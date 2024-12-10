Avantus, Arizona Public Service ink 100MW solar PV PPA

Aside from the 100MW solar PV capacity, the Kitt Solar project is paired with 400MWh of energy storage capacity.

Combining solar PV with energy storage capacity will provide resiliency to the Arizona grid, while ensure it can meet peak demand during extreme heat conditions, said the company. In 2024, the state had a record streak of 113 consecutive days with temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 degrees Celsius), which also broke electricity demand records.

“The Kitt Solar Project will not only deliver clean solar energy and offset carbon emissions but will provide much needed energy storage capacity to meet rising demand and create a more resilient grid in Arizona,” said Cliff Graham, CEO at Avantus.

“Over the next several years, customer peak energy demand in Arizona is expected to grow significantly,” added Derek Seaman, APS Director of Resource Acquisition. “The Kitt Solar Project will add to our growing solar power and energy storage portfolio and provide our customers with additional reliable, cost-competitive and clean electricity.”

This latest agreement from Avantus in Arizona builds on the recent sale of a solar-plus-storage project in the state to independent power producer D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI). Located in Maricopa County, the Catclaw Solar and Energy Storage Project has a 225MW solar PV capacity and a 250MW/1GWh energy storage plant. The project is expected to be operational in 2026 and also has a PPA secured with APS.

Avantus boasts a pipeline of 30GW of solar PV and 94GWh of energy storage in the US.

Earlier this year, global investor KKR acquired a majority stake in Avantus and along with existing investor EIG now own the entirety of the solar and storage developer.