Sicily—will come online this month. 

