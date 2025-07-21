Australia: Queensland government enshrines ‘strict’ planning rules for solar PV into law

In doing so, the David Crisafulli government has fulfilled its election commitment to “empower communities on renewable energy projects.”

The Bill was officially passed by the government in June 2025 and introduces the following:

Impact assessment requiring mandatory public notification for proposed large-scale solar PV power plants and wind farms (which were made impact assessable in February 2025).

A community benefit system, featuring Social Impact Assessments (SIAs) that include community and stakeholder engagement, and Community Benefit Agreements (CBAs) negotiated with local Councils.

The state, as assessment manager, is in a new partnership with local governments for large-scale solar PV power plants to ensure consistent rules and certainty across Queensland’s 77 council areas.

Queensland government takes hard stance on renewables

The Liberal National Party (LNP) of Queensland, under the leadership of David Crisafulli, won the state election in October 2024.

Since taking office, the LNP of Queensland has sought to pursue renewable energy projects that it deems “reasonable and realistic.”

One of the first casualties of this stance was the 5GW/120GWh Pioneer-Burdekin Pumped Hydro Project, deemed the world’s largest pumped hydro project, as reported by our sister site Energy-Storage.news.

It was scrapped because it was “not financially viable, not environmentally appropriate, and the community was never consulted.”

Announcing the new planning laws, the government took the opportunity to take yet another swipe at the previous Labor government in Queensland, which often advocated for renewables in the state.

“Labor’s reckless rush to renewables and short-term political point scoring meant that communities, councils, and stakeholders were shut out of approval processes for projects across Queensland,” the Queensland government state said.

Adding to this, Queensland’s deputy premier and minister for state development, infrastructure and planning, Jarrod Bleijie, said these “nation-leading laws” would deliver for regional Queensland.

“The Crisafulli government is listening, and we are delivering a new era of renewables accountability, clarity, transparency, and community legacy,” Bleijie said.

“We are backing regional Queensland with nation-leading laws that ensures renewable energy projects build social licence in the community and give the renewables sector certainty on government and community expectations.”

‘Strict’ planning rules could dampen Queensland’s energy transition

Earlier this year, PV Tech reported that the Queensland government was considering changing the planning law for large-scale solar PV power plants, much like it did with wind generation sites at the start of the year.

The new arrangement for wind generation sites had been described as “strict” by those across the industry, including law firm Allens. The law firm has been involved in several solar PV deals in recent years, including financing for the 250MW Goorambat East Solar Farm.

Under the previous rules in the state, development applications are often handled by the local planning authority. The authority prescribes a level of assessment for a proposed development.

However, the changes now make the Queensland government the statewide assessment manager for solar PV power plants.

In April 2025, Crisafulli’s government announced plans to deliver a new five-year Energy Roadmap by the end of this year. This roadmap is expected to help the state support coal-fired power, invest in gas, and provide backing for smaller pumped hydro energy storage sites.

At the time, Queensland’s energy minister, David Janetzki, emphasised that the state government’s new energy plan would be based on “economics and engineering, not ideology.”

Janetzki attacked the previous Queensland Labor government, which Janetzki claims pursued renewables without a credible financial plan.