Mexico agrees deals with US firms for more than 1.8GW of solar and wind

Mexico has secured commitments from 17 US companies that will result in the development of 1,854MW of solar and wind, according to the office of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

As a result of these agreements, the development of solar projects near the US border is being explored as well as transmission networks that could allow electricity to be exported to California and other US states.

Speaking at the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, a virtual event hosted by US President Joe Biden, López Obrador said Mexico is committed to achieving its 35% clean energy generation goal by 2024.

He also revealed that construction is set to begin on the first stage of a 1GW PV plant in Puerto Peñasco, in the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora.

A report published earlier this year by the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) concluded that Mexico “is ideally poised to become a clean energy powerhouse”.

According to the research, rapid growth in renewables deployment could enable the country to achieve its 35% clean energy generation goal by 2024, generate high levels of investment, increase energy access, reduce costs to consumers and improve the reliability and resilience of its power system.

NREL director Martin Keller said at the time that realising Mexico’s renewables potential “will require energy policies that facilitate private investment and support our joint efforts on clean energy, climate and supply chains”.

