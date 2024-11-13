Subscribe To Premium
Australia’s New South Wales government releases new planning framework for large-scale solar PV

By George Heynes
Australia's New South Wales government releases new planning framework for large-scale solar PV

Iberdrola Australia pens PPA with 13 regional councils in New South Wales

Australia sees 1.4GW of renewable energy generation committed to in Q3 2024

FTC’s Q3 losses meet forecasts amid divestments and share sales

TENDER ROUND-UP: Nepal awards 1GW solar PV, Italy 320MW and Bahrain seeks 44MW

Ember calls for greater policy support, with solar on track to meet 2030 targets

Eastern European solar has ‘untapped potential’, says Trinasolar

Enphase to cut 500 jobs globally, ends manufacturing contract in Mexico

Trinasolar, Citicore in 2GW Philippines TOPCon module supply deal

New South Wales green lights 320MW solar-plus-storage project in Australia

Five guidelines have been released by the New South Wales government aiming to support its net zero goals. Image: AGL Energy.

The government of New South Wales, Australia, has released a new planning framework for large-scale renewable energy developments aiming to streamline planning decisions.

The newly released Renewable Energy Planning Framework, revealed yesterday (12 November) by the state government, provides a suite of guidelines and tools to bolster efforts to scale the state’s clean energy uptake.

The updated framework includes various new guidelines. One category is dedicated to solar PV, named the ‘Large-scale Solar Energy Guideline’, and includes revisions to existing guidelines, provides additional advice on decommissioning and incorporates other aspects into the new framework.

Five new guidelines have been released and are dedicated to solar PV, wind energy, transmission, benefit sharing, and private agreements. The government developed each one following increasing calls from local communities for greater certainty and transparency on how projects are assessed and managed over their lifecycles.

The New South Wales government also believes these new guidelines will be instrumental in supporting its legislated Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap, first introduced in 2020, with eyes to develop 12GW of new solar PV and wind generation in the state over a 20-year period.

The New South Wales minister for climate change and energy Penny Sharpe, emphasised the importance of the new guidelines, stating that “having a clear, transparent planning system will pave the way for a reliable and clean energy system”.

Paul Scully, the New South Wales minister for planning and public spaces, added: “Greater certainty and transparency over renewable energy assessment processes means more renewables faster, cheaper electricity bills and more jobs. It also means communities and industry know what to expect of the planning system.”

The Large-scale Solar Energy Guideline

The 63-page Large-scale Solar Energy Guideline has been developed to support the scaling of the solar PV industry within New South Wales by helping developers select project sites in areas with a reduced likelihood of land use conflicts, environmental impacts, and community impacts.

It additionally provides consistent guidance on measuring and assessing the key environmental and social impacts of large-scale solar PV projects, helping to improve the quality of proposed developments and reduce assessment delays.

The guideline applies to large-scale solar PV developments declared as a state significant or critical state significant infrastructure under New South Wales’ Environmental Planning & Assessment Act 1979 (EP&A Act). State significant projects often require development consent or have a capital investment value of more than AU$30 million (US$19.5 million) or have a capital investment of more than AU$10 million and are located within an environmentally sensitive area of state significance.

On the other hand, critical state significant infrastructure projects are declared by the government and are often considered essential based on economic, environmental, or social reasons. Alongside a scoring system, outlined within the ‘Declaration of SSI and CSSI – State Significant Infrastructure Guide’, the government can also declare an application as a critical state significant infrastructure project should it include a “significant energy storage system”. The solar energy guideline uses a 750MW/1,500MWh or more battery energy storage system (BESS) as an example.

It is also worth noting that a large-scale solar PV development that isn’t classified as state-significant would meet the criteria if it includes a BESS that can supply more than 30MW of power or is located on a floodplain and includes a 30MW or more solar PV power plant.

However, these guidelines do not apply to large-scale solar PV projects that use other technologies, such as concentrated thermal systems or lens concentrators. These technologies are likely to have different site selection and impact assessment issues.

Decommissioning and rehabilitation

A key component of the new guideline is decommissioning and rehabilitation processes when a solar PV power plant reaches the end of its operating lifespan. It notes that large-scale solar PV projects often have the potential to operate for a long period of time if the solar modules are refurbished or upgraded over time.

Once a project reaches the end of its operating life, the owner has several options. They can replace the solar PV modules with new technology, which is subject to landholder agreements, planning approvals and equipment conditions. Alternatively, the owner can decommission the project and remove the solar modules and associated infrastructure.

If an owner selects the second option, the land must be returned to its pre-existing or agreed use. If the land was previously used for agriculture, it must be returned to its pre-existing land and social capability (LSC) class. Once operations cease at the site, the project site must be rehabilitated within an 18-month timeframe and to the satisfaction of the planning secretary.

Project owners must also ensure landholders hosting project infrastructure are informed about the proposed decommissioning plan for the project.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, large-scale solar, new south wales, planning, pv power plants, solar pv

Image: Iberdrola Australia.

Iberdrola Australia pens PPA with 13 regional councils in New South Wales

November 13, 2024
Iberdrola Australia, a sub-division of utility giant Iberdrola, has secured power purchase agreements (PPAs) with 13 regional councils in New South Wales that will see part of the energy sourced from a large-scale solar PV power plant.
Image: EnergyCo.

Australia sees 1.4GW of renewable energy generation committed to in Q3 2024

November 12, 2024
Australia’s Clean Energy Council (CEC) has found that over 1.4GW of large-scale renewable energy generation projects worth over AU$3.3 billion (US$2.61 billion) were committed to in the third quarter of 2024.
Image: Middlebrook Solar Farm.

New South Wales green lights 320MW solar-plus-storage project in Australia

November 12, 2024
The New South Wales Independent Planning Commission (IPC) in Australia yesterday (11 November) granted approval for the 320MW Middlebrook solar-plus-storage project in Tamworth.
Image: Carnegie.

70GW solar and wind mega-project seeks Western Australia EPA approval

November 12, 2024
Plans to develop the Western Green Energy Hub (WGEH), a 70GW solar and wind mega-project, have progressed with the project having been submitted to Western Australia’s Environmental Protection Authority (EPA).
LONGi offices.

LONGi’s Q1-3 2024 shipments reach 51GW, financial losses continue

November 11, 2024
Chinese solar manufacturing giant LONGi posted RMB1.26 billion (US$174.8 million) in losses in its Q3 2024 financial results.
Image: Getty Images for Unsplash

India to impose preliminary antidumping rates on solar glass imports

November 11, 2024
The Indian government has imposed preliminary antidumping measures on solar glass producers exporting products from China and Vietnam.

Enphase to cut 500 jobs globally, ends manufacturing contract in Mexico

News

New South Wales green lights 320MW solar-plus-storage project in Australia

News

LONGi's Q1-3 2024 shipments reach 51GW, financial losses continue

News

FTC's Q3 losses meet forecasts amid divestments and share sales

News

Australia sees 1.4GW of renewable energy generation committed to in Q3 2024

News

Europe to install 110GW of solar in 2025 – S&P

News

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

November 13, 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
November 13, 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST

Green Hydrogen Summit East Coast 2024

Solar Media Events
November 19, 2024
Philadelphia, USA

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China

Energy Storage Awards 2024

Solar Media Events
November 21, 2024
London, UK

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Málaga, Spain
