Array Technologies invests in Swap Robotics’ automation in PV installation

Among the technologies Swap Robotics is working on is automated module installation, which could offer potential savings for ground-mounted projects for project developers and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies to reduce project costs.

Kevin Hostetler, CEO at Array Technologies, said: “As the utility-scale PV installation market stands at a crossroads, ripe for automation, we see an exciting opportunity to set new standards that drive project efficiency and customer value. Our investment empowers us to pursue growth in global markets and reinforces ARRAY’s role as a thought leader.”

Array is the latest company to invest in Swap Robotics and its technology. EPC contractor SOLV Energy invested in the company in 2022, while as part of the joint agreement, both companies collaborated on new robotics use cases on utility-scale solar PV sites across the US.

Other ongoing developments in the automation of utility-scale solar projects comes from Portuguese utility EDP. The company trialled a robotic construction solution on a 122MW utility-scale project in Valladolid, northern Spain.