Australia’s Origin Energy buys 900MW solar farm development in NSW

Australian utility Origin Energy has aquired a large-scale solar farm of 900MW in NSW and a 74MW solar PV project in Victoria. Image: Nextracker.

Australian utility Origin Energy has acquired a large-scale solar farm development project co-developed by Reach Solar Energy and PwC Australia in New South Wales, Australia.

The Yarrabee solar farm will be developed in stages, with a first stage of 450MW followed by further development that could bring its total capacity up to 900MW.

Meanwhile, Origin has also bought a 74MW solar farm in central Victoria that is targeted to be operational in 2023.

The company is focusing on other muti-gigawatt opportunities of renewable energy and battery storage either by developing them or through acquisitions of projects in advanced stages like the Yarrabee one, according to Greg Jarvis, executive general manager energy supply and operations at Origin.

“We believe the Yarrabee Solar Farm can play an important role in helping Origin provide cleaner energy to our customers, while also reducing emissions from our generation portfolio,” added Jarvis.