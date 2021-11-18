AtlasInvest backs new platform targeting 2.7GW of renewables in Europe

An operational solar project in Poland, one of five markets that Aukera Energy will initially focus on. Image: R.Power.

Investment company AtlasInvest has backed a new renewables development platform that is aiming to deliver 2.7GW of projects across Europe by the end of next year.

Dubbed Aukera Energy, the platform will look to invest in projects at all stages of development, while targeting long-term ownership of operational assets.

The company will initially focus on the UK, Italy, Germany, Romania and Poland, and has already secured more than 1GW of solar and wind farms.

“Our priority is to continue building our diverse and exceptional team throughout Europe, and to bolster our pipeline of high-impact projects by building partnerships with developers, communities and landowners,” said Aukera co-founder, Catalin Breaban.

Aukera was launched by a team that has already built several ventures with the backing of AtlasInvest. Both Breaban and Aukera’s other co-founder, Pascal Emsens, are former managing directors of the Carlyle Group, an investment firm that has a partnership with AtlasInvest and earlier this year invested in renewables developer Amp Energy.

AtlasInvest chairman Marcel van Poecke said the Aukera team will identify and support developments requiring accelerated access to capital and hands-on management experience.