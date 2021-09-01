Solar Media
News

Arevon Energy selects Nextracker to equip 1.5GW US solar portfolio

By Jules Scully
Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Arevon Energy selects Nextracker to equip 1.5GW US solar portfolio

News

Vietnam eyes split self-consumption and export payments in feed-in tariff successor scheme

News

Next Spanish PV auction expected to be richly competitive as national power prices break records

News

Tongwei increases cell prices for second time in a month as poly pricing edges upwards

News

Victoria launches second renewables auction of 600MW, with stronger network requirements

News

Silfab Solar doubles US module capacity to 800MW with new facility

News

PV Tech Power 28 out now: Steadying solar’s supply chain, bankability ratings takeaways and more

News

Azure Power returns to profitability despite limited project commissioning

News

Amp Energy strikes land deal for Australian solar-storage site

News

Blackfinch targets core European solar markets in US$412m fundraise

News
Nextracker’s NX Horizon trackers in action at a solar project in Australia. Image: Nextracker.

Renewables asset manager Arevon Energy has chosen Nextracker to provide its NX Horizon trackers for a 1.5GW portfolio of seven solar projects across Indiana and Nevada.

The deal will also see Arevon Energy use Nextracker’s TrueCapture and NX Navigator tracker control and monitoring software systems at the plants, which are expected to be operational by the end of 2023.

The trackers will be deployed at five solar projects in Indiana ranging from 150MW to 300MW as well as two in Nevada with capacities of 232MW and 250MW.

“We have already seen Nextracker’s TrueCapture software boost energy gains by 2.72% at one of the solar projects we service, so we have direct experience with this innovative solution and how it can add value,” said Justin Johnson, Arevon’s chief operating officer.

Arevon Energy was formed last month through a combination of Capital Dynamics’ US clean energy arm and asset management firm Arevon. The platform launched with 4.5GW of operational, under construction and late-stage development PV and battery storage installations, as well as a 3GW pipeline.

Following the launch, Arevon Energy CEO John Breckenridge told PV Tech the company will aim to use its scale to deliver savings and efficiencies that can then be passed onto customers.

For Nextracker, the deal follows other supply deals in recent months that will see it provide its NX Horizon trackers for two PV plants in California and Texas totalling 728MWdc as well as a 766MWp project in Brazil.  

PV Tech publisher Solar Media is hosting the Solar & Storage Finance USA event this October. Held virtually, the event will bring together leading figures from the US solar market’s finance, investment and development communities. For more information, click here.

arevon energy, indiana, nevada, nextracker, solar trackers, supply deal, trackers

