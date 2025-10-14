Apple to back 650MW of European renewable projects in US$600M push

“By 2030, we want our users to know that all the energy it takes to charge their iPhone or power their Mac is matched with clean electricity,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives. “Our new projects in Europe will help us achieve our ambitious 2030 goal, while contributing to healthy communities, thriving economies and secure energy sources across the continent.”

Under the announcement, Apple is significantly expanding its clean energy projects across Europe, with large-scale solar and wind farms now in development in Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland and Romania.

In Poland, it has agreed a 19-year offtake deal for Econergy’s 40MW Resko solar project, which due to begin commercial operations later this year. Long-term offtake agreements are also in place for Nala Renewables’ 99MW wind farm in Romania and one of Latvia’s largest solar farms through European Energy, adding 110MW of capacity. In Spain, Apple supported ib vogt’s 134MWp Castano solar farm, which became operational earlier this year.

In Greece, the company has signed a long-term agreement to procure power from a 110MW solar project owned and operated by HELLENiQ ENERGY. In Italy, Apple is supporting the development of a 129MW portfolio of solar and wind projects. The first project—a solar project in Sicily—will come online this month.