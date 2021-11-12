Solar Media
News

Array Technologies buys STI Norland in US$652m deal to create 'world's largest tracker company'

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Americas, Europe

Latest

Array Technologies buys STI Norland in US$652m deal to create 'world's largest tracker company'

News

PV Price Watch: PV module prices expected to remain north of US$0.27c/W as hopes grow for pricing post-Q2 2022

Featured Articles, Features

Sunnova partners with home security firm to increase residential solar offering

News

FTC Solar downgrades revenue outlook again amidst project delays and high shipping costs

News

Veterans support construction of Texas solar project from Lightsource bp

News

US Department of Commerce rejects AD/CVD anti-circumvention petition

News

US ROUND-UP: FTC Solar bags Arizona project win, CPUC rubber stamps 3.2GW transmission line

News

R.Power reinforces Polish solar presence through the acquisition of PV equipment wholesaler

News

Tesla approved to supply retail electricity in Texas

News

SMA Solar looks to ‘significant’ growth in 2022 as it sets sights on order backlog

News
Array said the combined companies will have a dominant market position in all markets outside India and China. Image: Array Technologies

US solar tracker supplier Array Technologies is to acquire Spanish tracker manufacturer Soluciones Técnicas Integrales Norland (STI Norland) in an acquisition that Array said will create “the largest tracker company in the world”.

Under the deal, Array will buy STI Norland for roughly €570 million (US$652 million) in cash (€351 million/US$401 million) and stock, with the transaction expected to close in Q1 2022.

It comes at the same time as Array reported a larger than expected Q3 loss in its most recent financial results.

“This transaction is an important first step in the expansion strategy that we articulated when we announced our preferred equity investment from Blackstone in August,” said Brad Forth, chairman of Array.

Javier Reclusa, CEO of STI Norland, as well as the rest of the company’s senior management team, will remain with Array following the closing of the transaction and continue to lead STI Norland, the company has said.

The acquisition is particularly beneficial to Array’s Brazilian prospects as STI Norland is a major provider of solar trackers in Brazil, with is increasingly seen as a favourable environment for solar.   

STI Norland sales team will now be able to sell Array’s DuraTrack products, which “have the lowest lifetime cost of any tracker system and exceptional wind and snow load performance,” according to Array.

It also puts Array in a “leading position” in North America, Latin America and Europe, accelerates the company’s expansion plans (the combined company is expected to generate 30% of its revenues from international projects in 2022) and creates opportunities for significant cost reductions through economies of scale, according to a company media release.

“The combination of Array and STI Norland creates the global leader in trackers with leading positions in every major market for solar outside of China and India,” said Forth.

Array also expects STI Norland to be “significantly accretive” to Array’s margins and earnings per share in 2022 “before any synergies”. Based on current market conditions, the backlog, awarded orders and pipelines for both companies, “Array expects that the combined business can generate in excess of US$200 million of Adjusted EBITDA in 2022 before synergies,” it said in media release.

While Array’s shares jumped from US$20.5 to US$22.11 upon the news of the acquisition, they are still down 52% year-to-date and 48% so far this year.

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

24 November 2021
In this webinar we will assess how these technical parameters and land characteristics can make a difference, in order to correctly make the choice between 1P or 2P trackers. There will be a comparison of the behaviour of Soltec’s 1P tracker, SFOne, and its 2P tracker, the SF7.

PV ModuleTech

1 December 2021
Join this virtual conference on 1-2 December 2021 to understand fully the technical and logistical supply chains that determine the production and performance of solar modules, including all related factors impacting quality, reliability & bankability. Delegates can access streamed presentations, session recordings and chat/messaging tools to connect with fellow delegates and speakers. Speakers include leading developers, manufacturers, testing and research institutes, including: Silicon Ranch, Sonnedix, LONGi Solar, JinkoSolar, Risen Energy, Seraphim, STS, PVEL, Eternalsun Spire and QEERI
acquisition, array technologies, financial results, solar trackers, sti norland, trackers

