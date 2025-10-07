Subscribe To Premium
Australia: Queensland solar PV power plants top the utility performance rankings

By George Heynes
Solar PV to drive 80% of global renewables growth by 2030, IEA says

OpenSolar raises US$13.1 million to advance AI platform

Doral secures offtake agreement for 430MW Texas solar-plus-storage project

Arevon powers 264MW Indiana PV portfolio with Meta PPA

Victoria launches incentive program for C&I rooftop solar

Genesis Energy and FRV Australia dissolve solar development partnership in New Zealand

How Talon PV plans to crack America’s TOPCon solar cell challenge

PVV Infra offshoots secure two India PV projects totalling 209MW; Avaada underway with 1.5GW/2.5GWh Rajasthan PV/BESS project

BlackRock reportedly poised to buy AES Corporation

Lighthouse Infrastructure’s 72MW Emerald solar PV plant (pictured) topped the rankings for September. Image: RES Group.

Research firm Rystad Energy has said that Queensland’s utility-solar assets were the best-performing solar PV power plants, in terms of AC capacity factor, in September 2025.

Indeed, Lighthouse Infrastructure’s 72MW Emerald solar PV plant and Metka’s 110MW Moura solar facility recorded the leading performance figures, reinforcing Queensland’s position as one of the premier solar generation hubs within the National Electricity Market (NEM).

Projects in Queensland accounted for three of the top four performing PV projects in the NEM. Image: Rystad Energy.

The continued strong performance of Queensland utility-scale solar plants builds on previous months’ results, demonstrating the consistency of the state’s solar resource quality and the technical optimisation of its utility-scale installations.

Western Australia’s solar sector also delivered strong results, with Synergy and Potentia Energy’s 40MW Greenough River solar PV power plant coming in at third. Western Australia saw another utility-scale solar PV plant break into the top five for the month, Sun Energy’s 100MW Merredin project.

Yet another Queensland-based solar PV power plant came in fourth: Pacific Blue Australia’s 100MW Haughton stage 1, which ranked first last month.

For readers unaware, the NEM refers to the wholesale electricity market where generators sell electricity to retailers, who then on-sell it to consumers. It operates on one of the world’s longest interconnected power systems, linking Queensland, New South Wales (including the Australian Capital Territory), Victoria, Tasmania and South Australia.

Meanwhile, the WEM, which is specific to Western Australia, is the system that governs the trading and supply of electricity in the state’s South West Interconnected System (SWIS). The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) operates both of these.

You can explore solar generation performance in our previous NEM data spotlight, with all entries available to PV Tech Premium subscribers. The latest article in the series, exploring September, is available here.

Grid dynamics and pricing patterns

Rystad Energy analyst David Dixon on LinkedIn also noted that the NEM recorded 998 hours of negative pricing in September, down from 1,170 hours in September 2024.

Regional variations emerged in pricing patterns, with southern states including South Australia, Tasmania and Victoria experiencing year-on-year decreases in negative pricing hours. At the same time, New South Wales and Queensland saw increases.

These pricing dynamics reflect the growing penetration of renewable energy generation and highlight the ongoing need for grid flexibility solutions as Australia continues its energy transition.

Negative prices in PV technology-rich electricity markets occur when high solar power generation creates a surplus of energy, causing wholesale electricity prices to drop below zero. This means generators pay to sell power, and consumers are paid to use it. 

This price signal encourages more flexible electricity consumption and highlights the need for energy storage and grid upgrades to balance the supply-demand fluctuations caused by the large-scale integration of renewable energy.  

Recent project developments signal continued sector growth

The strong September performance data comes amid a wave of major project developments across Australia’s renewable energy sector. 

FRV Australia brought its 300MW solar PV power plant, backed with a Microsoft power purchase agreement (PPA), to full operation, demonstrating the growing role of corporate renewable energy procurement in driving utility-scale development.

ENGIE’s 250MW solar PV power plant received registration with AEMO, adding to the pipeline of projects entering commercial operation. Meanwhile, Synergy submitted a development application for a 2GW solar, wind and battery energy storage system (BESS) in Western Australia, representing one of the largest integrated renewable energy projects proposed in the state.

Supply chain developments also gained momentum, with Fortescue signing a solar module supply agreement with China’s LONGi, securing equipment for the mining company’s renewable energy transition initiatives.

The project development activity aligns with broader approval trends, as solar and wind projects led Australia’s 1.5GW renewables approval boom in Q2 2025, indicating sustained momentum in the sector’s expansion pipeline.

australia, nem, new south wales, pv power plants, queensland, rystad energy, solar pv, south australia

Fatih Birol speaking at COP21.

Solar PV to drive 80% of global renewables growth by 2030, IEA says

October 7, 2025
Solar PV will account for almost 80% of the 4.6TW of new renewable power expected to be added by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
A residential solar system.

OpenSolar raises US$13.1 million to advance AI platform

October 7, 2025
OpenSolar has secured US$13.1 million in equity financing from technology investors, including Titanium Ventures, Google and others.
The Ratts 1 and Heirloom projects are the first that Arevon will own and operate in Indiana. Image: Arevon

Arevon powers 264MW Indiana PV portfolio with Meta PPA

October 7, 2025
US independent power producer (IPP) Arevon has begun operations at two utility-scale solar projects in Indiana.
The scheme targets 57,000 high-energy-use sites responsible for nearly one-third of the region’s energy use. Image: Clean Energy Council.

Victoria launches incentive program for C&I rooftop solar

October 7, 2025
The government of Victoria, Australia, has launched the an incentive scheme to encourage businesses to install rooftop solar installations.
Image: Genesis Energy.

Genesis Energy and FRV Australia dissolve solar development partnership in New Zealand

October 6, 2025
Genesis Energy and FRV Australia have mutually agreed to terminate their solar development joint venture while maintaining co-ownership of the 63MWp Lauriston solar PV power plant in Canterbury, New Zealand.
Talon PV
Premium

How Talon PV plans to crack America’s TOPCon solar cell challenge

October 6, 2025
Talon PV aims to be the first US company to safely manufacture TOPCon cells at scale, backed by European technology and a crucial First Solar licensing deal.

