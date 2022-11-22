Subscribe
Atlas Renewable Energy brings online 300MW PV project in Mexico

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

La Pimienta Solar Plant in Campeche, Mexico. Image: Atlas Renewable Energy.

Miami-headquartered Atlas Renewable Energy has begun operations on its 300MW Mexican La Pimienta solar project, located in the state of Campeche.

The plant is forecast to generate 789GWh of power annually, with a 15-year power purchase agreement signed with Mexican state-owned utility Federal Electric Commission. Atlas said that the project is the second-largest PV installation in Mexico, and the first large-scale solar project in Campeche.

The plant comprises over a million solar modules spread across 651 hectares. Atlas said that it will execute a 450-acre reforestation programme and has installed a ‘natural corridor’ within the plant to maintain natural flora and fauna.

Anibal Ostoa Ortega, secretary of government for Campeche, said: “La Pimienta is an extraordinary project that will generate an echo in other companies; investors know that all companies that come in good faith and are committed to the environment are welcome.”

La Pimienta was developed in partnership with various financial institutions including the Interamerican Development Bank, National Bank of Public Works and Services, MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Société Générale.

Last month, Atlas Renewable Energy was acquired by fund manager Global Infrastructure Partners. The company currently has over 2.3GW of installed capacity across Mexico and Latin America.

In June, Mexico’s government signed deals for over 1.8GW of solar and wind capacity with US companies. PV Tech Premium has previously examined the Mexican solar sector in light of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s leadership.

PV CellTech

14 March 2023
PV CellTech will be return to Berlin on 14-15 March 2023 and looking at the competing technologies and roadmaps for PV cell mass production during 2024-2026.

UK Solar Summit

28 June 2023
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!
atlas renewable energy, central america, commissioning, mexico, project completion, pv power plants, solar pv

