Australia’s Origin Energy buys 900MW solar farm development in NSW

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Asia & Oceania

Australian utility Origin Energy has aquired a large-scale solar farm of 900MW in NSW and a 74MW solar PV project in Victoria. Image: Nextracker.

Australian utility Origin Energy has acquired a large-scale solar farm development project co-developed by Reach Solar Energy and PwC Australia in New South Wales, Australia.

The Yarrabee solar farm will be developed in stages, with a first stage of 450MW followed by further development that could bring its total capacity up to 900MW.

Meanwhile, Origin has also bought a 74MW solar farm in central Victoria that is targeted to be operational in 2023.

The company is focusing on other muti-gigawatt opportunities of renewable energy and battery storage either by developing them or through acquisitions of projects in advanced stages like the Yarrabee one, according to Greg Jarvis, executive general manager energy supply and operations at Origin.

“We believe the Yarrabee Solar Farm can play an important role in helping Origin provide cleaner energy to our customers, while also reducing emissions from our generation portfolio,” added Jarvis.

Read Next

10GW green hydrogen project in Australia moves forward as Osaka Gas joins venture

April 12, 2022
Technology company Aqua Aerem has entered into a joint development agreement with Japanese energy producer Osaka Gas for its 10GW Desert Bloom Hydrogen project in Northern Australia.

Solargis maps reveal ‘significant deviations’ in average irradiance levels in key PV markets

April 11, 2022
The impact of solar resource variability on several key global PV markets including India, Australia and North America has been revealed by a ten-year analysis from solar irradiance consultancy Solargis that illustrates “significant deviations from long-term averages”.

Australia added 1.2GW of large-scale solar in 2021 but renewables investment slows, report finds

April 6, 2022
Large-scale solar deployment in Australia jumped 38% year-on-year in 2021 as its three largest PV plants were commissioned, but financial commitments for new renewables projects in the country fell, according to a new report.

Array to supply 1GW single-axis trackers to Gemini solar and storage project in Nevada

April 5, 2022
US solar tracker supplier Array Technologies will supply 1GW of its DuraTrack HZ v3 single-axis solar trackers to solar developer Primergy Solar’s solar and storage Gemini project in Nevada, USA.

New electrolyser technology could produce hydrogen at US$1.5/kg by mid-2020s

March 17, 2022
Australian electrolyser manufacturer Hysata claims its electrolyser technology could enable hydrogen production go below US$1.5/kg by the mid-2020s.

Renewables growth should be top priority for policymakers – RWE CEO

March 15, 2022
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine means that ensuring security of energy supply through the expansion of renewables should be a priority for policymakers, according to the CEO of German utility RWE.

