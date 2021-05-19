Solar Media
News

J-Power takes 10% stake in Australian renewables developer Genex

By Alice Grundy
Companies, Markets & Finance
Asia & Oceania

Latest

J-Power takes 10% stake in Australian renewables developer Genex

News

Meyer Burger opens first new solar module production line in Germany

News

VIDEO: European solar driving an economic revival

News

UL expands solar offerings with acquisition of software firm Clear Sky Analytics

News

Adani Green Energy to buy SB Energy’s 5GW solar and wind portfolio

News

Oman to host 25GW of solar and wind for green hydrogen project

News

Power Factors acquires asset management software firm 3megawatt

News

US retains position as most attractive investment market for renewables

News

Daqo New Energy revenues inch up as surging polysilicon ASPs expected for next quarter

News

JinkoSolar replaces CFO ahead of STAR listing

News
J-Power also recently announced it is to convert a retired coal plant in the US into a 240MW solar-plus-storage site. Image: J-Power USA

Japanese power company J-Power has acquired a 10% stake in renewables and pumped hydro developer Genex Power through its Australian subsidiary JPGA Partners.

Genex – which has three solar assets in stages ranging from feasibility to operation – has worked with J-Power previously to expand its renewable energy projects, with this based on a technical services agreement to support the construction and operation of the former’s 250MW pumped storage hydro power plant, as well as a development funding agreement for a new 150MW wind power project which is currently at the feasibility study stage.

Genex secured AU$175 million (US$117 million) of debt to finance its 50MW Jemalong solar project in New South Wales and refinance its 50MW Kidston solar plant in North Queensland in late 2019, with these two projects now in production. It also has a 270MW solar site at the feasibility stage.

J-Power is hoping to further expand renewable power generation and pumped hydro projects energy storage projects with Genex across Australia, where the latter is headquartered.

The company recently announced it is to convert a retired coal plant in the US into a 240MW solar-plus-storage facility through its local subsidiary, J-Power USA.

It is set to work with funds managed by Fortress Investment Group to develop a 50MWac capacity solar facility and 190MWac battery energy storage system in Virginia, with construction to begin next year and an operational date of 2023.

The company is targeting the development of 1,500MW or more of renewable power generation capacity by FY2025 compared to FY2017.

acquisitions, australia, australia solar, genex, J-Power, large scale solar, pumped hydro, wind and solar

