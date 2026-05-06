Australia awards 1.9GW of renewables in Western Australia under CIS Tender 5

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They are also expected to support more than 7,000 construction jobs and 500 operations and maintenance positions annually across their lifetime, according to a joint statement from federal energy and climate minister Chris Bowen, assistant minister Josh Wilson, and Western Australia’s energy and decarbonisation minister Amber-Jade Sanderson.

Tender 5, the first generation-focused tender in the WEM, awarded contracts to six wind farms and one solar-battery hybrid project, totalling 1.536GW of wind capacity, 350MW of solar, and 2.1GWh of battery storage.

Neoen Australia secured two wind projects: the 420MW Yathroo Wind Farm and the 168MW Narrogin Wind Farm.

Other successful wind projects include Shell Energy and Foresight’s 130MW Kondinin Wind Farm, SynergyRED’s 240MW Tathra Wind Farm, Tilt Renewables’ 108MW Waddi Wind Farm, and Zephyr Energy’s 470MW Parron Maam Marang Wind Farm.

Trina Solar’s 350MW/2,100MWh Killawarra Hybrid Project was the sole solar-battery hybrid awarded under Tender 5.

Project Proponent Technology Generation capacity (MW) Location (all WA) Yathroo Wind Farm Neoen Australia Wind 420 Yathroo Narrogin Wind Farm Neoen Australia Wind 168 Minigin Kondinin Wind Farm Shell Energy & Foresight Wind 130 Kondinin Tathra Windfarm SynergyRED Wind 240 Eneabba Waddi Wind Farm Tilt Renewables Wind 108 Dandaragan Parron Maam MarangFarm Zephyr Energy (AtmosRenewables) Wind 470 Hill River Killawarra Hybrid Project Trina Solar Solar-plus-storage 350 Kadathinni

You can read the full article, which includes more information on CIS Tender 6, on Energy-Storage.news.