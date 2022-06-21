Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Mexico agrees deals with US firms for more than 1.8GW of solar and wind

By Jules Scully
Grids, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Mexico agrees deals with US firms for more than 1.8GW of solar and wind

News

Uruguay eyes 20GW of renewables for green hydrogen push

News

Iberdrola ordered to return chunk of land under 500MWp solar project in Spain

News

Solar PV leading capacity installs in Africa with 125GW by 2030 – IEA

News

Solterra lands US$10 million investment to support up to 1GW of solar PV

News

Solar Philippines submits offers to contract 10GW of PV

News

US braces for UFLPA implementation, higher standard of evidence expected

News

Europe’s energy crisis and its impact on PPA and merchant revenue streams

Featured Articles, Features

Alliant Energy set to begin construction on 414MW of solar projects in Wisconsin

News

FERC proposes interconnection reforms to speed up renewables deployment

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
LONGi modules being installed at a PV plant in Mexico. Image: LONGi Solar.

Mexico has secured commitments from 17 US companies that will result in the development of 1,854MW of solar and wind, according to the office of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

As a result of these agreements, the development of solar projects near the US border is being explored as well as transmission networks that could allow electricity to be exported to California and other US states.

Speaking at the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, a virtual event hosted by US President Joe Biden, López Obrador said Mexico is committed to achieving its 35% clean energy generation goal by 2024.

He also revealed that construction is set to begin on the first stage of a 1GW PV plant in Puerto Peñasco, in the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora.

A report published earlier this year by the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) concluded that Mexico “is ideally poised to become a clean energy powerhouse”.

According to the research, rapid growth in renewables deployment could enable the country to achieve its 35% clean energy generation goal by 2024, generate high levels of investment, increase energy access, reduce costs to consumers and improve the reliability and resilience of its power system.

NREL director Martin Keller said at the time that realising Mexico’s renewables potential “will require energy policies that facilitate private investment and support our joint efforts on clean energy, climate and supply chains”.

PV Tech Premium has explored the impact of López Obrador’s leadership on Mexico’s solar sector.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
latin america, mexico, nrel, policy, Puerto Peñasco, transmission

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

PV Talk: Grenergy CEO talks Europe’s expansion and a co-located vision of the future for solar PV

June 17, 2022
Grenergy’s CEO talks to PV Tech about the developer’s ambitions for European solar and vision for co-located solar-storage future.

India and Germany to be solar outperformers but miss install targets, Fitch says

June 16, 2022
India and Germany’s solar sectors are set to outperform in the coming years, but both markets will fall short of government PV deployment targets, according to Fitch Solutions.

Australia commits to higher 2030 emissions reduction target

June 16, 2022
Australia’s new Labor government has raised the country’s 2030 emissions reduction target as it vowed to support the transition to renewables by investing in transmission infrastructure and energy storage.

NREL perovskite experiment reveals improved stability, researchers claim 30%+ efficiency is possible

June 15, 2022
Researchers at the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have found that a tin-lead perovskite cell can overcome problems with stability and improve efficiency, with their latest experiment yielding a 25.5% conversion efficiency.

US solar remains beset by underperformance issues as capex costs on the rise

June 14, 2022
Utility-scale solar in the US remains plagued by underperformance issues as capex costs have risen for the “first time in decades”.

‘Much stronger’ hydrogen policies needed as world risks missing vital opportunity, climate goals

June 14, 2022
Global hydrogen uptake is far below what is required under the Paris Agreement and underinvestment in the technology is a missed opportunity to decarbonise hard to abate sectors of the global economy, according to risk management provider DNV.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EU Parliament passes resolution condemning China’s ‘crimes’ in Xinjiang, calls for import ban

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

India adds 883MW of rooftop solar in first nine months of 2020 despite COVID-19

News

Uruguay eyes 20GW of renewables for green hydrogen push

News

US braces for UFLPA implementation, higher standard of evidence expected

News

Alliant Energy set to begin construction on 414MW of solar projects in Wisconsin

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar USA

Solar Media Events
June 22, 2022
Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, Austin, Texas

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022