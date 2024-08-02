Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

ARENA commits AUS$3.2 million to pursue ultra-low-cost solar

By George Heynes
New Technology, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

ARENA commits AUS$3.2 million to pursue ultra-low-cost solar

News

New England and Central-West Orana REZs in New South Wales, Australia, hit milestones

News

Australia’s Genex Power acquired by J-Power in deal worth AUS$351 million

News

Quinbrook raises US$3 billion for Net Zero Power Fund

News

Enstall acquires solar PV mounting system provider Schletter

News

OCI Energy sells 260MW ERCOT solar plant to Hyundai Engineering

News

Tax credit transfer market leans towards competitive sales

Features, Interviews

US Senate committee moves forward on Energy Permitting Reform Act

News

Sunnova reports reduced losses of US$79.7 million in Q2 2024 results

News

US senators seek to exclude Chinese PV manufacturers from IRA tax benefits

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The finance will be allocated to PV Lighthouse and Built Robotics Australia. Image: ARENA.

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has committed over AUS$3.2 million (US$2.08 million) in funding to PV Lighthouse and Built Robotics Australia to help develop ultra-low-cost solar.

PV Lighthouse secured AUS$1.97 million to support the development of its SunSolve Yield technology, which aims to improve yield forecasting for utility-scale solar projects. The funding was announced by the software provider a couple of weeks ago, when founder and CEO Keith McIntosh spoke with PV Tech about the company’s proposition to help remove “guesswork” and simplify project development and design with its 3D digital twin tool.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

ARENA confirmed its commitment on Wednesday (31 July). It will enable PV Lighthouse to accelerate software development by expanding its team with new researchers and programmers.

McIntosh said the product enables developers “to rapidly calculate factors such as structures and modules with SunSolve, giving them greater confidence in their forecasts – a key advantage when negotiating project financing”.

Built Robotics Australia has received AUS$1.3 million to help progress its autonomous piling robot project, an Australian market first that will automate the pile-driving processes associated with constructing utility-scale solar farms. Methods currently in place have been deemed “labour and time intensive”, ARENA said.

The design and piloting of first and second-generation prototype robots have the potential to reduce piling time and labour costs by approximately 82% and 88%, respectively, increasing installation efficiency and safety.

Paul Kelly, general manager and vice-president of business development at Built Robotics, believes Australia remains a “technology hub for renewable energy”, adding that the organisation is “honoured” to be working with ARENA to invent better ways to build solar projects.

ARENA CEO Darren Miller said both projects will help improve solar PV technology, making it more efficient and quicker to deploy. This will help realise Australia’s renewable energy future sooner. 

“Ultra low-cost solar is Australia’s key to achieving the renewable energy transition and reaching our net zero goals. Automation and efficiency are both leading tools in driving down costs. Both projects are exploring innovative approaches to doing just this,” Miller said.

“These are groundbreaking projects using cutting-edge technology to enhance Australia’s solar PV manufacturing and energy generation.”

Projects an example of ideas to be supported via the Solar ScaleUp Challenge

According to ARENA, these projects have been referenced as the type the organisation wants to support via the AUS$100 million Solar ScaleUp Challenge initiative, which opened on 19 June 2024, and ARENA administers.

The initiative invites professionals from across the international solar landscape, such as financiers, solar customers, engineers, and developers, to break down barriers to installing, operating, and maintaining solar PV projects.

This will also enable ARENA to work towards its vision for ultra-low-cost solar, arguing that a ‘30-30-30’ approach to solar, representing 30% solar module efficiency and an installed cost of 30 cents per watt by 2030, could help Australia become a renewable energy superpower. This would mean achieving a levelised cost of electricity below AUS$20 per megawatt hour by 2030.

arena, australia, automation, built robotics, forecasting, pv lighthouse, solar scaleup challenge, ultra low cost solar

Read Next

Transgrid_New_South_wales

New England and Central-West Orana REZs in New South Wales, Australia, hit milestones

August 2, 2024
EnergyCo has revealed a string of announcements that aim to progress the development of the New England and the Central West Orana REZs.
genex_kidston_australia_2

Australia’s Genex Power acquired by J-Power in deal worth AUS$351 million

August 1, 2024
Australian renewable energy and storage developer Genex Power has been acquired by Japanese power company J-Power in a deal worth AUS$351 million (US$229 million).
Enel's Sao Goncalo project in Brazil.

Australia: 1.4 million solar PV modules to reach end-of-life in 2025

August 1, 2024
Enel Green Power Australia has signed a long-term agreement with ElecSome to recycle solar PV modules across its portfolio.
Image: Queensland Department of Energy and Public Works.

ARENA provides AUS$15 million to enhance operational capacity of NEM in Australia

July 31, 2024
ARENA has provided AUS$15 million in funding to AEMO to enhance the operational capacity of the National Energy Market (NEM), aiding solar.
FRV Australia's Dalby solar-plus-storage project. Image: FRV Australia.

FRV Australia secures AUS$1.2 billion refinancing facility for 1GW solar PV portfolio

July 31, 2024
FRV Australia has secured a AUS$1.2 billion (US$780 million) refinancing facility to support a 1GW portfolio of eight solar PV projects.
Other CSSI in NSW include the 2.2GW PHES power station Snowy 2.0 and Oven Mountain, a 600MW/7200MWh, billion-dollar energy storage project. Image: NSW government.

Australia: NEM connection applications rise by 43% YoY, solar ranks second

July 30, 2024
AEMO says projects seeking to connect to the National Electricity Market (NEM) in Australia rose to 43GW in June 2024, a 43% increase YoY.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US senators seek to exclude Chinese PV manufacturers from IRA tax benefits

News

Australia: 1.4 million solar PV modules to reach end-of-life in 2025

News

Wacker posts 55% drop in polysilicon sales in Q2 2024

News

Oxford PV: Perovskite is the future of utility-scale PV, ‘end of story’

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Quinbrook raises US$3 billion for Net Zero Power Fund

News

Solar industry facing ‘uncertain policy environment’ ahead of US election, says First Solar

News

Upcoming Events

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile
© Solar Media Limited 2024