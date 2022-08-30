Subscribe
Arctech opens 3GW tracker manufacturing facility in India

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Balance of System, Manufacturing, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania

Arctech opens 3GW tracker manufacturing facility in India

The company has recently celebrated shipping more than 3.5GW of solar trackers in India. Image: Arctech.

Chinese tracker manufacturer Arctech has opened its first joint venture solar tracker manufacturing base in India.

The facility, Jash Energy, has been modelled after the company’s existing manufacturing base in China with an automatic production line and will have an annual capacity of 3GW.

Its strategic location in Mundra, in the state of Gujarat, will facilitate access to Western, Middle East and African markets as well as for domestic transport to all major industrial destinations, Arctech said.

This comes only a few months after the introduction of the basic customs duty (BCD) on solar cells and modules, with the Indian government pushing to establish a domestic manufacturing base to reduce the country’s dependency on solar imports, which has seen several new module manufacturing facilities announced in the past months.

Furthermore, India is set to accelerate its solar deployment with more than 20GW of solar PV expected during the 2023 financial year.

In terms of raw materials, Arctech plans to work with domestic steel manufacturers for the development of its trackers.

Gail Chen, general manager of East Asia and India at Arctech and director and CEO of Jash Energy, said: “The opening of the JV factory has marked Arctech’s determination on practising a long-term localisation strategy in India, we will continue to enhance our presence to reduce the region’s dependence on traditional and costly sources of energy.”

The company has recently celebrated shipping more than 3.5GW of trackers in India since its first project in the country, in 2015.

arctech, india, mundra, tracker manufacturing

