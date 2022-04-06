Array Technologies appoints new CEO as Jim Fusaro calls time at the company

Hostetler said Array’s work was at the interaction of his deep experience in engineering and his passion for the environmental. Image: Array Technologies.

US solar tracker supplier Array Technologies has appointed Kevin Hostetler as its new CEO after its current CEO Jim Fusaro stated his intention to retire by the end of the year.

Hostetler, who will assume the role on 18 April, does not have a solar background but has a track record of growing companies in the infrastructure, engineering and construction service sector.

For the last four years, Hostetler served as CEO at FTSE 250 company Rotork, where he led the company’s ‘Growth Acceleration Programme’ that drove improved margins, capital efficiency and commercial excellence, Array said in a media statement.

Prior to this, Hostetler has served as the CEO of FDH Infrastructure Services, an executive advisory to Wind Point Partners and ascending leadership roles over seven years at IDEX Corporation. He also spent seven years at Ingersoll Rand in progressive profit and loss (P&L) leadership and business development roles within the Industrial Technologies Segment.

“Array is a great intersection of my deep experience in engineered products and actuation, and my passion for the environment,” said Hostetler.

Brad Forth, chairman of Array Technologies, thanked Fusaro for his dedication to the company and said he had been “instrumental” in leading Array through its initial public offering and acquisition of STI Norland.

Welcoming Hostetler to the team, Forth said: “As we look toward the future under Kevin’s leadership, Array will focus on executing on our long-term strategic initiatives and integrating the STI Norland business.”

Array completed its acquisition of Spanish tracker manufacturer STI Norland in January, forming what Array has claimed to be the “largest tracker company in the world”.

After a difficult 2021, Array hopes the purchase of STI Norland for US$652 million will enable it to strengthen its supply chains, access new markets and capitalise on local content requirements in some regions.

More recently, Array landed a deal to supply 1GW of its DuraTrack HZ v3 single-axis solar trackers to solar developer Primergy Solar’s solar and storage Gemini project in Nevada, US.