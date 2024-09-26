Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australia’s EnergyCo awards transmission licence for Central-West Orana REZ in New South Wales

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Grids, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australia’s EnergyCo awards transmission licence for Central-West Orana REZ in New South Wales

News

Powercor gains licence permitting larger solar PV, wind and energy storage projects in Victoria, Australia

News

JA Solar inks 1GW solar PV module deal with Australia’s One Stop Warehouse

News

PV Price Watch: N-type silicon price on the rise; winning module bids hitting new lows

Features, Editors' Blog

Origis Energy, TVA sign 200MW solar-plus-storage PPA in Mississippi

News

Qair, Carrefour ink 52MW solar PV PPA in Italy

News

Enhancing reliability in bifacial PV modules: a novel approach to albedo estimation

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Australia could add over 7GW of renewable energy capacity by the end of 2024

News

Macquarie Group to acquire stake in D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments for US$1.73 billion

News

US DOE and kWh Analytics launch initiative to improve solar PV project resilience

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
EnergyCo is also seeking community input for the New England REZ. Image: EnergyCo.

Australia’s Energy Corporation of New South Wales (EnergyCo) has granted a transmission operator’s licence to the ACEREZ Partnership for the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) transmission project.

The stae-owned company said yesterday (25 September) that ACEREZ, a consortium of Acciona Concesiones, Cobra, and Endeavour Energy, was selected by EnergyCo as the preferred network operator to deliver the Central-West Orana REZ transmission system following a rigorous competitive tender.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The New South Wales minister for energy, Penny Sharpe, granted the license, allowing ACEREZ to design, construct, own, and operate the Central-West Orana REZ transmission system. This will connect renewable energy projects within the REZ to the existing load centres in Newcastle, Sydney, and Wollongong.

Central-West Orana REZ, which will be built on roughly 20,000 km2 near Dunedoo, Mudgee, and Dubbo, a rural area about 330km north-west of Sydney, will deliver at least 4.5GW of transmitted renewable electricity and potentially unlock an estimated  AUS$20 billion (US$13.5 billion) in private investment in solar PV, wind, and energy storage.

This REZ is also unique in that it is the first in the country to have transitioned into the delivery phase after receiving Commonwealth planning approval last month (8 August).

Interest in the New South Wales REZs continues to increase. The first tender for the South West REZ saw applicants from projects amounting to around 15GW of solar PV, wind, and energy storage. This was around four times the indicative target, set at 3.98GW.

 The South West REZ is to be located west of Wagga Wagga Wagga and will straddle the state’s border with Victoria. Since the launch of its original plan in 2018, its location and design have been slightly amended; it is now expected to take up more land and extend as far west as Buronga.

EnergyCo seeks community input for New England REZ

The New England REZ, also based in New South Wales, is seeking feedback from the community to help shape the future of the network infrastructure project.

Several community reference groups will be established, allowing local residents, community groups, First Nations representatives, and other stakeholders to provide feedback on the project.

The New England REZ is being developed in northern New South Wales. It aims to deliver 8GW of additional network capacity, supporting renewable energy generation technologies and energy storage.

EnergyCo said the New England REZ project is key to the transition to renewable energy across the region. It will provide new transmission lines and energy hubs needed to connect renewable generation projects in the REZ to the existing electricity network at Bayswater, near Muswellbrook.

James Hay, CEO of EnergyCo, believes the input from the community on the New England REZ will be “crucial” during the planning and delivery stages.

“It’s essential that we work closely with the community to understand their needs, protect local interests, and build trust as we move forward,” Hay added.

“The community reference groups will help us do that by bringing local knowledge and perspectives directly into our planning process. They’ll play a critical role in fostering open and regular communication between the project and community, helping us address challenges and maximise community benefits.”

New South Wales is on track to deliver five REZs, alongside New England, South West, and Central-West Orana, the others being the Hunter-Central Coast and Illawarra.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, Central-west Orana, new south wales, pv power plants, renewable energy zones, rez, solar pv

Read Next

The Changan Ford 20MW distributed PV project of Guangzhou Development New Energy Incorporation in Chongqing. Image: JA Solar.

JA Solar inks 1GW solar PV module deal with Australia’s One Stop Warehouse

September 26, 2024
Chinese module manufacturer JA Solar has inked a 1GW solar PV module distribution agreement with Australia’s One Stop Warehouse (OSW), covering the European, US and Asia-Pacific markets.
Image: Climate Change Authority (iStock).

Australia could add over 7GW of renewable energy capacity by the end of 2024

September 25, 2024
Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator (CER) has revealed that over 7GW of renewable energy capacity could be added in the country by the end of 2024.
Macquarie Asset Management’s investment arm, Green Investment Group, launched Cero Generation in 2021. Image: Macquarie Group.

Macquarie Group to acquire stake in D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments for US$1.73 billion

September 25, 2024
Australian investment bank Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) is set to invest up to US$1.73 billion to acquire a significant minority stake in US independent power producer D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI).
James_Bruce Austin TX

Removing the barriers to US transmission reform

September 24, 2024
Lori Bird and Joe Hack of the World Resources Institute examine legislative and regulatory efforts to break the US transmission bottleneck.
The Longreach solar farm in Australia. Image: Foresight Solar Fund

Foresight Solar puts 170MW solar PV portfolio in Australia up for sale

September 24, 2024
UK-based investment group Foresight Solar Fund has confirmed that it will sell its Australia portfolio, consisting of 170MW of operational solar PV and 122MW of battery energy storage systems (BESS).
Quad Leaders, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of India, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia and President Joe Biden of the US, met in Delaware, US, over the weekend (21 September). Image: Australian government.

Australia to open the first round of Quad’s AU$50 million clean energy supply chain initiative

September 23, 2024
Australia has confirmed that the first round of the Quad Clean Energy Supply Chains Diversification Program will open in November 2024.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Origis Energy, TVA sign 200MW solar-plus-storage PPA in Mississippi

News

Australia could add over 7GW of renewable energy capacity by the end of 2024

News

Enhancing reliability in bifacial PV modules: a novel approach to albedo estimation

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Macquarie Group to acquire stake in D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments for US$1.73 billion

News

Nasdaq moves to delist Maxeon following low stock prices

News

US DOE and kWh Analytics launch initiative to improve solar PV project resilience

News

Upcoming Events

Jolywood Windproof Module: higher reliability for climate challenges

Upcoming Webinars
September 26, 2024

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA
is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.