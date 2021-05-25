Solar Media
News

Nextracker to supply trackers for 766MWp solar project in Brazil

By Jules Scully
Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Nextracker’s NX Horizon tracker. Image: Nextracker.

Mining company Vale has chosen Nextracker to supply its NX Horizon solar trackers for the Sol de Cerrado solar project in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.  

Featuring 17 sub-parks with a combined capacity of 766MWp, the plant will cost US$500 million and provide 13% of Vale’s energy needs in Brazil when operational. Initial construction will begin later this year, with the project scheduled for completion in 2022.

As well as providing its “bifacially optimised” trackers, Nextracker will support the project with engineering, commissioning and asset management services as well as data analytics for preventive maintenance.

“Vale’s Sol de Cerrado project is yet another example of how the mining industry is embracing renewables as a reliable source of generation to power operations and offset greenhouse gas emissions,” said Alejo Lopez, Nextracker vice president of sales for Latin America.

Vale said the project will represent an important contribution towards the company’s goal of 100% energy self-production from renewable sources in Brazil by 2025 and 100% consumption of renewable electricity globally by 2030.

The Sol de Cerrado announcement comes three months after Nextracker secured another Brazilian supply deal that will see it provide its NX Horizon trackers to the 830MW Janaúba solar project, which is being developed by Elera Renováveis in Minas Gerais.

California-headquartered Nextracker, which is owned by electronics manufacturer Flex, announced last month it had confidentially submitted a draft registration statement related to a proposed initial public offering of the company.

brazil, nextracker, solar trackers, supply deal, trackers, vale

