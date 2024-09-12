Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Premium
Features, Interviews

RE+: Arevon says IRA transferability ‘democratising’ solar investment

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Policy, Projects
Americas

Latest

RE+: Arevon says IRA transferability ‘democratising’ solar investment

Features, Interviews

Scatec signs PPA for 1GW solar-plus-storage project in Egypt

News

Solar Steel and Solarig sign 62MW tracker supply deal for Spain project

News

Aggreko closes US$66 million in loan financing for distributed solar portfolio

News

South West Renewable Energy Zone in NSW secures four-fold interest from indicative target

News

Authorities grant development consent for contested 100MW solar-plus-storage project in NSW

News

RE+: Adani Solar targets 10GW of solar cells and modules in next 18 months, rethinks polysilicon plant timeline

News

450MW solar PV project with 1,800MWh BESS in Victoria, Australia, given green light

News

RE+: US solar is infighting over the IRA

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Enlight commissions 364MW, 1.2GWh solar-plus-storage project in New Mexico

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Johnson said that the domestic content bonus is “awesome for the industry in a lot of ways.” Image: Arevon Energy.

US independent power producer (IPP) Arevon has surpassed 4GW of deployed renewable energy capacity in the US, 3.5GW of which is solar PV.

The company said it has closed US$3 billion in project financing transactions over the last year, including transferability deals under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Earlier this month, Arevon closed a US$300 million transferability deal for the 192MW Ratts 1 and the 60MW Heirloom projects, both in Pike County, Indiana. This followed on from the November deal for the 157MW/150MW Vikings solar-plus-storage project in California, among a number of others.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

PV Tech Premium spoke with Arevon’s COO, Justin Johnson, at this week’s RE+ renewable energy conference in Anaheim, California about transferability credits, the IPP business model, the policies affecting US solar and why the company has built so much in Indiana.

Build, own, operate

Arevon operates as an IPP which designs, builds, owns and operates its solar projects over their lifetimes. What are the advantages?

“There’s advantages at every step of the value chain,” Johnson says. “Starting all the way back in development.

“When you can work with the communities, landowners and tax authorities early on when the project’s just an idea – when you can show them all these assets all over the US, that you’re the long-term owner of this plant and you’re not going to flip it to someone else, that you have the financial wherewithal and the intention to be a long-term partner; that’s the most positive message you can send out.”

A number of developers are pursuing the IPP model, with a view to longer-term investment in solar projects. Notably, Recurrent Energy, a competitor of Arevon and subsidiary of multinational solar manufacturer Canadian Solar, secured a US$500 million equity investment from BlackRock – the world’s largest asset owner – to support a transition to an IPP model.

“It’s not like the market is dead for smaller developers,” Johnson says, “it’s just a different story when you don’t intend to own and operate the asset. You have to just promise that you’re going to find a good owner.”

He continues, saying that long-term commitment to projects is also met favourably by equipment suppliers. “You’re dealing directly with me,” he says, “I want to strike a deal where there’s incentives for both of us. I’m going to be a repeat customer of yours.”

Clearly, long-term supply contracts are becoming a major feature of the US solar landscape, usually conducted between the biggest players (by financial necessity, as much as intent).

Supply and domestic content

Developers (and IPPs) in the US have increasing options from which to buy their products. The US has onshored a significant capacity of both silicon and thin-film module production, as well as trackers, racking and inverters. Developers can receive a 10% tax credit, on top of the 30% production tax credit, if they meet the threshold for domestic content in a project.

“I think it’s awesome for the industry in a lot of ways,” Johnson says, explaining that stable US supply, freed from the geopolitics that rules the global supply chain, allows an IPP to confidently tell an off-taker the price of a project and build confidence in the future.

We asked him whether the domestic content bonus is enough to encourage developers to pursue US supply. Commentary heard by PV Tech Premium on the first day of the show said that the incentive wasn’t high enough to support demand for domestic products.

“I don’t think that’s the case. Because there’s the threshold, right? Even for modules, we could go and buy 60-70% of the modules domestically, and the remaining 30-40% non-domestically, and the plant can achieve the domestic content bonus.”

Voices representing the upstream in the US are calling for the domestic content bonus to be expanded, either by raising the tax reward or expanding its scope to put more emphasis on silicon wafers and create domestic demand.

“That domestic content threshold is going to step up, so that kind of mixing or blending would maybe have to use a higher proportion of domestic in the future,” Johnson says. “But that is occurring for a number of reasons, because there may be some upside financially, and just because there isn’t enough domestic content to go around right now. So you have to use your domestic content in a way that maximises the main project.”

