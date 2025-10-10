Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australia’s renewable energy project additions slow to 5.8GW in September, says Rystad Energy

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australia’s renewable energy project additions slow to 5.8GW in September, says Rystad Energy

News

Australia’s Capacity Investment Scheme Tender 4 sees 6.6GW of renewables awarded

News

Solar is the world’s cheapest source of electricity, research shows

News

Entergy to build 600MW solar-plus-storage project in Arkansas to power Google data centre

News

Sembcorp to acquire ReNew’s 300MW solar unit for US$246 million

News

Avaada signs MoU with Gujarat government worth US$405 million

News

Sungrow targets US$126 million in Hong Kong IPO

News

Low prices, fierce competition in Germany’s latest solar-plus-storage auction

News

Pause on ‘billions of dollars’ of retroactive US solar duties granted pending appeal

News

Potentia Energy bags NSW approval for 500MW solar-plus-storage site in Australia

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The 450MW Goulburn River solar PV plant (pictured) saw a 562MWh DC-coupled BESS added in September. Image: Lumea.

Australia’s renewable energy sector recorded its slowest month of the year for additions in September, with 5.8GW of new projects added to development pipelines, according to data from Rystad Energy.

This is a sharp decline from July’s record-breaking highs, which saw almost 20GW of capacity added, and a marginal decrease month-on-month.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Alokita Shukla, an Australian renewables and power senior analyst at Rystad Energy, noted on LinkedIn that despite fewer new project announcements, activity in project approvals, construction milestones, and corporate transactions remained robust throughout September.

Queensland led state-level capacity additions with 2.2GW of new projects, followed by New South Wales contributing 2GW to the national pipeline. The state’s solar sector has also demonstrated strong operational performance, with utility-scale plants dominating performance rankings and consistently topping utility performance metrics.

Solar PV additions totalled 800MW, primarily from smaller hybrid projects that combine solar generation with battery storage.  The hybrid approach has become increasingly common as developers seek to optimise project economics and grid integration capabilities.

This is perhaps best showcased in the latest Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) Tender 4 results, which saw 6.6GW of renewables awarded long-term contracts, many of which comprise solar-plus-storage configurations.

Image: Rystad Energy.

Utility-scale battery storage additions make up 78% of new capacity

Utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) comprised 78% of total capacity additions during September, with 4.5GW distributed across 24 individual assets.

The dominance of battery storage projects reflects the growing recognition of energy storage as essential infrastructure for grid stability as renewable energy penetration increases across the National Electricity Market (NEM).

ACEnergy emerged as a major contributor via its Croydon solar-plus-storage project, which combines 625MW of solar generation with a 500MW/2,000Wh battery system.

Lightsource bp also advanced its storage portfolio with a 49MW/562MWh DC-coupled BESS addition at the Goulburn River Solar Farm. At the same time, Neoen achieved a milestone with the completion of the 270MW/540MWh Western Downs BESS Stage 2.

The system brings Neoen’s Western Downs facility’s total capacity to 540MW/1,080MWh, establishing it as Australia’s largest operational battery project, Shukla said.

Developer Tilt Renewables also contributed to the battery storage expansion with its 100MW/200MWh Latrobe Valley BESS, adding grid-scale storage capacity in Victoria’s transition away from coal-fired generation.

Wind energy additions proved minimal during September, with only Green Wind Renewables’ 450MW Mahogany Wind Farm in Western Australia contributing to the technology segment.

Shukla said the limited wind activity contrasts with stronger performance in previous months and reflects the project-specific nature of development announcements.

Strong approval and deal activity

Project approvals exceeded 3GW during September, indicating continued regulatory progress despite slower development pipeline announcement activity.

Federal EPBC approvals advanced several major developments, including ACEN’s 943MW Valley of the Winds project and the 1.3GW Pottinger Energy Park developed by AGL and Someva Renewables.

Edify Energy secured federal approval for its 300MW Nowingi solar-plus-storage project, adding to the company’s substantial development pipeline before its acquisition by La Caisse.

State-level fast-track approvals included TrinaSolar’s Killawarra Hybrid project in New South Wales and Pacific Green’s 1GW Portland Energy Park in Victoria.

Contract activity remained strong throughout September despite slower project announcements. HiTHIUM Energy Storage secured a battery supply contract for FRV’s 250MW/500MWh Gnarwarre BESS, while GenusPlus Group won EPC work for Alinta Energy’s Wagerup BESS project.

Neoen signed a 10-year power purchase agreement with BHP for 100MW from its Goyder North Wind Farm and Goyder Battery, demonstrating continued corporate appetite for renewable energy procurement. The agreement provides long-term revenue certainty for Neoen while supporting BHP’s decarbonisation objectives.

You can explore September’s solar generation performance in our latest NEM data spotlight, with all entries available to PV Tech Premium subscribers.

australia, battery storage, energy storage, national electricity market, nem, pv power plants, renewable energy, renewables, rystad, rystad energy, solar pv, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Edify Energy has several utility-scale solar PV plants, such as the 333MWp Darlington Point project in New South Wales (above). Image: Edify Energy.

Australia’s Capacity Investment Scheme Tender 4 sees 6.6GW of renewables awarded

October 9, 2025
The Australian government has announced the results of the fourth Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) tender, with 6.6GW of renewables awarded long-term contracts.
Solar PV panels and wind turbines at sunset

Solar is the world’s cheapest source of electricity, research shows

October 9, 2025
Solar PV is the world’s cheapest technology to generate electricity, according to a study from the University of Surrey, in the UK.
The 300MW solar power asset is located in Fatehgarh, Rajasthan, the epicentre of India’s rapidly expanding solar energy sector. Image: Sembcorp.

Sembcorp to acquire ReNew’s 300MW solar unit for US$246 million

October 9, 2025
Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries has agreed to acquire ReNew’s 300MW solar power unit in India for around US$246 million.
An Avaada Group manufacturing plant.

Avaada signs MoU with Gujarat government worth US$405 million

October 9, 2025
Avaada has inked an MoU with the Gujarat government to develop solar, wind, and BESS worth INR36 billion (US$405 million). 
The facility is slated to open in 2027 and will generate around 450GWh of electricity each year. Image: Unsplash.

Low prices, fierce competition in Germany’s latest solar-plus-storage auction

October 9, 2025
Germany has awarded contracts to 490MW of solar-plus-storage projects in its latest “innovation” auction for co-located renewables.
Shipping containers on a boat.

Pause on ‘billions of dollars’ of retroactive US solar duties granted pending appeal

October 9, 2025
The retroactive collection of duties on historical solar imports to the US has been temporarily paused pending the outcome of an appeal.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Pause on ‘billions of dollars’ of retroactive US solar duties granted pending appeal

News

Potentia Energy bags NSW approval for 500MW solar-plus-storage site in Australia

News

Solar is the world’s cheapest source of electricity, research shows

News

BlackRock reportedly poised to buy AES Corporation

News

Over-voltage triggered Iberian blackout – report

News

Scatec’s latest Egypt solar project moves forward with financing agreement

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 21, 2025
New York, USA

The Relevance of Project Customisation for Latin America’s Successful Adoption of BESS Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
October 23, 2025
10am CLT / 3pm BST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.