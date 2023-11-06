Australian miner Fortescue drops renewables hub plan featuring 3.33GW of solar

Documents hosted on the EPA’s site stated that the project, located in the mineral-rich Pilbara region, would consist of up to 340 wind turbines and a solar farm, which would have a combined maximum energy generating capacity of 5.4GW. The site proposal also included substations and other infrastructure and hosting up to 9.1GWh of battery storage.

Former EPA chair Tom Hatton once said the EPA “strongly supported the proponent in its endeavours to deliver on this strategy,” as the EPA understood that the proposal is part of an overall strategy by Fortescue Metals Group to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040 across its existing operations.

The Fortescue Metals Group expected the Uaroo Renewable Energy Hub to take up to seven years to build and have a maximum project life of 42 years, although infrastructure would be maintained and then replaced approximately every 30 years as assets reached their end of life.

The group also announced a plan to collaborate with Australian renewables firm Windlab to develop a 10GW green hydrogen project, powered by solar PV and wind energy, in North Queensland.