Subscribe
Group Licence
News

SOLV Energy invests in Swap Robotics to optimise utility-scale solar O&M

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
New Technology, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

SOLV Energy invests in Swap Robotics to optimise utility-scale solar O&M

News

GCL-SI n-type TOPCon module gets TÜV certification

News

Tesla Q3 solar deployment jumps 13% to 94MW

News

‘The IRA is a tremendous accelerant to solar growth’: Brookfield Renewable builds US PV portfolio

Features, Interviews

Trina Solar launches 595W Vertex n-type module with 20-30GW of production capacity expected by end of 2023

News

VIDEO: PV Cell Tech Extra Q&A on module technology, manufacturing capacities and more

Features

300+ US clean energy companies join SEIA’s criticism of FEMA proposals

News

Pivot Energy gets US$100 million loan to develop solar and storage pipeline

News

Urgent call for EU-wide solar mandate for buildings

News

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

Product Reviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Swap Robotics’ autonomous robots are designed to cut through thick grass. Image: Lightsource bp.

US engineering, procurement, and construction contractor SOLV Energy has invested in autonomous robotics company Swap Robotics.

As part of a joint agreement, the companies will collaborate on new robotics use cases on utility-scale solar PV sites across the US and accelerate the development of new technology.

PV Tech sought clarification from SOLV Energy regarding the amount of the investment but the company did not disclose additional details.

Swap Robotics technology provides 100% electric vegetation management services designed for solar PV facilities within the utility-scale market.

Before the robots map out the area, Swap employees pre-map each site in order for the robots – designed to work through variable terrain and cut through thick grass and woody vegetation – to run autonomously with remote oversight.

The autonomous technology helps reduce maintenance costs while increasing performance, according to SOLV.

“The solar industry is gearing up for huge investment resulting from the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. Driving the development of innovative technology is essential to optimising our capabilities and preparing our workforce for the influx of new projects in a growing number of states,” said George Hershman, CEO of SOLV Energy.

As an operations and maintenance provider, SOLV Energy – which was acquired by private equity firm American Securities in September 2021 – has more than 10GW of solar PV under management in 26 US states.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
acquisition, investment, m&a, operations and maintenance, robotics, robots, SOLV Energy, ssfusa, swap robotics, us solar, utility-scale solar

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

‘The IRA is a tremendous accelerant to solar growth’: Brookfield Renewable builds US PV portfolio

October 20, 2022
Renewables asset owner Brookfield Renewable is planning to take advantage of policy headwinds stemming from the US’s Inflation Reduction Act as it bolsters its presence in the commercial and community PV segment with the acquisition of Standard Solar.

Trina Solar launches 595W Vertex n-type module with 20-30GW of production capacity expected by end of 2023

October 20, 2022
Trina Solar has launched a new n-type module to its Vertex series with an 595W version for commercial and industrial (C&I) and utility-scale projects.

Pivot Energy gets US$100 million loan to develop solar and storage pipeline

October 19, 2022
US renewables developer Pivot Energy has secured a US$100 million revolving development loan facility to fund its solar and storage pipeline across the US.

Primergy signs battery supply deal for Gemini solar-storage plant

October 18, 2022
PV plant developer Primergy Solar has entered into a battery supply deal with lithium-ion battery manufacturer CATL for the Gemini solar-plus-storage project in the US state of Nevada.

Dominion Energy proposes 800MW of solar and storage projects in Virginia

October 18, 2022
US utility Dominion Energy Virginia has proposed 23 new solar and energy storage projects totalling more than 800MW for the state of Virginia.

Schneider Electric extends renewables digital twins into O&M stage

October 17, 2022
French electrical equipment group Schneider Electric has launched a new digital twin tool for renewable energy installations.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history

News

Pivot Energy gets US$100 million loan to develop solar and storage pipeline

News

Strong demand for European solar PPAs despite price rises

News

Solar module testing ‘inadequate to account for rising severity of extreme weather’, report claims

News

Primergy signs battery supply deal for Gemini solar-storage plant

News

US module manufacturer Toledo planning international expansion via KordSA partnership

News

Upcoming Events

How ENACT’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages

Upcoming Webinars
October 26, 2022
9am EDT / 3pm CEST

The New Hybrid Experience: How GoodWe’s ES G2 Series inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners

Upcoming Webinars
October 27, 2022
10:00 AM (CEST)

Join us for the official launch of the new next generation DG solution from LONGi

Upcoming Webinars
November 2, 2022
4:00 PM (CET) - About 30 minutes

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

Upcoming Webinars
November 8, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022