News

AtlasInvest backs new platform targeting 2.7GW of renewables in Europe

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

AtlasInvest backs new platform targeting 2.7GW of renewables in Europe

News

Hanwha buys large stake in REC Silicon, looks to restart US polysilicon production

News

Prospect14 sells 1GWdc development portfolio of PV, solar-plus-storage in PJM

News

Enphase Energy moves into EV charging with ClipperCreek acquisition

News

Trina Solar unveils new packing solution aimed at cutting shipping costs

News

Solar PV installations to jump 20% in 2022 as market defies high production costs

News

Deciphering CBP’s WRO guidance: What the updated FAQ changes and what uncertainty remains

Featured Articles, Features

China sets initial 2022 solar subsidy pot at US$357.2m

News

US solar module prices expected to normalise following AD/CVD petition verdict

News

SunPower launches VPP in three US states as it seeks to strengthen residential solar offering

News
An operational solar project in Poland, one of five markets that Aukera Energy will initially focus on. Image: R.Power.

Investment company AtlasInvest has backed a new renewables development platform that is aiming to deliver 2.7GW of projects across Europe by the end of next year.

Dubbed Aukera Energy, the platform will look to invest in projects at all stages of development, while targeting long-term ownership of operational assets.

The company will initially focus on the UK, Italy, Germany, Romania and Poland, and has already secured more than 1GW of solar and wind farms.

“Our priority is to continue building our diverse and exceptional team throughout Europe, and to bolster our pipeline of high-impact projects by building partnerships with developers, communities and landowners,” said Aukera co-founder, Catalin Breaban.

Aukera was launched by a team that has already built several ventures with the backing of AtlasInvest. Both Breaban and Aukera’s other co-founder, Pascal Emsens, are former managing directors of the Carlyle Group, an investment firm that has a partnership with AtlasInvest and earlier this year invested in renewables developer Amp Energy.

AtlasInvest chairman Marcel van Poecke said the Aukera team will identify and support developments requiring accelerated access to capital and hands-on management experience.

AtlasInvest, Aukera Energy, germany, italy, lss cee, poland, romania

