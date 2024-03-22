Subscribe To Premium
Astronergy supplies 125MW of modules to Polish EPC

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Modules, Projects
Europe

PV Hardware supplies 957MW of trackers to Saudi project

US DOE to invest US$475 million into clean energy projects at mine sites

Trina Solar supplies 1.2GW i-TOPCon modules to Europe

PV Price Watch: Diverging trends as wafer prices plummet, modules see incremental rise

“More money into solar all over the world”: challenges and opportunities for global solar finance

Masdar acquires 50% stake in US IPP Terra-Gen

Japan announces feed-in tariffs for residential and C&I PV systems

Iberdrola to invest US$17 billion in renewables by 2026

Tongwei Solar leads the way to a cleaner energy system with its G12R N-type module series

Image: Pascal Raczek – Qair

Chinese-owned solar PV manufacturer Astronergy has delivered 125MW worth of solar PV modules to Polish engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company Solartech.

The ASTRO series modules will be deployed at two solar PV plants, the 25MW Augstynka and 100MW Jeziorko projects in northeastern Poland.

Astronergy – a subsidiary of Chint Solar – did not reveal the technology of the modules, describing them only as “high-efficiency”. The company produces ASTRO series modules with both passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) and tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology. PV Tech has contacted Astronergy for clarification.

State-owned public power company PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna owns the Augstynka and Jeziorko projects. They are forecast to produce 12,760MWh of power annually.

Earlier this week, the Polish transmission system operator announced plans to invest US$16 million in the country’s transmission lines by 2034, potentially supporting around 45GW of new solar PV capacity on the grid. Before this, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) backed a €45 million (US$48.83 million) loan to support 115MW of solar PV in Poland.

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
astronergy, module supply, poland, pv modules, pv power plants

