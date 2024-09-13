Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Solar PV and wind form foundation of Australia’s updated National Hydrogen Strategy

By George Heynes
New Technology, Markets & Finance, Policy, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Niam Infrastructure and Evecon to build 84MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Latvia

News

Swansea University develops tool to model solar materials for agriPV projects

News

Solar PV and wind form foundation of Australia’s updated National Hydrogen Strategy

News

AMEA Power to build 1GW solar PV project with 600MWh BESS in Egypt

News

SmartestEnergy Australia pens PPA for Neoen-owned 440MW New South Wales solar PV project

News

RE+: Arevon says IRA transferability ‘democratising’ solar investment

Features, Interviews

Scatec signs PPA for 1GW solar-plus-storage project in Egypt

News

Solar Steel and Solarig sign 62MW tracker supply deal for Spain project

News

Aggreko closes US$66 million in loan financing for distributed solar portfolio

News

South West Renewable Energy Zone in NSW secures four-fold interest from indicative target

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The strategy outlines plans for a Hydrogen Production Tax Incentive and an expanded Hydrogen Headstart programme. Image: Fortescue.

Today (13 September), the Australian government released an updated 2024 version of its National Hydrogen Strategy, focusing on accelerating clean hydrogen industry growth, with solar PV and wind generation set to provide the foundation for a booming industry.

Australia’s new strategy aims to position the country as a global hydrogen leader. It will harness Australia’s abundance in renewable energy generation to capitalise on a growing and potentially lucrative export market for the clean energy carrier. Indeed, the strategy states that the global hydrogen market is forecast to reach US$1.4 trillion in 2050 and that Australia is well-placed for export and manufacturing opportunities.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Solar PV and wind generation will be at the heart of Australia’s green hydrogen production goals, with these two technologies being the cheapest forms of renewable energy generation.

Although Australia’s wind sector has started to pick up pace, solar PV continues to be the dominant clean energy technology, with it being added at an increasingly rapid pace. Indeed, 1.2GW of large-scale solar PV was added to the National Electricity Market (NEM) in the past 12 months, compared to wind’s 0.2GW.

With the rapid rollout of solar PV, the price of the electricity generated will ultimately come down, allowing green hydrogen to be produced at lower rates, something that has plagued the industry in recent years.

There is ample potential for hybrid wind and solar developments in the green hydrogen sector in coastal areas. Image: Australian government.

As seen in the image above, Australia has ample regions to develop green hydrogen projects via hybrid solar PV and wind projects. The majority are centred around the coastal regions of Western Australia, South Australia, New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland, which grant acres of land to create large-scale projects.

It should also be noted that there are various opportunities to create underground salt cavern storage projects, primarily in the Mallowa Salt and the Chandler Formation. This is one of the cheapest and safest ways to store hydrogen, with the gas needing to be purified and compressed before it can be injected into the cavern.

At this current stage, the cost of renewable hydrogen production is high. The strategy details that the industry is nascent, and public investment in early movers will generate lessons that will reduce production costs over time.

It should also be noted that creating ultra-low-cost solar could grant opportunities in this field. Readers of PV Tech will be aware that the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) is working towards its vision for ultra-low-cost solar, arguing that a ‘30-30-30’ approach to solar—representing 30% solar module efficiency and an installed cost of 30 cents per watt by 2030—could help Australia become a renewable energy superpower.

This would mean achieving a levelised cost of electricity below A$20 per megawatt hour by 2030 and could aid cost-competitive green hydrogen production.

Australia accounts for one-fifth of the world’s hydrogen pipeline

The latest government report determines that 20% of all announced hydrogen projects globally are in Australia. This pipeline is larger than for any other single country and represents approximately half of all export-oriented projects announced globally.

The pipeline is growing yearly and is valued at a minimum of A$225 billion (US$151 billion). It is overwhelmingly focused on renewable hydrogen production, as Australia’s extensive wind and solar resources “provide the foundation for producing low-cost renewable hydrogen”.

Australia’s strategy also states that domestically-produced hydrogen can be exported as an energy carrier to countries with limited ability to generate renewable electricity. It can also be exported in the form of low-emission products manufactured locally using hydrogen as a chemical or heat input for producing green metals, ammonia and low-carbon liquid fuels.

Despite these opportunities Australia has to capitalise on the growing hydrogen market globally, and the report notes that the country must “compete with other nations to be considered a global hydrogen leader”.

Chris Bowen, Australia’s minister for climate change and energy, believes the revitalised strategy is another step towards “unlocking Australian hydrogen’s world-class potential”.

“The enthusiasm of investors, businesses, communities and workers for hydrogen in Australia gives increasing confidence that we have what is needed to establish a world-leading hydrogen industry with bright opportunities. We can decarbonise new and existing manufacturing industries, like green metals and chemicals. We can set up new, large-scale clean exports,” Bowen said.

Five-yearly production milestones and a Hydrogen Production Tax Incentive

To help support growth in Australia’s hydrogen market, the new updated National Hydrogen Strategy details various key milestones, actions and targets to be achieved.

A key inclusion in the updated National Hydrogen Strategy is that it sets five-yearly production milestones to 2050, providing the trajectory needed to realise the Australian government’s goal of being a global hydrogen leader. Australia will target producing at least 15 million tonnes of hydrogen annually, with a stretch potential of 30 million tonnes annually, by 2050.

The government will also introduce an A$2 per kilogram Hydrogen Production Tax Incentive through Australia’s tax system. This incentive will provide time-limited, demand-driven production support to eligible producers of renewable hydrogen. This will form the basis of government support for the sector until 2040.

