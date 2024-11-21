Subscribe To Premium
Array Technologies invests in Swap Robotics’ automation in PV installation

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Operations & Maintenance, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, New Technology, Power Plants
Americas

Array Technologies invests in Swap Robotics' automation in PV installation

OX2 to deliver AU$370 million state-owned solar-plus-storage site in Victoria, Australia

‘Trust and confidence’ central to GoodWe’s Australian expansion

Saudi Arabia awards 2GW Al Sadawi solar project to Masdar consortium

China to decrease export tax rebate rate for some PV products to 9%

Floating solar to reach 77GW by 2033, led by APAC region

‘A better-quality kilowatt-hour’

Technology companies lead solar and storage installations in the US

US ITC to investigate Trinasolar TOPCon patent cases amid uncertain US future

Wirsol lodges application to expand solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia, to 230MW

Automated machine from Swap Robotics working on a solar PV field
Array’s investment focuses on Swap Robotics’ automated solar panel laying technology. Inage: Swap Robotics.

US solar tracker supplier Array Technologies has invested in autonomous robotics company Swap Robotics.

The investment agreement is for an initial US$3 million with two additional investments of US$1 million each if Swap Robotics reaches milestones agreed between the companies. Swap Robotics is in the process of closing a pre-Series A funding round with investors, including Array.

Among the technologies Swap Robotics is working on is automated module installation, which could offer potential savings for ground-mounted projects for project developers and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies to reduce project costs.

Kevin Hostetler, CEO at Array Technologies, said: “As the utility-scale PV installation market stands at a crossroads, ripe for automation, we see an exciting opportunity to set new standards that drive project efficiency and customer value. Our investment empowers us to pursue growth in global markets and reinforces ARRAY’s role as a thought leader.”

Array is the latest company to invest in Swap Robotics and its technology. EPC contractor SOLV Energy invested in the company in 2022, while as part of the joint agreement, both companies collaborated on new robotics use cases on utility-scale solar PV sites across the US.

Other ongoing developments in the automation of utility-scale solar projects comes from Portuguese utility EDP. The company trialled a robotic construction solution on a 122MW utility-scale project in Valladolid, northern Spain.

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
