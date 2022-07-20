Subscribe
Aurora Solar aims to reduce soft costs of solar installs through new AI tools

By Jules Scully
Aurora’s rooftop PV design software in action. Aurora Solar.

Software provider Aurora Solar has launched new artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for lead capture, design and sales teams that it says can lower the soft costs of delivering rooftop PV.

A lead capture AI tool allows businesses to present homeowners with potential savings and a 3D visual of their home outfitted with a rooftop PV system.

Aurora said this eliminates the need for back and forth of site visits, paperwork and inaccurate estimates, enabling solar businesses to convert more leads.

In addition, software for design and sales teams allows them to begin projects with an AI-generated site model.

“While the demand for solar grows, solutions haven’t kept pace; most solar software products offer a choice between speed or accuracy,” said Chris Hopper, CEO and co-founder of Aurora Solar.

“Our AI solutions deliver on all fronts: they power the marketing and sales teams, streamline the design process, and provide a delightful homeowner experience.”

Aurora revealed plans to accelerate product development earlier this year after a series D funding round that saw the San Francisco-based company raise US$200 million. That followed a US$250 million series C round last year.

Aurora bolstered its presence in the commercial and industrial segment last year with the acquisition of Folsom Labs, the developer of solar design software HelioScope.

UK Solar Summit

14 September 2022
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!