The strategy also reveals early information on the expanded Hydrogen Headstart programme. This programme will represent an early strategy action to address the current financial gap between the production cost and sale price of renewable hydrogen. It will focus on early-movers in the industry with well-developed projects.

Commenting on these two schemes, Bowned said: “These new policies unequivocally position Australia as one of the best places in the world to make green hydrogen. The challenge is now over to our emerging hydrogen industry to seize the moment.”

With the hydrogen and green hydrogen market still in its infancy, the strategy also aims to identify key sectors that could see early or high demand in the future.

For instance, the report states that green metals, ammonia, long-haul transportation, power generation, and grid support could increase demand or early-offtake for the clean energy carrier.

Iron ore mining has certainly seen a rise in the use of green hydrogen, particularly produced via solar PV projects. Last month, Australian mining giant Fortescue Metals Group started developing a US$50 million project in Western Australia aiming to harness solar PV to produce green hydrogen, which will be used to create green metals.

In the same month, Fortescue also said it would capitalise on China’s “insatiable demand for green products” through green metals production and exports, with hydrogen produced from solar PV and wind playing an important role.

Dino Otranto, CEO of Fortescue Metals, stated that “Australia is uniquely positioned for its next boom beyond commodities, but green commodities”, emphasising that this is why the organisation is putting “so much effort” into its Green Iron Plant, situated in Christmas Creek, Western Australia.

2030 hydrogen export target

Another key inclusion within Australia’s updated hydrogen strategy is the decision to implement a 2030 hydrogen export target, which it hopes will “provide a strong signal of Australia’s intention to continue supplying energy to the global market”.

Indeed, Australia aims to hit a base export target of 0.2 million tonnes of green hydrogen per year by 2030, with a stretch potential of 1.2 million tonnes per year. The strategy matches some of Australia’s key trade partners already with 2030 hydrogen targets.

Another key aspect of this, and to support the growing hydrogen market in Australia, is attracting international investment. For this, the strategy states that the country will continue to welcome international investors and ensure that the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) and Net Zero Economy Agency (NZEA) will actively attract this investment.

The government also referenced the impending expansion of the Guarantee of Origin (GO) scheme, an internationally aligned initiative that measures and verifies the emissions intensity of the hydrogen produced.

The strategy declares that the scheme will be both scalable and expandable, enabling similar verification of products produced from hydrogen, including green metals and low-carbon liquid fuels.

UPCOMING EVENT

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

19 September 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Join two of the leading experts in the PV industry today, Finlay Colville of PV Tech and Philip Shen of ROTH, as they address some of the most pressing issues impacting on the PV industry globally today; kicking off with what is happening now with regards U.S. module supply and efforts to get a domestic U.S. silicon-based manufacturing sector off the ground. But don’t just let Finlay and Phil choose their list of topics – have your say. What questions do you want to hear their thoughts on? Once you register you will be sent a link to a survey where you can vote for the topics you would like to hear discussed and add your own suggestions. We will add the most common themes and get Finlay and Phil to address them live on the webinar. Technology, policy, profitability, pricing? China, Europe, India or the U.S.? What is your biggest unknown for the sector from 2025 onwards?
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, fortescue, green hydrogen, green metals, hydrogen, solar pv

Read Next

Image: AMEA Power.

AMEA Power to build 1GW solar PV project with 600MWh BESS in Egypt

September 13, 2024
AMEA Power is set to build one of Africa’s largest solar PV projects in Egypt, with a generation capacity of 1GW, after signing several PPAs.
Neoen’s 300MWp Cestas solar project in France. Image: Neoen.

SmartestEnergy Australia pens PPA for Neoen-owned 440MW New South Wales solar PV project

September 13, 2024
French independent power producer (IPP) Neoen has inked a four-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with energy retailer SmartestEnergy Australia for 50% of the energy generated from the 440MW Culcairn Solar Farm in New South Wales.
A 70MW solar project in New South Wales. Image Nextracker.

South West Renewable Energy Zone in NSW secures four-fold interest from indicative target

September 12, 2024
The first tender for the South West Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) Access Rights in New South Wales, Australia, has seen interest from projects amounting to around 15GW of solar PV, wind and energy storage.
A large-scale solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia. Image: RWE.

Authorities grant development consent for contested 100MW solar-plus-storage project in NSW

September 12, 2024
The New South Wales Independent Planning Commission in Australia has approved plans for the 100MW solar-plus-storage Wallaroo Solar Farm, subject to conditions.
The 256MWp Kiamal Solar Farm (pictured) in the Australian state of Victoria. Image: Total Eren.

450MW solar PV project with 1,800MWh BESS in Victoria, Australia, given green light

September 12, 2024
In Australia, the Victoria government yesterday (11 September) granted the green light for the development of the 450MW Hazelwood Solar Farm, which also includes plans for a 450MW/1,800MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).
RE-plus-Anaheim
Premium

RE+: US solar is infighting over the IRA

September 11, 2024
We heard a range of voices, with a range of opinions, talking about the Inflation Reduction Act on day 1 of RE+ in Anaheim, California.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Scatec signs PPA for 1GW solar-plus-storage project in Egypt

News

RE+: Adani Solar targets 10GW of solar cells and modules in next 18 months, rethinks polysilicon plant timeline

News

Multi-gigawatt green hydrogen project in Western Australia shelved due to lack of government support

News

RE+: US solar is infighting over the IRA

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Enlight commissions 364MW, 1.2GWh solar-plus-storage project in New Mexico

News

PV manufacturing downturn to extend into 2026

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Upcoming Events

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
September 23, 2024
11am (BST) / 12pm (CET)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Jolywood Windproof Module: higher reliability for climate challenges

Upcoming Webinars
September 26, 2024

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI
© Solar Media Limited 2024