Arevon Energy selects Nextracker to equip 1.5GW US solar portfolio

Nextracker’s NX Horizon trackers in action at a solar project in Australia. Image: Nextracker.

Renewables asset manager Arevon Energy has chosen Nextracker to provide its NX Horizon trackers for a 1.5GW portfolio of seven solar projects across Indiana and Nevada.

The deal will also see Arevon Energy use Nextracker’s TrueCapture and NX Navigator tracker control and monitoring software systems at the plants, which are expected to be operational by the end of 2023.

The trackers will be deployed at five solar projects in Indiana ranging from 150MW to 300MW as well as two in Nevada with capacities of 232MW and 250MW.

“We have already seen Nextracker’s TrueCapture software boost energy gains by 2.72% at one of the solar projects we service, so we have direct experience with this innovative solution and how it can add value,” said Justin Johnson, Arevon’s chief operating officer.

Arevon Energy was formed last month through a combination of Capital Dynamics’ US clean energy arm and asset management firm Arevon. The platform launched with 4.5GW of operational, under construction and late-stage development PV and battery storage installations, as well as a 3GW pipeline.

Following the launch, Arevon Energy CEO John Breckenridge told PV Tech the company will aim to use its scale to deliver savings and efficiencies that can then be passed onto customers.

For Nextracker, the deal follows other supply deals in recent months that will see it provide its NX Horizon trackers for two PV plants in California and Texas totalling 728MWdc as well as a 766MWp project in Brazil.

