ARCO/Murray contracted for Boviet Solar’s 2GW North Carolina TOPCon module assembly plant

By George Heynes
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Modules
Americas

ARCO/Murray contracted for Boviet Solar's 2GW North Carolina TOPCon module assembly plant

ARCO/Murray will also construct Boviet Solar’s anticipated additional 2GW solar cell manufacturing plant. Image: Boviet Solar.

Construction firm ARCO/Murray has been selected to lead the design and construction of Vietnamese solar manufacturer Boviet Solar’s 2GW TOPCon module assembly plant, alongside the anticipated solar cell plant, in North Carolina, US.

Revealed yesterday (16 October), the construction company will be involved throughout the development of the 2GW plants, which will be developed across two phases. The first phase involves the construction of the 2GW solar module manufacturing facility, which started last week (10 October).

The renovation project will update a 500,000-square-foot facility in Pitt County to assemble the company’s monofacial Gamma Series and bifacial Vega Series modules. These modules will cater to all market segments: residential, commercial and industrial and utility-scale applications.

ARCO/Murray will support the development by building infrastructure improvements and mechanical and electrical upgrades. The company will also assist in the installation of production equipment and the startup operations

As previously reported by PV Tech, Boviet Solar aims to begin the mass production of solar PV modules in the early first half of 2025. Boviet Solar is investing US$294 million to build the 2GW module and solar cell plants.

Phase two of the development will see the construction of a 2GW advanced solar cell manufacturing facility. Boviet Solar expects to break ground in Q4 2024. The plant will have a footprint of around 600,000 square feet and be dedicated to the production of high-performance solar cells.

During this phase, ARCO/Murray will collaborate with overseas equipment manufacturers and work closely with the city and utility companies to integrate essential mechanical, electrical, gas and chemical distribution systems. This phase will also encompass the construction of a substation and a wastewater treatment plant to meet the facility’s operational demands.

Rick Guth, vice-president at ARCO/Murray, believes the new facility will “drive growth of solar energy production in the US” and that it exemplifies its expertise in “managing complex design-build projects”.

Sienna Cen, president of Boviet Solar USA, added: “The completed facilities will produce 2GW of solar modules and 2GW of solar cells annually, significantly contributing to the US solar supply chain and supporting the nation’s transition to clean energy. This project not only underscores North Carolina’s role as a leader in renewable energy but also creates significant economic opportunities for the local community.”

