Australia awards 1.9GW of renewables in Western Australia under CIS Tender 5

The Australian government has announced the results of Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) Tenders 5 and 6 for Western Australia, awarding contracts to 10 projects that will deliver 1.886GW of renewable energy generation and 3.683GWh of standalone battery energy storage to the state’s Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM).
The tenders represent AU$5 billion (US$3.5 billion) in new energy infrastructure investment.
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They are also expected to support more than 7,000 construction jobs and 500 operations and maintenance positions annually across their lifetime, according to a joint statement from federal energy and climate minister Chris Bowen, assistant minister Josh Wilson, and Western Australia’s energy and decarbonisation minister Amber-Jade Sanderson.
Tender 5, the first generation-focused tender in the WEM, awarded contracts to six wind farms and one solar-battery hybrid project, totalling 1.536GW of wind capacity, 350MW of solar, and 2.1GWh of battery storage.
Neoen Australia secured two wind projects: the 420MW Yathroo Wind Farm and the 168MW Narrogin Wind Farm.
Other successful wind projects include Shell Energy and Foresight’s 130MW Kondinin Wind Farm, SynergyRED’s 240MW Tathra Wind Farm, Tilt Renewables’ 108MW Waddi Wind Farm, and Zephyr Energy’s 470MW Parron Maam Marang Wind Farm.
Trina Solar’s 350MW/2,100MWh Killawarra Hybrid Project was the sole solar-battery hybrid awarded under Tender 5.
|Project
|Proponent
|Technology
|Generation capacity (MW)
|Location (all WA)
|Yathroo Wind Farm
|Neoen Australia
|Wind
|420
|Yathroo
|Narrogin Wind Farm
|Neoen Australia
|Wind
|168
|Minigin
|Kondinin Wind Farm
|Shell Energy & Foresight
|Wind
|130
|Kondinin
|Tathra Windfarm
|SynergyRED
|Wind
|240
|Eneabba
|Waddi Wind Farm
|Tilt Renewables
|Wind
|108
|Dandaragan
|Parron Maam MarangFarm
|Zephyr Energy (AtmosRenewables)
|Wind
|470
|Hill River
|Killawarra Hybrid Project
|Trina Solar
|Solar-plus-storage
|350
|Kadathinni
You can read the full article, which includes more information on CIS Tender 6, on Energy-Storage.news.