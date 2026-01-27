Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australia’s UNSW reveals atomic-scale self-repair mechanism in silicon solar cells

By George Heynes
January 27, 2026
New Technology, Cell Processing, Materials, Modules
Southeast Asia & Oceania, Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australia consults on Solar Sharer mechanism as rooftop solar reshapes NEM demand

News

Australia’s UNSW reveals atomic-scale self-repair mechanism in silicon solar cells

News

New Jersey governor looks to build ‘thousands of megawatts’ of renewables, attacks PJM ‘mismanagement’

News

Premier Energies commissions 400MW solar cell plant in India

News

Scatec signs PPA for 120MW PV project in Tunisia

News

Alberta approves Korkia’s 430MW solar PV portfolio

News

Global clean energy investment hits record US$2.3 trillion in 2025

News

Scrapping of China’s PV export tax rebate prompts panic buying and module price surge

Features, Guest Blog

EU agrees on Russian gas ban, Ukrainian campaigners herald ‘historic decision’

News

EliTe Solar commissions 5GW PV manufacturing facility in Egypt

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The UNSW research team comprises Dr Ziheng Liu, Dr Pengfei Zhang, Professor Xiaojing Hao and Dr Caixia Li. Image: UNSW/Robert Largent

Researchers from the University of New South Wales (UNSW), Australia, have directly observed how silicon solar cells can self-repair UV damage under sunlight, offering new insights into degradation and lifetime performance.

The researchers have developed a microscopic, real-time monitoring method that reveals how crystalline silicon solar cells can self-repair following ultraviolet-induced damage, advancing fundamental understanding of photovoltaic material resilience under real-world operating conditions. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The findings, published in Energy & Environmental Science, directly observe chemical bond reconfiguration during degradation and subsequent sunlight-driven recovery, a capability long inferred from electrical measurements but previously unresolved at the material level.

Solar cell performance is compromised by ultraviolet-induced degradation (UVID), a decline in efficiency caused by high-energy UV photons interacting with surface layers, particularly in high-efficiency silicon devices. 

Traditional accelerated ageing tests expose cells to intense UV radiation to simulate years of outdoor exposure, but until now researchers lacked a non-destructive method to distinguish reversible changes from permanent structural damage. 

UNSW’s research team used ultraviolet Raman spectroscopy to monitor chemical bond changes in operating cells exposed first to UV light and then to visible sunlight, enabling atomic-scale observation of damage and recovery processes without dismantling the device.

The experiments showed that UV exposure initially disrupts bonds involving hydrogen, silicon and boron near the cell surface, weakening passivation layers and reducing performance. 

When the cells were subsequently exposed to visible light, however, the material partially returned to its original state as hydrogen atoms migrated back toward the surface and broken bonds reformed. 

This confirmed that some forms of UVID are not permanent but instead involve reversible atomic-scale rearrangements driven by sunlight.

“This confirms that recovery is not just an electrical effect. The material itself is repairing at the atomic level,” said Dr Ziheng Liu, from UNSW’s School of Photovoltaic and Renewable Energy Engineering.

The ability to distinguish reversible degradation from permanent damage has important implications for module testing and reliability assessment. Current accelerated testing protocols may overestimate long-term performance losses by inducing degradation modes that would naturally self-heal under outdoor operating conditions. 

The UNSW method provides a basis for refining test standards and improving the accuracy of lifetime predictions, particularly for high-efficiency silicon technologies.

Material durability and degradation mechanisms have been a recurring focus of UNSW-led research reported by PV Tech. Previous work demonstrated how solar module encapsulant materials and construction quality significantly influence damp-heat performance, highlighting the interaction between material choice, manufacturing processes and environmental stressors. 

Similarly, degradation pathways linked to passivation layer design remain a critical concern for advanced cell technologies. PV Tech reported on research earlier this month showing that thicker aluminium oxide layers are a dominant parameter limiting UVID in TOPCon solar cells, underlining how surface passivation design choices directly affect long-term stability under UV exposure.

The significance of these findings is reinforced by field performance data. UNSW recently revealed that up to one-fifth of deployed solar PV modules degrade around 1.5x faster than the industry average, underscoring the importance of understanding degradation mechanisms beyond nameplate specifications and laboratory efficiency metrics:

By directly linking atomic-scale chemical changes to macroscopic performance recovery, the UNSW study bridges a long-standing gap between laboratory ageing tests and real-world solar module behaviour. 

The Energy Storage Summit Australia 2026 will be returning to Sydney on 18-19 March. It features keynote speeches and panel discussions on topics such as the Capacity Investment Scheme, long-duration energy storage, and BESS revenue streams. To secure your tickets and learn more about the event, please visit the official website.

degradation, passivation, research, unsw, UV degradation, uvid

Read Next

UNSW graph showing degradation.

UNSW: Solar module encapsulant materials and quality of construction affect damp heat performance

January 13, 2026
The use of POE as an encapsulant in TOPCon module construction could limit the effects of degradation on the module’s electricity generation.
Image: SEC.

Thicker aluminium oxide layer is ‘dominant parameter’ in limiting TOPCon UVID degradation

January 7, 2026
The inclusion of a thicker aluminium oxide layer in TOPCon solar cells could provide superior resistance to UVID, according to UNSW.
Solar module testing.

UNSW: Up to one-fifth of solar PV modules degrade 1.5 times faster than average

January 6, 2026
Up to one-fifth of solar PV modules degrade 1.5 times faster than average, according to new research from the University of New South Wales.
Image-by-GCL-Tech

PV Tech’s top five Premium stories of the year in 2025

January 2, 2026
As the year comes to an end, we bring you a recap of the most-read Premium stories that have been published throughout 2025.
UVID chamber testing solar panels

The PV Review, 2025: A year of performance and reliability issues for TOPCon and n-type solar PV modules

December 22, 2025
The PV Review, 2025: this year has seen many papers and reports on solar PV modules reliability and performance issues, especially with TOPCon.
Image: Fraunhofer ISE
Premium

The solar industry is playing perpetual catch-up on module reliability

December 18, 2025
PV Talk: Paul Gebhardt of Fraunhofer ISE discusses reliability issues facing advanced PV modules, an issue which isn't going anywhere.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

New Jersey governor looks to build ‘thousands of megawatts’ of renewables, attacks PJM ‘mismanagement’

News

Maxwell claims 32.38% efficiency on perovskite-HJT tandem cell

News

US court rules DOE cancellation of US$7.5 billion of clean energy grants unlawful

News

First Solar faces class action suit following stock downgrade

News

Scrapping of China’s PV export tax rebate prompts panic buying and module price surge

Features, Guest Blog

United Solar to begin polysilicon production at Oman plant in Q1 2026

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA