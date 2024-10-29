Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Queensland, Australia, elects new right-wing government prompting fears over renewable energy targets

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Policy
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Inside LONGi’s Hi-MO 9, the ‘ultimate’ c-Si technology

Features, Interviews

Queensland, Australia, elects new right-wing government prompting fears over renewable energy targets

News

GCL posts US$400 million losses in Q1-3 2024

News

DTE Energy powers 150MW solar PV plant in Michigan, US

News

Swift Current Energy brings 138MW PV project to commercial operation

News

PV Price Watch: Silicon trading sluggish; Chinese PV association calls for RMB0.68/w floor price for modules

Features, Editors' Blog

German solar industry criticises C&I rooftop solar changes as ‘not feasible’

News

European Commission invests in 3GW of solar PV manufacturing from Trina Solar and FuturaSun

News

bp completes acquisition of solar developer Lightsource bp; begins hunt for ‘strategic partner’

News

Engie Australia begins work on Victoria’s ‘largest solar PV project under construction’

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
David Crisafull (left) will lead the Queensland government as premier. Image: David Crisafulli (X).

The Queensland, Australia, state election result has seen David Crisafulli’s right-wing Liberal National Party (LNP) of Queensland elected to lead the government, raising questions about legislated renewable energy targets, coal-fired power, and nuclear energy.

The LNP replaces the Labor Party, which was the governing body for the last nine years in Queensland. It was led by Steven Miles, a regular advocate for renewable energy developments, whose government had installed several schemes to support solar PV, including the recent solar module recycling programme and the AU$5 billion (US$3.3 billion) ‘CopperString’ initiative, which aimed to boost transmission capacity.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Perhaps one of the most significant developments introduced by the Labor government was the legislated renewable energy targets that required 50% of Queensland’s electricity generation to be sourced from renewable energy by 2030, 70% by 2032 and 80% by 2035.

However, question marks have been raised about David Crisafulli’s new government’s continued use of these targets. Although the LNP has announced no changes at the time of reporting, The Guardian reported earlier this month that Crisafulli had said that the renewable energy targets “were not possible” but remains committed to the net zero by 2050 target.

The fear of dropping these renewable energy targets has prompted voices across Australia’s energy industry. Most of these call on the new Queensland government to maintain the critical targets for the state’s future not to impact investor confidence in the energy transition.

Queensland must maintain legislated renewable energy targets to continue growth

Trade association the Clean Energy Council’s Tracey Stinson, regional director of policy and impact – Queensland, stated that the new government must “capitalise on the extraordinary opportunities of increased jobs, investment and development that the transition to clean energy presents” for the state.

“The Sunshine State has been leading the world with the uptake of rooftop solar and is currently seeing a huge rollout of large-scale wind, solar and big battery projects across the state,” Stinson said.

“These projects and many more in the pipeline are key to replacing coal generation as it closes, creating thousands of jobs across rural Queensland and ensuring lower power bills.”

Readers of PV Tech will likely be aware that the Sunshine State, as Queensland is sometimes known, is one of the major markets for rooftop and utility-scale solar PV deployment.

A recent The Race to the Top report by the not-for-profit organisation the Climate Council found that Queensland has around 50.2% of its homes with solar PV installed, higher than any other region in Australia.

Stinson believes that supportive policy levers and maintaining the state’s legislated renewable energy targets will be critical to Australia’s continued leadership in the solar PV market.

“Ensuring this continues requires a stable and clear vision and policy from the state government that gives investors the confidence to build on the strong momentum for renewable energy,” Stinson added.

Environmental protection organisation WWF Australia’s CEO Dermot O’Gorman held “positive” talks with David Crisafulli and his team.

 “We praised Mr Crisafulli when the LNP voted for an emissions reduction target of 75% by 2035. WWF is calling for the LNP to stay the course and honour that commitment. That should be backed up by a clear and credible plan, released in the first 100 days, to achieve Queensland’s strong renewable energy targets,” O’Gorman said.

“Legislated renewable energy targets should be retained as a signal to investors that the new government is serious about unlocking clean economy opportunities.”

UPCOMING EVENT

PV manufacturing out to 2030: navigating through the second PV downturn

5 November 2024
10am GMT
FREE WEBINAR - Dr. Finlay Colville, Head of Research at PV-Tech, will revisit his two pivotal talks from the recent PV CellTech USA 2024 in the San Francisco Bay Area, offering an in-depth analysis of the PV manufacturing landscape. As the solar industry enters the Terawatt era, Dr. Colville will explore the technological advancements in recent years and what is set to unfold to the end of the decade.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, clean energy council, Liberal National Party, policy, queensland, Queensland government, solar pv, wwf

Read Next

Rooftop solar panels in Germany.

German solar industry criticises C&I rooftop solar changes as ‘not feasible’

October 28, 2024
The German solar trade association (BSW) has criticised government proposals to amend its Energy Industry Act.
The 260MW Impact Solar project in Texas was completed last year. Image: Lightsource BP.

bp completes acquisition of solar developer Lightsource bp; begins hunt for ‘strategic partner’

October 28, 2024
Oil and gas major bp has officially acquired solar PV developer Lightsource bp, securing the remaining 50.03% interest in the company.
Image: Engie.

Engie Australia begins work on Victoria’s ‘largest solar PV project under construction’

October 28, 2024
Utility giant Engie’s Australian division has started construction on its 250MW Goorambat East solar PV project in Victoria, Australia.
US secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen makes a speech.

US Treasury finalises 45X Advanced Manufacturing tax credit rules

October 24, 2024
The US Treasury has finalised its rules for the 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Tax Credit under the Inflation Reduction Act.
Comau-Hyperflex_low

EDP trials automated construction technology on Spanish PV project

October 24, 2024
EDP is piloting a robotic construction solution on a 122MW Spanish project, which it hopes will significantly slash the project’s build time.
Image: George Heynes/Solar Media.

‘We can cement our role as a clean energy superpower’, hears All-Energy Australia 2024

October 23, 2024
Kane Thornton, CEO of the Clean Energy Council, launched All Energy Australia 2024 in Melbourne this morning (23 October), highlighting that the energy transition is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

bp completes acquisition of solar developer Lightsource bp; begins hunt for ‘strategic partner’

News

GCL posts US$400 million losses in Q1-3 2024

News

Queensland, Australia, elects new right-wing government prompting fears over renewable energy targets

News

European Commission invests in 3GW of solar PV manufacturing from Trina Solar and FuturaSun

News

German solar industry criticises C&I rooftop solar changes as ‘not feasible’

News

EUROPE ROUND-UP: EIB backs Croatian project, Sonnedix advances Polish facility, Sunrock to partner with BMW

News

Upcoming Events

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
October 30, 2024

PV manufacturing out to 2030: navigating through the second PV downturn

Upcoming Webinars
November 5, 2024
10am GMT

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

Upcoming Webinars
November 13, 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.