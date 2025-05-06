Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australia: Queensland dominates best-performing utility-scale solar PV assets in April 2025

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Renewables handed boost as Anthony Albanese’s Labor Party wins 2025 Australian federal election

News

Cypress Creek Renewables closes US$150 million financing for 104MW Washington solar project

News

Midsummer receives turnkey 15MW thin-film solar cells machinery order

News

Floating PV needs policy and incentives to realise considerable potential

News

Growing complexity and more hybrid projects: mitigating risk in solar offtake agreements

News

Global solar installations set for slow 2025 as Europe falters and US hits ‘inflexion point’

News

Tight supply sends European module prices upwards in April, says sun.store

News

Solar’s ascendancy: how crystalline silicon will dominate global energy by 2050

News

Australia: Queensland dominates best-performing utility-scale solar PV assets in April 2025

News

Do solar farms boost biodiversity?

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The 110MW Moura solar PV plant (pictured) ranked second in Rystad’s leaderboard. Image: OX2.

Research firm Rystad Energy has revealed that the top five performing utility-scale solar PV power plants, in terms of AC capacity factor, in April 2025 were all based in Queensland.

The top five performing assets were X-Elio’s 200MW Blue Grass solar PV plant, Greek industrial conglomerate Mytilineos’ 110MW Moura solar PV plant, Hana Financials’ 162MW Columboola PV plant, the 168MW Western Downs solar PV power plant and Eneos’ 204MW Edenvale solar PV plant.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The reasons behind the Blue Grass PV plant being the top-performing asset have not been disclosed. However, the regional council attributes its success to the “fantastic conditions” for renewable energy production in the Western Downs region of Queensland.

Located in Hopeland, the solar PV plant is operated by X-Elio, which plans to enhance its strong generation potential by adding a 350MW solar-plus-storage project called Sixteen Mile near the existing facility.

Rystad Energy also selected X-Elio’s Blue Grass solar PV plant as the top-performing solar PV asset in terms of AC capacity factor in 2024. In second place was the Moura PV plant, which is also included in the top five list for April 2025.

Australia’s top-performing wind and solar assets, in terms of AC capacity factor, in April 2025. Image: Rystad Energy, via LinkedIn.

The Moura solar PV power plant is located 6.5km southwest of Banana, a rural town in central Queensland. The town gets its name from a well-known working bullock who went by the same name in the 1850s.

Moura was initially owned by OX2 before it was acquired by Mytilineos, now known as Metlen Energy and Metals, in December 2020. Metka EGN, a part of Metlen, constructed the project, which commenced commercial operation in 2022.

The third-ranked best-performing solar PV asset in April is the 162MW Columboola solar PV plant owned by South Korea’s Hana Financial Investment. The organisation acquired the project from developer Luminous Energy in 2020.

Queensland government-owned CS Energy secured 100% of the power plant’s output and currently sells it to commercial and industrial retail customers such as Griffith University, CQUniversity, and Queensland University of Technology.

Renewables reach 39% in the NEM

April also saw further growth in renewables in the electricity mix. Rystad said this increased by 39% month-on-month in the National Electricity Market (NEM). At a state level, New South Wales was in the top spot, generating 1,107GWh, 614GWh from utility-scale solar PV and 493GWh from wind.

Battery energy storage system (BESS) output has also started to capture a large portion of the peaking generation market. This is notable given that a substantial amount of operational battery capacity, totalling 2.2GW, is still undergoing commissioning, while over 6GW is under construction and yet to be energised, Rystad analyst David Dixon said on LinkedIn.

Last week, PV Tech Premium analysed the generation of utility-scale and rooftop solar PV in the NEM and Western Australia’s South West Interconnected System (SWIS) during April.

According to the data, which had been sourced from Open Electricity, formerly known as OpenNEM, solar generation in the NEM was up 13% year-on-year. Indeed, utility-scale and rooftop solar PV generation hit 3,440GWh in April, slightly lower than the 3,859GWh recorded in March 2025, a decrease of 419GWh month-on-month. This generation capacity supported the growing number of renewables in the electricity mix.

australia, generation, new south wales, pv power plants, queensland, rystad energy, solar pv

Read Next

Anthony Albanese

Renewables handed boost as Anthony Albanese’s Labor Party wins 2025 Australian federal election

May 6, 2025
Australia's Labor Party, led by Anthony Albanese, secured a landslide victory and a second consecutive term, in the 2025 federal election.
Cypress Creek Renewables’ Zier solar-plus-storage facility, Texas. Hybrid projects offer greater dispatch flexibility. Image: Cypress Creek Renewables.

Cypress Creek Renewables closes US$150 million financing for 104MW Washington solar project

May 6, 2025
Independent power producer (IPP) Cypress Creek Renewables has secured $150 million in financing to advance the construction of its 104MW Ostrea Solar project in northeast Yakima County, Washington. 
GettyImages-598156726_750_413

Global solar installations set for slow 2025 as Europe falters and US hits ‘inflexion point’

May 6, 2025
The global solar market will continue to slow in 2025 after 2024 saw the total capacity growth rate decrease by over 50%, according to a report from SolarPower Europe (SPE).
Image: APA Group.

Western Australia’s Mid West ‘well-placed’ for green hydrogen production and export

May 6, 2025
Western Australia’s Mid West region is “well-placed” to export green hydrogen to the EU, owing to the area’s vast solar PV resources.
Ilmatar's Joroinen airport solar farm in Finland. Image: Ilmatar.

EU awards 445MW of renewable power capacity in cross-border auction

May 2, 2025
The European Commission (EC) has allocated €52 million to nine renewable energy projects as part of its cross-border auction process.
The Kingaroy solar farm in Queensland, Australia. Credit: Mytilineos

AEMO: commissioning for renewables and energy storage in Australia’s NEM increases 366% YoY

May 2, 2025
AEMO said that new renewable energy generation and energy storage projects in the final commissioning phase in the NEM have reached 7GW.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Sunraycer, Meta sign 310MW solar PV EAPA in Texas

News

Cypress Creek Renewables closes US$150 million financing for 104MW Washington solar project

News

Tight supply sends European module prices upwards in April, says sun.store

News

Solar’s ascendancy: how crystalline silicon will dominate global energy by 2050

News

The solar backlash and how developers are responding

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

Western Australia’s Mid West ‘well-placed’ for green hydrogen production and export

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.