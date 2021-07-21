Solar Media
News

US ROUND-UP: Signal Energy, Nextracker selected for 728MW US portfolio, Longroad Energy seals financing for 200MWdc

By Liam Stoker
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

US ROUND-UP: Signal Energy, Nextracker selected for 728MW US portfolio, Longroad Energy seals financing for 200MWdc

News

Sunseap to build 2.2GWp floating solar project on Indonesian reservoir

News

ANALYSIS: As G20 countries pour money into fossil fuels, COVID recovery plans threaten climate goals

News

BNEF: Net zero could require 455GW of new solar capacity each year by 2030, with 20TW installed by 2050

News

Solar’s ‘unstoppable growth’ puts sector on track for terawatt scale in 2022 – SPE

News

Mondragon eyes nascent heterojunction market with automatic bussing machine

News

New PV manufacturing bases outside China necessary to reduce supply disruption, India minister says

News

US solar sector urged to take action to mitigate wildfire risk

News

Vikram Solar opens new 1.3GW solar module facility in Tamil Nadu

News

US solar employers expect to bounce back from workforce loss this year, DOE report says

News
Nextracker NX Horizon smart solar tracker at sunset. Image: Nextracker.

A round-up of the latest stories from the US solar market, featuring news of EPC Signal Energy and tracker provider Nextracker being selected for a 728MW solar portfolio in Texas and California, and Longroad Energy completing a financing package for its 200MWdc solar project in Arizona.

Intersect turns to Signal Energy, Nextracker for 728MW solar portfolio

20 July 2021: Utility-scale renewables developer Intersect Power has appointed Signal Energy as the engineering, procurement and construction agent for 728MWdc of solar in Texas and California.

The company has also contracted Nextracker to supply its NX Horizon smart solar trackers and TrueCapture yield optimisation software for the portfolio, which consists of two projects.

Both the 415MWdc Radian project in Texas and 313MWdc Athos III project in California are expected to begin construction later this year before becoming operational in 2022.

First Solar is the module supplier for both projects, with the manufacturer’s Series 6 panels set to be used.

Longroad Energy completes financing for 200MWdc Arizona project

20 July 2021: US renewables developer Longroad Energy has completed on financing for a 200MWdc project it is bringing forward in Maricopa County, Arizona.

The Sun Streams 2 project, acquired from solar manufacturer First Solar earlier this year, is being financed by CIBC acting as the lead arranger, collateral agent and issuing bank, with Silicon Valley Bank serving as coordinating lead arranger and administrative agent.

Helaba also participated, while PNC Bank is the sole tax equity investor in the project.

The project is backed by a 20-year revenue agreement with Microsoft, which is procuring power from the facility. The operational facility was built using First Solar’s Series 6 modules, trackers from Nextracker and SMA inverters.

Palladium Energy targets 500MW of solar, solar-storage with new capital

20 July 2021: Developer and investor Palladium Energy has secured a new tranche of funding to pursue 500MW of solar and solar-storage projects in the US.

Palladium has secured the new capital from Treehouse Development Finance via its joint venture with Oak Savanna Solar Investors, with the funds directly contributing towards efforts to originate, acquire and develop new solar assets.

“This additional capital raise is a testament to not only the partnership between Palladium and Oak Savanna but also to the importance of solar and solar + storage projects to the energy transition. We are thrilled to be working with TDF to acquire and develop a portfolio of utility-scale renewable energy projects,” Danny Weidlich, managing partner at Palladium, said.

Shade modelling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

19 August 2021
The utility-scale PV market is poised for exponential growth and yet the industry still has many fundamental opportunities to improve on standards and best practice. Tracker shade loss has been one of those topics that deserve more attention, but has been typically handled by derate factors rather than trying to accurately forecast the loss over the life of the system. Join Nextracker’s subject matter experts, Aron Dobos and Neelesh Umachandran, and Rounak Kharait, director of solar energy assessments at DNV, for a webinar about why shade modeling matters and recommendations on what the solar industry should do about it.
