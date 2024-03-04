EBRD extends loan to finance 114MW solar PV projects in Poland

The portfolio will also be the first project co-financed under a new partnership between Eiffel Investment Group and the EBRD, aiming to accelerate the green transition across the EBRD’s markets. Both institutions signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in December 2023, outlining cooperation in exploring co-investment bridge financing to accelerate renewables deployment across central and eastern Europe.

PL-SUN is owned by Lithuanian investment company Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos (AEI), which currently operates a portfolio of about 250MW in Poland and Lithuania.

Prior to this portfolio, EBRD also guaranteed a €25 million loan for a 112.5MW Bulgarian PV project in February. The company said this was the first transaction for a greenfield renewable energy project to be backed by a risk-sharing framework.

EBRD also invested €100 million in SolarWind III in January, a fund raised by Finnish fund manager Taaleri Energia that aims to build 1.9GW of renewable capacity across Europe and the US.