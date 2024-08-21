Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australian government approves AAPowerLink project to export solar to Singapore

By George Heynes
Storage, Power Plants, Projects
Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australia: Transgrid to investigate three inland Renewable Energy Zones in western NSW

News

Australian government approves AAPowerLink project to export solar to Singapore

News

US manufacturers seek retroactive tariffs on SEA solar import ‘surge’

News

D. E. Shaw starts work at 130MW New Mexico solar-plus-storage project

News

BayWa r.e. builds 136MW solar portfolio at former French military bases

News

Indiana utilities seek new energy capacity and bring 200MW solar project online

News

Lightsource bp signs 500MW solar PV development agreement in Germany

News

Alight to develop 2GW Swedish PV alongside state forest company

News

Iberdrola secures grid access for 100MW solar PV plant in Spain

News

Engie reaches financial close for 250MW solar project in Victoria, Australia

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A model of the solar panels initially planned to be built for the Sun Cable project. Credit: Sun Cable

Renewable energy developer Sun Cable has secured approval from the Australian government for the Australian element of its Australia-Asia Power Link (AAPowerLink) interconnector.

In a statement made today (21 August), Sun Cable said the project has been assessed and approved by Tanya Plibersek, the Commonwealth’s minister for the Environment and Water, under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act (EPBC). This approval follows the previous one secured from the Northern Territory government and NT Environment Protection Authority for the interconnector last month.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Sun Cable said that the approval “signifies the Australian government’s confidence that Sun Cable can deliver this nationally important project within appropriate approval conditions”.

Cameron Garnsworthy, Sun Cable Australia’s managing director, said the approval was a landmark moment in the project’s journey. The company will now focus on achieving a final investment decision by 2027.

“Today’s announcement is a vote of confidence in the project and Sun Cable itself as responsible stewards of the local Northern Territory environment. Sun Cable will now focus its efforts on the next stage of planning to advance the project towards a final investment decision targeted by 2027,” Garnsworthy said.

It is worth noting that the project received approval from Indonesian authorities in 2021.

The AAPowerLink project is set to deploy between 17GW and 20GW of solar capacity and between 36.42GWh and 42GWh of energy storage to connect Australia’s Northern Territory with Singapore via 4,300km of subsea cable and supply power to the territory’s capital, Darwin, and the surrounding region.

The project aims to deliver up to 4GW of green electricity to Darwin’s green industrial customers over two stages of development. 900MW will be provided in stage one and approximately 3GW in stage two. 1.75GW will also be supplied to customers in Singapore.

Once complete, it will be capable of delivering up to 15% of Singapore’s total electricity needs via a 2GW high-voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea cable, Sun Cable said. Electricity supply is anticipated to commence in the early 2030s.

Sun Cable will also invest further in communities in the Northern Territory, Singapore, and Indonesia to help progress the project to the next stage. Indeed, the organisation is continuing negotiations of Indigenous Land Use Agreements (ILUAs) with Traditional Owners across the project footprint in the Northern Territory.

In Singapore, Sun Cable is working with the Singapore Energy Market Authority on the conditional approval application for the project’s subsea cable interconnector component. Sun Cable is also engaging with the Indonesian government on regulatory and permitting matters to prove that the subsea route includes knowledge and hydrographic data sharing.

Speaking exclusively to PV Tech in 2022, Andrew Barton, project director of the Australia-Asia PowerLink, said the project would “use proven technologies that have been deployed at projects around the world” before adding that it “will unlock solar’s potential”.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
aapowerlink, asia, australia, Australia-Asia PowerLink, indonesia, interconnector, pv modules, singapore, solar pv, sun cable

Read Next

transgrid-550kv-line_vni-west-768x401

Australia: Transgrid to investigate three inland Renewable Energy Zones in western NSW

August 21, 2024
Australian transmission system operator Transgrid has signalled in a new report that remote inland renewable energy zones (REZ) could provide an additional renewable energy source, such as solar PV, in the mid-2030s.
Meyer Burger is further expanding its Germany plant to reach 1.4GW module production for 2023. Image: Meyer Burger.

US manufacturers seek retroactive tariffs on SEA solar import ‘surge’

August 20, 2024
The American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee claims that imports from Vietnam and Thailand have "accelerated" since April's AD/CVD petition, and has alleged Critical Circumstances.
An 200MW project in the Indian state of Gujarat. Image: Engie.

Engie reaches financial close for 250MW solar project in Victoria, Australia

August 20, 2024
Utility giant Engie’s Australian division has reached financial close on its 250MW Goorambat East Solar Farm project in northern Victoria.
A solar PV module array in Australia deployed in a Neoen-managed project.

BloombergNEF: Australia needs 290GW solar PV and wind by 2050 for net zero

August 20, 2024
Analyst firm BloombergNEF has cautioned that Australia requires around A$2.4 trillion (US$1.6 trillion) investment to reach net zero, with solar PV and wind installations to reach 290GW by 2050.
Origin Energy's largest solar PV project is its proposed 900MW Yarrabee site in New South Wales. Image: Origin Energy.

Origin Energy cancels 204MW of solar PV projects in Australia due to ‘unfavourable conditions’

August 20, 2024
Australia's Origin Energy has cancelled its 130MW Morgan and 74MW Carisbrook solar PV projects due to “unfavourable conditions”.
PV Price Watch 4
Premium

Price of high-purity quartz sand plummets from CNY415,000/ton to CNY75,000/ton since January

August 19, 2024
Against the backdrop of uncertain economics in the PV sector as a whole, the price of high-purity quartz sand has also fallen.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US manufacturers seek retroactive tariffs on SEA solar import ‘surge’

News

National Renewable Solutions breaks ground on 140MW solar-plus-storage plant on tribal land in New Mexico

News

D. E. Shaw starts work at 130MW New Mexico solar-plus-storage project

News

BloombergNEF: Australia needs 290GW solar PV and wind by 2050 for net zero

News

Price of high-purity quartz sand plummets from CNY415,000/ton to CNY75,000/ton since January

Features, Editors' Blog

Indiana utilities seek new energy capacity and bring 200MW solar project online

News

Upcoming Events

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI
© Solar Media Limited 2024