Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australia reveals AU$125 million investment package for renewables in the Pacific

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Policy
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Masdar, SOCAR secure EBRD financing on 760MW solar PV in Azerbaijan

News

Rooftop solar PV provides 107.5% of grid demand in South Australia

News

Australia reveals AU$125 million investment package for renewables in the Pacific

News

‘Our long-term vision is solar-plus-storage’, Freyr says, following Trina module manufacturing plant acquisition

News

DESRI sends notice of termination for module supply agreement with Meyer Burger

News

Brazil increases import tariffs on solar modules to 25%

News

Maxeon to launch protests against CBP’s continued detention of modules made in Mexico

News

Australia’s ARENA awards funding to UNSW project exploring CER integration into NEM

News

Whitehaven seeks EPBC approval for 26MW solar-plus-storage site at coal mine in Australia

News

Solar glass import duties would protect against ‘onslaught’ of dumping in India, says lawyer

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Around 20% of the Pacific’s population is threatened with displacement due to climate change. Image: Hawaiian Electric.

Australia has revealed an AU$125 million (US$80 million) investment package to support the rollout of renewable energy technologies across the Pacific region.

The Albanese government revealed the funding on Friday (16 November) at COP29 in Azerbaijan. It will comprise an AU$75 million investment through the REnew Pacific programme as well as AU$50 million via the Australia-Pacific Partnership for Energy Transition (APPET) initiative.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Australia’s REnew Pacific scheme focuses on delivering off-grid and community-scale renewable energy in remote and rural parts of the Pacific. Due to its low installation costs and ability to deploy relatively quickly, solar PV is likely to play an integral role in the Pacific’s energy transition. The scheme will be delivered by the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific.

Although the initial benefit of deploying off-gird renewable energy will be the decarbonisation of communities in the Pacific, it will also have other macro benefits. For instance, a steady flow of electricity will grant reliable communication connectivity for remote communities while boosting the healthcare and agriculture sectors. The Australian government believes this will ultimately enhance these remote and rural communities’ incomes.

This perspective is supported by Penny Wong, Australia’s minister for foreign affairs, who said: “Supporting Pacific nations’ transition to renewable energy and away from imported fossil fuels will enhance economic resilience, improve energy security and help them meet their climate goals.”

The AU$50 million APPET funding focuses on understanding the benefits of renewable energy investments. This will include several projects, such as energy transition modelling, grid studies, renewable energy project feasibility studies, university collaborations, and more.

The Australian government is working with domestic and Pacific stakeholders to design the partnership. Further details will be shared in early 2025.

Chris Bowen, Australia’s minister for climate change and energy, highlighted the importance of increasing the uptake of renewable energy technologies in the Pacific, stating that it houses some of the countries most at risk from climate change.

“Climate change is no longer an abstract concern, it’s a reality and an existential threat for Pacific nations. Australia is working with our Pacific neighbours to strengthen their energy security and accelerate the renewable energy transformation across our region,” Bowne said.

“Each step we take to fight climate change is a step back from the brink, and Australia is dedicated to working with our Pacific neighbours to make sure our next steps are the right ones.”

Indeed, it is estimated that around 20% of the population in the Pacific Islands is threatened with displacement due to climate change.

Solar PV in the Pacific

The Pacific is dominated by island nations scattered across the region, stretching from New Zealand in the southwest to Hawaii in the Northeast. The countries are often categorised into three major island groups: Micronesia, Polynesia, and Melanesia.

Melanesia extends from New Guinea to Fiji, and Micronesia, to the north, consists of around 2,000 small islands, including the Marshal Islands, the Mariana Islands, the Caroline Islands and more. Polynesia, the largest of the island groups, includes the likes of Hawaii, New Zealand and the Cook Islands.

New Zealand, one of the largest islands in the Pacific, already has a mature solar PV market, and several large-scale developments are ongoing. This includes projects such as the 420MW Point Solar Farm, situated in Canterbury, on New Zealand’s southern island, and a 220MW solar PV project proposed by Lodestone Energy at Haldon Station, also in Canterbury. The country’s ongoing energy crisis has also presented an opportunity for solar PV to become an increasingly important technology in the country’s energy transition.

In September 2024, PV Tech reported that the island nation of Fiji issued a tender seeking companies to express interest in building four ground-mounted solar PV power plants with a combined capacity of 31.93MW.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, community energy, fiji, finance, new zealand, pacific, pv modules, solar pv

Read Next

Solar panels installed on roofs in South Australia. Image: CSIRO.

Rooftop solar PV provides 107.5% of grid demand in South Australia

November 18, 2024
Rooftop solar PV in South Australia broke the 100% grid demand contribution on Sunday afternoon, peaking at 107.5%.
Image: Sunpower.

Australia’s ARENA awards funding to UNSW project exploring CER integration into NEM

November 15, 2024
The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has provided AU$1.7 million in funding to explore the integration of consumer energy resources (CERs) into the NEM.
The Narrabri coal mine (above) has been approved to extract 11 million tonnes of coal per annum until 2031. Image: Whitehaven.

Whitehaven seeks EPBC approval for 26MW solar-plus-storage site at coal mine in Australia

November 15, 2024
Whitehaven Energy, a subsidiary of coal producer Whitehaven Coal, is seeking Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act approval to power one of its mines via a 26MW solar-plus-storage project in Australia.
sma solar inverters in germany

SMA Solar to slash jobs amid ‘persistently challenging’ residential PV market

November 14, 2024
In its Q1-3 2024 financial results, SMA Solar said it will cut up to 1,100 jobs and reduce costs by between €150 and €200 million by the end of 2025.
Image: The Northern Territory government.

AU$400 million renewables hub with six solar PV plants proposed for the Northern Territory, Australia

November 14, 2024
The Northern Territory government in Australia has proposed developing an AU$400 million (US$259 million) renewable energy hub featuring six solar PV power plants in the region.
Haughton-Solar-Farm-Image-Pacific-Blue

Pacific Blue granted council approval for 300MW solar-plus-storage expansion in Queensland, Australia

November 14, 2024
Australia’s Pacific Blue, a renewable energy generator and retailer, has been granted council approval for a 300MW solar-plus-storage expansion in North Queensland.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

‘Our long-term vision is solar-plus-storage’, Freyr says, following Trina module manufacturing plant acquisition

News

DESRI sends notice of termination for module supply agreement with Meyer Burger

News

China’s CHN Energy completes world’s largest open sea floating solar PV project

News

The pain points of Trump 2.0 for US solar

Features, Editors' Blog

Brazil increases import tariffs on solar modules to 25%

News

SMA Solar to slash jobs amid ‘persistently challenging’ residential PV market

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit East Coast 2024

Solar Media Events
November 19, 2024
Philadelphia, USA

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China

Energy Storage Awards 2024

Solar Media Events
November 21, 2024
London, UK

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Málaga, Spain

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Warsaw, Poland
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.