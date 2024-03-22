Astronergy supplies 125MW of modules to Polish EPC

Astronergy – a subsidiary of Chint Solar – did not reveal the technology of the modules, describing them only as “high-efficiency”. The company produces ASTRO series modules with both passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) and tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology. PV Tech has contacted Astronergy for clarification.

State-owned public power company PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna owns the Augstynka and Jeziorko projects. They are forecast to produce 12,760MWh of power annually.

Earlier this week, the Polish transmission system operator announced plans to invest US$16 million in the country’s transmission lines by 2034, potentially supporting around 45GW of new solar PV capacity on the grid. Before this, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) backed a €45 million (US$48.83 million) loan to support 115MW of solar PV in Poland.