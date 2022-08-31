Subscribe
Azure Power CEO resigns after one month in role

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, People
Asia & Oceania

Aurora Solar Technologies completes acquisition of BT Imaging as it looks to expand offering

News

Reliance to begin production at 10GW cell and module factory by 2024

News

Solar PV deployment in Italy reached more than 1GW during H1 2022

News

Polish EPC Electrum Solutions using Huawei inverters to boost energy yield, reliability

News

How did the top six solar module companies fare in H1 2022?

News

Smartenergy acquires majority stake in Portuguese developer Rewatt

News

New South Wales receives 17GW of proposals for latest renewable energy zone

News

Arctech opens 3GW tracker manufacturing facility in India

News

First Solar to set up 3.5GWdc module manufacturing facility in US Southeast

News
A solar installation owned by Azure Power in the Indian state of Rajasthan. Image: Azure Power.

The CEO of Indian independent power producer (IPP) Azure Power has stepped down after just one month in the role.

Harsh Shah joined Azure as CEO on 1 July following the resignation of his predecessor in April. The Indian company announced earlier this week Shah has now resigned, effective immediately.

“I was looking forward to working with the team to deliver Azure’s potential. However, owing to unforeseen circumstances and matters beyond my control, I have decided to step down from my role of the chief executive officer,” Shah said.

Rupesh Agarwal, who joined Azure earlier this month as chief strategy and commercial officer, has been appointed acting CEO.

The company said its board will consider the appointment of a new permanent CEO in due course.

Azure Power also revealed earlier this week it received a whistleblower complaint in May 2022 alleging potential procedural irregularities and misconduct by certain employees at a plant belonging to one of its subsidiaries.

The company said that as part of its review of these allegations, it “discovered deviations from safety and quality norms” and it has implemented mechanisms to remediate them.

Having announced earlier this month a delay in reporting its financial statements for its financial year ending 31 March 2022, the company said it is currently working in consultation with its advisers to close its annual accounts.

appointments, azure power, india, ipp