Transferability credits

Arevon has been one of the companies which has leant most heavily into the IRA’s Tax Credit Transferability scheme, which allows green tax credits to be sold for cash. Earlier this year, PV Tech Premium heard that the transferability market “blows the doors open” for project financing.

“It’s democratising access to tax credits, which has been so dominated by a big group of banks,” Johnson says. “The cynical side of me has often wondered who all this clean energy has benefitted over time, and it’s always felt like renewables was a game which tax equity always wins.

“Transferability provides a great opportunity to give more people access to those tax credits and bring more investment into the space, which we really need for our growth target. You need that equity to build these projects, and we need more equity to come into play if we’re going to be successful.”

The scheme can reduce risk for investors, he says, as they take a much smaller stake in multiple projects rather than betting entirely on one. Energy storage and co-located projects can also benefit, too, as a single big bank “like Wells Fargo or JP Morgan” is less likely to take the risk on an entire standalone energy storage system, whereas multiple smaller investors are more likely to support it.

Indiana

The company has invested heavily in the state of Indiana, along with a number of other major developers. In addition to Arevon’s raft of projects in the state, Doral Renewables is building the 1.5GW+ Mammoth solar project in the state.

“I feel like all the big players have a project or two in Indiana these days,” Johnson says. “For us, we bought a development pipeline there early that saw a lot of interest from off takers, because of all the coal retirements that were happening in the MISO (Midcontinent Independent System Operator).

“So as coal transitioned out of the system, they needed some form of capacity to fulfill their energy needs. So having those interconnect positions and development assets in MISO was just a great fit for them.”

As well as good timing to replace retiring coal generation, Johnson said that the progression of solar technology is what made growth in Indiana possible.

“Even if the coal was retiring five years ago, it wouldn’t have really been possible [to develop solar in its place], because the cost would have been so high for the solar and the efficiency wasn’t quite there. Now modules are more productive than they’ve ever been and we’ve reached the point where the LCOE in Indiana really made sense because of the cost and efficiency improvements.

“As those improvements happen, it opens up entire new markets where solar wasn’t really viable before.”

The growth in Indiana seems set to keep coming. State utility CenterPoint Energy issued a request for proposals (RfP) last month for solar, wind and energy storage capacity. Arevon broke ground on a 228MW solar project with CenterPoint in May.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
arevon energy, domestic content, finance, indiana, Inflation Reduction Act, pv power plants, RE+, transferability

Read Next

An Infiniti Energy rooftop project.

Aggreko closes US$66 million in loan financing for distributed solar portfolio

September 12, 2024
Aggreko Energy Transition Solutions has closed US$66 million in loan financing to develop 88.5MW of distributed solar capacity in the US.
A large-scale solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia. Image: RWE.

Authorities grant development consent for contested 100MW solar-plus-storage project in NSW

September 12, 2024
The New South Wales Independent Planning Commission in Australia has approved plans for the 100MW solar-plus-storage Wallaroo Solar Farm, subject to conditions.
Adani Solar's booth at RE+ 2024 in Anaheim, California.

RE+: Adani Solar targets 10GW of solar cells and modules in next 18 months, rethinks polysilicon plant timeline

September 12, 2024
Adani Solar has halted its plan to build a 10GW polysilicon manufacturing plant due to the tumbling prices of polysilicon.
RE-plus-Anaheim
Premium

RE+: US solar is infighting over the IRA

September 11, 2024
We heard a range of voices, with a range of opinions, talking about the Inflation Reduction Act on day 1 of RE+ in Anaheim, California.
Sabaudia-CountourGlobal

AFRY chosen as owner’s engineer for repowering of 35 Italian PV projects

September 11, 2024
Swedish energy consultancy AFRY has been chosen to provide engineering services for the revamping and repowering of 35 PV projects in Italy.
Nampower

Namibian utility signs financing and EPC deals for 100MW PV project

September 11, 2024
Namibian utility NamPower has secured financing and EPC contractors for its 100MW Rosh Pinah solar PV project.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Multi-gigawatt green hydrogen project in Western Australia shelved due to lack of government support

News

Enlight commissions 364MW, 1.2GWh solar-plus-storage project in New Mexico

News

PV manufacturing downturn to extend into 2026

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Nextracker unveils new tracker foundation system, NX Anchor

News

RE+: US solar is infighting over the IRA

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

RE+: Adani Solar targets 10GW of solar cells and modules in next 18 months, rethinks polysilicon plant timeline

News

Upcoming Events

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
September 23, 2024
11am (BST) / 12pm (CET)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Jolywood Windproof Module: higher reliability for climate challenges

Upcoming Webinars
September 26, 2024

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI
© Solar Media Limited 2024