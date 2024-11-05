Subscribe To Premium
Australia’s last coal-fired power station predicted to close in the 2050s

By George Heynes
Australia’s last coal-fired power station predicted to close in the 2050s

Australia’s biggest coal-fired power station is Eraring (above) located in New South Wales. Image: Mining and Energy Union.

While most coal-fired power stations in Australia are expected to close in the 2030s, UK-based research group Cornwall Insight predicts that the last will not close until the 2050s.

Speaking exclusively to PV Tech, Thomas Fitzsimons, a senior modeller at Cornwall Insight, said that although Australia has made solid progress in increasing renewable energy generation, with the National Electricity Market (NEM) having added 1.2GW of large-scale solar PV in 12 months, coal-fired power will still play a role in the electricity mix for the next few decades.

Recent research from Cornwall Insight indicated that coal-fired power stations could operate beyond the Australian Energy Market Operator’s (AEMO) predicted full withdrawal date of 2038. Clean Energy Council (CEC) CEO Kane Thornton exclusively told PV Tech at the recent All-Energy Australia 2024 event that the AEMO’s prediction was the “same timeframe that we [the CEC] are working towards”.

Cornwall Insight’s predicted extension of coal-fired power generation is primarily due to concerns surrounding workforce shortages and a lack of the “necessary renewable energy infrastructure” that will not be built quickly enough to replace lost capacity.

“While most of the coal-fired generators are retired in the 2030s, a portion remain online into the 2040s, and the last coal-fired generator does not close until the 2050s,” Fitzsimons told PV Tech.

It is worth noting that coal-fired power generation will be overtaken by rooftop solar PV by the end of 2024.

Queensland to lead Australia’s energy transition

Fitzsimons has also predicted that Queensland will see the biggest change in renewable energy capacity in the future, rising from around 50% today, to around 83% by 2035.

This will be mainly driven by the closure of coal-fired power plants in addition to the significant renewable energy buildout currently being undertaken in the state. Indeed, PV Tech recently reported that solar PV had been installed on over 50% of Queensland’s houses, according to data from the not-for-profit organisation the Climate Council.

Queensland has advocated for rooftop solar PV and introduced varying government support to rapidly scale up. For instance, in June 2024, the state government designated two Local Renewable Energy Zones (LREZ) in Townsville and Caloundra.

Despite this, Fitzsimons noted that the research group’s predictions “may yet have to be revisited” following the recent state election, which saw David Crisafulli’s right-wing Liberal National Party (LNP) of Queensland elected to lead the government. This change of government has raised questions regarding the future of Queensland’s energy policy and whether it will commit to the legislated renewable energy targets and the withdrawal of coal-fired power.

australia, coal, coal decommissioning, Cornwall Insight, queensland, solar pv

Image: Tindo Solar.

Australian senator takes swipe at Solar Sunshot’s ‘Made in Australia’ policy

November 5, 2024
National Party of Australia senator Ross Cadell has questioned whether Australia’s Solar Sunshot initiative promotes a ‘Made in Australia’ solar industry.
default

Investment and PPA deal for Lightsource bp Texas PV projects

November 4, 2024
UK-based global renewables developer Lightsource bp has secured investment for two utility-scale PV projects in Texas, one of which is backed by a newly signed off-take deal with the clothing brand H&M.
A First Solar manufacturing facility.

First Solar investigates major rivals for TOPCon patent infringement

November 4, 2024
The cases are being pursued against JinkoSolar, Canadian Solar, JA Solar, and Trinasolar, some of the world's largest PV manufacturers.
Image: Midsummer.

Midsummer inks MoU for 200MW solar cell manuafcturing plant in Thailand

November 4, 2024
Swedish thin-film solar manufacturer Midsummer has inked a partnership with defence and security company Saab to deliver a 200MW turnkey solar cell factory in Thailand.
AIKO showcased its GEN 2 N-type ABC modules - Neostar, Comet, Stellar - at Smart Energy 2024, offering comprehensive solutions for different scenarios

Aiko Solar, ACAP eye 30% efficiency for IBC solar cell technology with new partnership

November 1, 2024
Chinese solar manufacturer Aiko Solar said yesterday (31 October) it has partnered with the Australian Centre for Advanced Photovoltaics (ACAP) to launch a US$4 million initiative aiming to achieve 30% efficiency with interdigitated back contact (IBC) solar cells.
Image: Brighte.

Clean Energy Council appointed as Australia’s solar module and inverter product assurance body

November 1, 2024
Australia’s Clean Energy Council (CEC) has been named the product listing body for solar PV modules and inverters eligible under the Australian government’s ‘Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme’.

