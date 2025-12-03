Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

ARENA commits US$98 million to Sunman’s 500MW PV module manufacturing hub in Australia

By George Heynes
December 3, 2025
Manufacturing, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Modules, Policy
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

ARENA commits US$98 million to Sunman’s 500MW PV module manufacturing hub in Australia

News

Sunsure Energy signs PPA for 82.5MW Indian solar project

News

ABB completes acquisition of Gamesa Electric

News

Astronergy, JA Solar to ‘terminate’ patent disputes, reach cross-licencing agreement

News

AEMO charts Australia’s rooftop solar boom to 42.5GW by 2036

News

Voltage Energy on the implementation of virtual reality and the advantages of aluminum in the EBOS field

Features, Interviews

Australia: 212,000 PV modules installed at 119MW state-owned solar-plus-storage site

News

Canadian Solar shifts US solar, energy storage manufacturing assets to North American ownership

News

Midsummer to ship up to 200MW of equipment to Colombian CIGS solar factory

News

Grenergy sells 88MW Colombian solar PV portfolio

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
ARENA CEO Darren Miller (centre) said the plant will help expand the nation’s role in global clean energy supply chains. Image: Darren Miller (via LinkedIn).

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has announced up to AU$151 million (US$98 million) in conditional funding for Sunman Energy to establish a 500MW solar module manufacturing facility in the Hunter Valley, New South Wales (NSW).

This marks the largest single commitment under the federal government’s AU$1 billion Solar Sunshot programme.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The Hunter Valley Solar Foundry project, led by the Sunman Group and founded by solar pioneer Dr Zhengrong Shi, will develop an advanced manufacturing facility utilising the company’s lightweight solar technology, which highlights domestic innovation in solar technology, according to industry stakeholders.

The facility will reduce solar module costs by approximately 15% by eliminating import expenses, while supporting Australia’s position as a global leader in solar research and deployment.

The NSW government has provided an additional AU$20 million investment to support the project, which aims to commence operations by 2029.

ARENA CEO Darren Miller stated the new Hunter Valley facility will help build Australia’s solar manufacturing capability, reduce reliance on imports and expand the nation’s role in global clean energy supply chains. The project represents a transformation of the former coal-mining region into a hub for renewable energy manufacturing.

Sunman already operates a 1GW manufacturing facility in China and a 500MW facility under construction in the US.

Solar Sunshot programme drives manufacturing renaissance

The funding announcement follows Sunman subsidiary Energus’ receipt of AU$1.3 million through the Solar Sunshot programme earlier this year to support a feasibility study for a 50,000 tonne per annum solar-grade polysilicon production facility in the Hunter Valley.

The study assessed the technical, commercial and environmental viability of producing high-purity polysilicon in Australia.

The Solar Sunshot programme, announced by the Australian government in March 2024, aims to increase Australia’s role in the global solar PV manufacturing supply chain.

Despite Australia having the world’s highest household solar adoption rate, with one in three homes installing rooftop solar PV systems, only 1% of the modules are manufactured domestically.

5B became the first recipient of Solar Sunshot funding, securing up to AU$46 million to expand the manufacturing capacity of its Maverick solar deployment system. The Sydney-headquartered company’s prefabricated solar array system enables rapid deployment of utility-scale projects.

Tindo Solar received AU$34.5 million under the programme to upgrade its Mawson Lakes facility in Adelaide’s northern suburbs, scaling annual output from 20MW to 180MW.

The South Australia-headquartered manufacturer will invest in automation and expand its product range to include premium n-type solar modules, while conducting a feasibility study for a future 1GW gigafactory.

ARENA supported three additional feasibility studies, worth AU$11 million, to explore the local production of polysilicon, ingots and wafers, which are critical upstream components in solar module manufacturing.

These studies examine the technical and commercial viability of establishing domestic supply chains for essential materials used in solar manufacturing.

Second funding round targets supply chain technologies

ARENA launched a AU$150 million second round of the Solar Sunshot programme in September 2025, targeting commercial domestic manufacture of critical segments of the solar supply chain.

The programme provides production subsidies and grants to support innovation across the solar manufacturing sector, with the first phase launching capital and production-linked funding for solar PV manufacturing innovation.

The initiative focuses on modules, inputs to modules and deployment systems to create a comprehensive domestic manufacturing ecosystem.

The Solar Sunshot programme could reshape Australia from a solar consumer to a manufacturing hub, leveraging the country’s abundant renewable energy resources, high-quality raw materials and research excellence.

The initiative also aims to help ARENA achieve its goal of developing ultra-low-cost solar energy. Readers of PV Tech will be aware that ARENA is working towards its vision for ultra-low-cost solar, arguing that a ‘30-30-30’ approach to solar—representing 30% solar module efficiency and an installed cost of AU$0.30 per watt by 2030—could help Australia become a renewable energy superpower.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Global

9 March 2027
Location To Be Confirmed
PV CellTech Global will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. Join us in Q1 of 2027
More Info
arena, Energus, manufacturing, new south wales, nsw, pv modules, solar pv, solar sunshot, Solar Sunshot programme, sunman, sunman energy, supply chain

Read Next

a solar pv project in Egypt.

Astronergy, JA Solar to ‘terminate’ patent disputes, reach cross-licencing agreement

December 2, 2025
Astronergy and JA Solar have 'reached an agreement on cross-licencing' of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) patents moving forward.
Image: AEMO.

AEMO charts Australia’s rooftop solar boom to 42.5GW by 2036

December 2, 2025
Australia's NEM faces a fundamental transformation as solar PV generation and BESS drive the transition to a low-emissions energy system.
Image: SEC.

Australia: 212,000 PV modules installed at 119MW state-owned solar-plus-storage site

December 1, 2025
Victoria's first state-owned solar-plus-storage project has reached a major construction milestone, with the installation of all 212,296 PV modules at the SEC Renewable Energy Park in Horsham, Australia.
The plant has already shipped its first US-made TOPCon modules earlier this year. Image: Thomas Koerner via LinkedIn.

Canadian Solar shifts US solar, energy storage manufacturing assets to North American ownership

December 1, 2025
Multinational solar manufacturer Canadian Solar will assume direct control of its US solar PV and energy storage manufacturing operations, in a strategic move which may reduce its supply chain risks.
Midsummer-DUO-line-Auction

Midsummer to ship up to 200MW of equipment to Colombian CIGS solar factory

December 1, 2025
Swedish thin-film solar manufacturer Midsummer will ship up to 200MW worth of manufacturing equipment to a planned thin-film solar PV manufacturing facility in Colombia.
Steven-Headshot-Nov-2025 crop
Premium

Navigating the challenges of TOPCon: insights from the frontline

December 1, 2025
Steven Xuereb of Kiwa PI Berlin discusses the PV industry’s progress in addressing performance and reliability concerns around TOPCon technology.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Australia: 212,000 PV modules installed at 119MW state-owned solar-plus-storage site

News

ABB completes acquisition of Gamesa Electric

News

Sunsure Energy signs PPA for 82.5MW Indian solar project

News

Canadian Solar shifts US solar, energy storage manufacturing assets to North American ownership

News

Navigating the challenges of TOPCon: insights from the frontline

News, Features, Interviews

ARENA commits US$98 million to Sunman’s 500MW PV module manufacturing hub in Australia

News

Upcoming Events

Smart Trackers, Smarter O&M: AI’s Role in Solar Plant Operations

Upcoming Webinars
December 4, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Beyond the Sun: Next-Generation Solar and Storage for European Industry 

Upcoming Webinars
December 17, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy