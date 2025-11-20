Subscribe To Premium
Arevon Energy breaks ground on 124MW Big Muddy solar project in Illinois

By Will Norman
November 20, 2025
Americas

Australia’s solar paradox: Record 5.3GW installations in 2024 cannot crack global top ten

SunCable submits 20GW Muckaty Solar Precinct for federal environmental assessment in Australia

Arevon Energy breaks ground on 124MW Big Muddy solar project in Illinois

CFM starts operations at Colombian solar plant, invests in neighbouring solar-plus-storage project

Econergy connects 52MW Resko solar project in Poland under Apple virtual PPA

Report: US DOE will need to invest US$25 billion in energy security by 2030

PVV Infra planning 1GW TOPCon solar cell in Andhra Pradesh

Solar leads clean energy investment, more capital needed to deliver energy transition – IRENA

Gunning for growth: European investors snap up Recurrent Energy’s 275MWdc solar-plus-storage site in Australia

‘Critical’ TOPCon module degradation is ‘in contrast’ to long panel warranties

The site is Arevon’s first utility-scale project in Illinois. Image: Arevon

US independent power producer (IPP) Arevon Energy has begun construction on a 124MW solar PV project in Illinois, its first utility-scale project in the state.

The Big Muddy Solar Project, named for the river which flows through Jackson County, where the project is being built, represents around US$200 million in private investment and is contracted under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with an unnamed “American multinational technology company”.

Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Signal Energy will build the site, which is expected to begin commercial operations at the end of 2026. Arevon said it would turn the land beneath the solar array into a habitat for pollinators and would “protect” the soil at the site. The company also said it had donated to and supported a range of local initiatives and schemes in the Jackson County area, including education foundations, food banks and the local ambulance and fire departments.

“This facility will not only generate essential, domestically produced energy as electricity demand in the US rises dramatically, but it will also strengthen the region through tax revenue and continued community engagement,” said Kevin Smith, CEO of Arevon Energy.

Arevon has expanded its solar operations considerably in the US Midwest, particularly in Indiana. Last month it began commercial operations at its 150WM Ratts 1 and 60MW Heirloom solar PV projects in the state, the former of which is under an environmental attributes purchase agreement (EAPA) with data and social media giant Meta.

It also developed the 251MW Gibson solar project in Gibson County, Indiana on behalf of the Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO).

In an interview with PV Tech Premium last year, Arevon’s COO, Justin Johnson, explained that the demand for new power on the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) grid due to the retirement of coal capacity made Indiana an attractive market for large-scale solar development.

Arevon operates over 5.5GW of solar PV and energy storage projects across the US, with around 850MW currently under construction. The company said it has closed US$4.5 billion in project financings over the last two years, most recently a US$600 million credit facility led by Wells Fargo.

arevon energy, construction, indiana, pv power plants, solar pv, us

