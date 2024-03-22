Astronergy supplies 125MW of modules to Polish EPC

Chinese-owned solar PV manufacturer Astronergy has delivered 125MW worth of solar PV modules to Polish engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company Solartech.
The ASTRO series modules will be deployed at two solar PV plants, the 25MW Augstynka and 100MW Jeziorko projects in northeastern Poland.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Astronergy – a subsidiary of Chint Solar – did not reveal the technology of the modules, describing them only as “high-efficiency”. The company produces ASTRO series modules with both passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) and tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology. PV Tech has contacted Astronergy for clarification.
State-owned public power company PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna owns the Augstynka and Jeziorko projects. They are forecast to produce 12,760MWh of power annually.
Earlier this week, the Polish transmission system operator announced plans to invest US$16 million in the country’s transmission lines by 2034, potentially supporting around 45GW of new solar PV capacity on the grid. Before this, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) backed a €45 million (US$48.83 million) loan to support 115MW of solar PV in Poland.