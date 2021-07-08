Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Asia solar markets shrugging off ‘unprecedented’ supply chain disruption

By Alice Grundy
Manufacturing, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Asia solar markets shrugging off ‘unprecedented’ supply chain disruption

News

BlackRock to support renewables in emerging markets with US$250m capital raise

News

Generac takes aim at microinverter market with Chilicon Power acquisition

News

Italy’s Terna outlines US$21bn grid investment plan to support renewables integration

News

Sembcorp’s 60MW floating PV plant in Singapore now online using Trina modules

News

Japan almost doubles its solar target with 108GW planned by 2030

News

Positive outlook for financing floating solar projects in Southeast Asia

News

SmartestEnergy Australia strikes 500GWh PPA with Australian investor PAG

News

VIDEO: Tapping into Europe’s floating solar opportunity

Featured Articles, Features

AES to close 1.1GW of coal in Chile amidst renewables shift

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
COVID-19 has ‘taken a toll’ on Sembcorp’s project development business. Image: Sembcorp

While the Asian solar industry has been hit by COVID-19 fueled disruption, the pandemic has also boosted interest from offtakers, industries and governments alike.

This was a key takeaway of a panel debate delving into the market view of a variety of developers at this week’s Solar & Storage Finance Asia event, organised by PV Tech publisher Solar Media.

Panelists agreed that the ongoing COVID-19 impact has caused disruption to solar projects worldwide, with the pandemic having “taken a toll” on the project development business of Sembcorp, Jen Tan, head of integrated solutions, Singapore & SEA, with it impacting on the actual installation work, logistics and the prices of commodities, which have gone up.

Indeed, the supply chain challenges that have been facing the industry are “absolutely unprecedented”, according to Sunil Gupta, regional head for SEA & South Asia at Vena Energy.

“It almost feels like a perfect storm of four or five things all coming together on the supply side,” he said, with several panelists pointing to challenges surrounding sourcing various materials including glass and polysilicon.

These supply chain constraints have been much-discussed since they first emerged in the latter half of last year, with major module manufacturers lobbying for the Chinese government to intervene in November, claiming prices for solar-grade glass were “out of control” after more than doubling in four months.

The lack of glass in particular has resulted in panel prices going up “by a tremendous amount”, Tan said.

However, the disruption caused by COVID-19, which has affected huge volumes of businesses alongside daily life, has led to an opening of people’s minds to new ideas and a greater awareness of climate change.

“When I talk to commercial business partners, they’re very excited to embark because they know sustainability is an important journey and moving forwards, if we get climate disruptions, it’s going to be worse,” Tan said.

“When we are talking to business owners and people who are looking at offtaking, the interest has gone up.

“Project wise, we are hit by the inefficiencies, but business development wise I see that we have a lot more leads and interest.”

This was echoed by Jose Maria Zabaleta, chief development officer at AC Energy, who said that the pandemic has led to ideas that were previously not thought as mainstream to be considered, and as part of the greater awareness of climate change companies, industries and governments are beginning to accept renewables as necessary and growing part of the mix.

“That’s bringing other people who were not involved in the sector into the industry, and I think that’s helping to lay the foundation to what should be, and what we think will be, exponential growth in the coming years.”

While Zabaleta agreed that there has been disruption, he said that AC Energy has had a strong 18 months with continued growth and activity. In particular, he pointed to two projects that were under construction in the Philippines when COVID-19 broke out which have since been completed without any issues. Since then, a further five have gone into construction in the country, three of which have been completed.

Likewise, two solar farms have been put into construction in India, with AC Energy’s developments moving ahead without issue.

However, one element that could put the breaks on future developments within Asia is constraints on transmission. In the Philippines in particular, Zabeleta said that AC Energy is expecting that in the next 18-24 months the transmission system as it is today will be completely full, possibly resulting in an acceleration of construction of new lines and substations.

A potential solution to this is an increase in the deployment of battery storage, which Gupta described as “very limited” outside of Australia, India and Korea. The reason behind these countries taking the lead is market design, with them being the countries in Asia that – other than Singapore – have a deregulated electricity market and “reasonably good regulation in place for pricing of each of the parts of the system”.

“The way we have seen deployment of batteries is if the revenue stack has multiple revenue sources, it gives that embedded optionality at the time when the grids are evolving, the markets are evolving and the battery technology is evolving,” he said, with Australia seeing a variety of ancillary services, arbitrage, time shifting etc and India being primarily load shifting with ancillary service regulation being “very new”.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
ac energy, battery storage, covid-19, sembcorp, solar pv, ssfasia, supply chain, supply chain disruption, transmission network, vena energy

Read Next

Italy’s Terna outlines US$21bn grid investment plan to support renewables integration

July 8, 2021
Italy’s transmission system operator Terna will invest €18.1 billion (US$21.4 billion) in the next ten years to strengthen the country’s grid and support the integration of new clean energy projects.

Sembcorp’s 60MW floating PV plant in Singapore now online using Trina modules

July 7, 2021
A 60MW floating solar project installed on a reservoir in Singapore has been connected to the grid and is now in commercial operation.

Positive outlook for financing floating solar projects in Southeast Asia

July 7, 2021
The proven ability to install large-scale floating PV plants on water bodies across Southeast Asia means financing should be readily available for new projects, it was suggested during a panel discussion today.

Solar construction risks mount post-COVID, but Asian lenders remain undeterred

July 6, 2021
Construction risks may have escalated post-COVID and challenges around power purchase agreements (PPAs) remain, however banks in Asia remain committed to lending to solar projects.

Residential and large-scale solar transforming how Australia’s energy market operates, says regulator

July 5, 2021
Australia’s electricity markets are undergoing a profound transformation from a centralised system of large fossil fuel plants towards an array of smaller-scale, widely dispersed solar and wind generators, grid-scale batteries and demand response, according to a new report from the Australian Energy Regulator.

Portugal extends licensing deadline for winners of 2019 solar auction

July 2, 2021
Winning bidders from Portugal’s 2019 solar auction have been given more time to complete project licensing, the country’s environment ministry has confirmed to PV Tech.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Sembcorp’s 60MW floating PV plant in Singapore now online using Trina modules

News

New study compares large, oversized modules in dynamic and static load tests

News

R.Power enters Germany with co-development deal for 80MWp of solar

News

Japan almost doubles its solar target with 108GW planned by 2030

News

EQT acquires solar and storage developer Cypress Creek Renewables

News

Vietnam remains hugely promising solar market, but cost of capital hurdles remain

News

Upcoming Events

LONGi’s Hi-MO N: N-type TopCon breakthroughs boost efficiency and energy yield for large scale PV

Upcoming Webinars
July 28, 2021
16:00-16:30 (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
November 16, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021