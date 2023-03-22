Avangrid signs 240MW Texas PPA with Meta

A 418MWp solar PV project in Texas, where Meta already has data operations. Image: SB Energy.

Avangrid – the US subsidiary of Spanish utility Iberdrola – has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with social media giant Meta for power produced at its True North solar PV project in Falls County, Texas.

240MW output from the total 321MW capacity of the project project will be purchased by Meta to power its planned data centre in the nearby town of Temple, which will be the company’s second data facility in Texas.

The True North facility is expected to be operational in early 2025, and will compliment Avangrid’s existing 1.1GW portfolio of solar PV projects across the US. Its project pipeline currently sits at over 25GW of solar, wind and storage projects, the company said.

The project started construction last week in tandem with a 202MW Ohio plant, and will deploy trackers from Array Technology as part of the supply deal established between the companies earlier this year.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Avangrid to help bring new solar energy to support our local operations in Texas,” said Urvi Parekh, head of renewable energy at Meta. “True North will support our commitment to 100% renewable energy and represents additional investment and jobs for the region.”

Meta is one of the largest corporate power offtakers in the US. It has longstanding PPA partnerships with US renewable energy companies Silicon Ranch and Apex Clean Energy; the former saw 720MW of deals made for operations in Georgia and Tennessee whilst Apex has over 1GW of agreements in place with Meta.

In 2022 Meta was by far the largest holder of corporate solar PPAs in the US.