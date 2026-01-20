Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Colombia commits US$1.7 billion to Caribbean grid development, eyes 6GW of renewables

By Will Norman
January 20, 2026
Power Plants, Grids
Americas

Latest

EU’s revised cybersecurity law targets ‘high risk’ suppliers

News

Radial Power secures US$355 million financing for 214MW solar portfolio

News

Buyers’ sentiment declines, solar module prices hold steady in Europe in December

News

INDIA SOLAR ROUND-UP: Hartek wins EPC contract, Waaree bags 2GW+ module orders

News

Colombia commits US$1.7 billion to Caribbean grid development, eyes 6GW of renewables

News

CleanPeak Energy acquires five Australian solar-plus-storage sites from Fortitude Renewables

News

SunPower buys Cobalt Power Systems as standalone subsidiary

News

GCL to build 5GW solar cell, module manufacturing facility in Egypt

News

Masdar, Engie complete financing for 1.5GW Khazna solar plant

News

Two-thirds of electricity demand growth in the US came from solar PV in 2025 – Ember

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Ministry said the project will allow for 6GW of new renewable energy generation capacity. Image: Colombian Ministry of Mining and Energy

The Colombian government has announced a grid expansion plan which it says will facilitate up to 6GW of new clean energy capacity in the country’s Caribbean region.

Colombia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy announced the “Connected Caribbean: Urgent Works for a Reliable and Competitive Electricity Service” project late last week, with plans to invest up to US$1.7 billion in grid infrastructure. The scheme is designed to meet growing demand in regions like La Guajira, Cesar, Magdalena, Atlántico, Córdoba and Sucre, address historical issues around grid connection bottlenecks and reduce Colombia’s reliance on thermal power plants.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The Ministry said the project will allow 6GW of new renewable energy generation capacity, “especially wind and solar,” to be added in the Caribbean region in the north of Colombia.

The Ministry provided a breakdown of the project, which includes: “15 synchronous compensators, 4 transformers of the National Transmission System (STN), 3 reactors and more than 13 works of the Regional Transmission System (STR)”

“These are not minor projects or half-measures,” said Edwin Palma, Minister of Mines and Energy, “We are correcting decades of neglect in the Caribbean’s electrical infrastructure, strengthening the grid, and creating the technical conditions for the energy transition to become a reality, without jeopardising the system’s reliability.”

He added that with these upgrades, the Ministry will “guarantee a more robust system, less expensive to operate and ready to integrate clean energy, while protecting users from outages, overloads, and poor service quality.”

Solar PV has become a major part of efforts to bolster energy security in Colombia. The government announced a dedicated solar development entity in December through the public utility Gecelca. It said Gecelca Solar will build a 650MW portfolio of solar PV projects across the country. The government has also commissioned significant solar PV capacity in public auctions; a 2024 auction closed with 4.4GW of solar PV capacity signed off.

A report from solar industry trade body SolarPower Europe released in August said that “Colombia and Peru are entering a new phase of energy diversification, where solar energy is being embraced to bolster energy security.”

However, grid and transmission infrastructure have been a major stumbling block for the technology’s expansion. A report from market analyst Wood Mackenzie last year said that the entire Latin America region will be hampered by transmission infrastructure, even as the solar sector continues to expand.

UPCOMING EVENT

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

24 November 2026
Warsaw, Poland
More Info
colombia, finance, grid capacity, latin america, transmission infrastructure

Read Next

The portfolio comprises commercial and community solar assets spread across multiple US markets. Image: Radial Power

Radial Power secures US$355 million financing for 214MW solar portfolio

January 20, 2026
Radial Power has secured US$355 million from Goldman Sachs for 214MW of distributed solar across 106 projects nationwide.
A Climate Fund Managers solar project.

Buyers’ sentiment declines, solar module prices hold steady in Europe in December

January 20, 2026
Sentiment among Europe’s solar buyers dropped to the lowest levels on record at the end of 2025, according to sun.store's pv.index report.
The non-recourse debt will support Egg Power’s 250MW pipeline of solar and wind projects under construction, with capacity expected to scale to 500MW in the UK. Image: Shutterstock.

Egg Power lands US$536 million financing to build UK and European renewables

January 19, 2026
Egg Power has secured £400 million (US$536 million) in debt financing from NatWest to develop large-scale renewable energy projects across Europe. 
Daqo New Energy previously increased its annual polysilicon production guidance to 129,000 – 132,000MT. Image: Daqo New Energy.

Daqo New Energy expects to halve losses in 2025 as polysilicon sector shifts

January 19, 2026
Chinese polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy recorded over RMB1 billion in losses in 2025, roughly halving its losses compared with 2024.
Image: Lodestone Energy.

I Squared launches ANZA Power with US$300 million backing for Australia-New Zealand clean energy

January 19, 2026
I Squared Capital has launched ANZA Power, a new IPP aiming to deliver reliable and sustainable energy across Australia & New Zealand. 
The company expects to complete the competitive bidding process within 45 days through the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Image: Pine Gate Renewables.

Amazon buys 1.2GW Sunstone solar-plus-storage project from bankrupt Pine Gate

January 16, 2026
Global tech giant Amazon has been approved as the buyer of the 1.2GW Sunstone solar project in Oregon, one of the largest solar PV projects in the US.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

GCL to build 5GW solar cell, module manufacturing facility in Egypt

News

CleanPeak Energy acquires five Australian solar-plus-storage sites from Fortitude Renewables

News

RES Australia joint venture submits 450MW solar-plus-storage site to EPBC Act

News

US court rules DOE cancellation of US$7.5 billion of clean energy grants unlawful

News

SunPower buys Cobalt Power Systems as standalone subsidiary

News

TCL Zhonghuan bids for controlling stake in DAS Solar to optimise cell and module business

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA