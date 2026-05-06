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Australia awards 1.9GW of renewables in Western Australia under CIS Tender 5

By George Heynes
May 6, 2026
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

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The tenders represent US$3.5 billion in new energy infrastructure investment. Image: Fortescue.

The Australian government has announced the results of Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) Tenders 5 and 6 for Western Australia, awarding contracts to 10 projects that will deliver 1.886GW of renewable energy generation and 3.683GWh of standalone battery energy storage to the state’s Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM).

The tenders represent AU$5 billion (US$3.5 billion) in new energy infrastructure investment.

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They are also expected to support more than 7,000 construction jobs and 500 operations and maintenance positions annually across their lifetime, according to a joint statement from federal energy and climate minister Chris Bowen, assistant minister Josh Wilson, and Western Australia’s energy and decarbonisation minister Amber-Jade Sanderson.

Tender 5, the first generation-focused tender in the WEM, awarded contracts to six wind farms and one solar-battery hybrid project, totalling 1.536GW of wind capacity, 350MW of solar, and 2.1GWh of battery storage.

Neoen Australia secured two wind projects: the 420MW Yathroo Wind Farm and the 168MW Narrogin Wind Farm.

Other successful wind projects include Shell Energy and Foresight’s 130MW Kondinin Wind Farm, SynergyRED’s 240MW Tathra Wind Farm, Tilt Renewables’ 108MW Waddi Wind Farm, and Zephyr Energy’s 470MW Parron Maam Marang Wind Farm.

Trina Solar’s 350MW/2,100MWh Killawarra Hybrid Project was the sole solar-battery hybrid awarded under Tender 5.

ProjectProponentTechnologyGeneration capacity (MW)Location (all WA)
Yathroo Wind FarmNeoen AustraliaWind420Yathroo
Narrogin Wind FarmNeoen AustraliaWind168Minigin
Kondinin Wind FarmShell Energy & ForesightWind130Kondinin
Tathra WindfarmSynergyREDWind240Eneabba
Waddi Wind FarmTilt RenewablesWind108Dandaragan
Parron Maam MarangFarmZephyr Energy (AtmosRenewables)Wind470Hill River
Killawarra Hybrid ProjectTrina SolarSolar-plus-storage350Kadathinni

You can read the full article, which includes more information on CIS Tender 6, on Energy-Storage.news.

australia, capacity investment scheme, cis, renewables, solar, solar pv, utility-scale solar, western australia

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