EBRD extends loan to finance 114MW solar PV projects in Poland

By Simon Yuen
EBRD solar project in Poland
EBRD and Eiffel Investment Group signed a memorandum of understanding in December 2023 to develop renewables projects in Central and Eastern Europe. Image: EBRD

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and French asset manager Eiffel Investment Group have extended a joint loan of €45 million (US$48.83 million) to Polish solar company PL-SUN for the construction of a 114.7MW solar portfolio in Poland.

The construction bridge financing loan, made up of equal contributions of €22.5 million from Eiffel Investment Group and EBRD, will finance the construction of 16 solar PV plants with a total installed capacity of 114.7MW across Poland. The solar PV plants’ annual solar generation capacity will reach 122.5GWh.

The portfolio will also be the first project co-financed under a new partnership between Eiffel Investment Group and the EBRD, aiming to accelerate the green transition across the EBRD’s markets. Both institutions signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in December 2023, outlining cooperation in exploring co-investment bridge financing to accelerate renewables deployment across central and eastern Europe.

PL-SUN is owned by Lithuanian investment company Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos (AEI), which currently operates a portfolio of about 250MW in Poland and Lithuania.

Prior to this portfolio, EBRD also guaranteed a €25 million loan for a 112.5MW Bulgarian PV project in February. The company said this was the first transaction for a greenfield renewable energy project to be backed by a risk-sharing framework.

EBRD also invested €100 million in SolarWind III in January, a fund raised by Finnish fund manager Taaleri Energia that aims to build 1.9GW of renewable capacity across Europe and the US.

ebrd, eiffel investment group, european bank for reconstruction and development, poland, pv power plants, solar pv

