Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Azure Power pens 400MW robot PV panel cleaning deal with Ecoppia

By Jonathan Tourino
Companies, Markets & Finance, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East, Asia & Oceania

Latest

Azure Power pens 400MW robot PV panel cleaning deal with Ecoppia

News

Saudi researchers perform ‘first ever’ successful damp-heat test of perovskite solar cells, maintains 95% efficiency

News

Solar marketplace EnergySage sells controlling stake to Schneider Electric

News

Q CELLS’ ‘most powerful solar module ever’ now available in Europe

News

Atlas Renewable Energy lands US$76m loan for construction of 239MW Brazilian solar project

News

US added record 12.4GW of utility-scale solar last year despite module availability issues – ACP

News

Enel, Comal to set up 1GW tracker manufacturing plant in Italy

News

Sunrun installs 792MW in 2021 following strong growth rate, NEM 3.0 changes could dent 2022 outlook

News

Enphase’s EV push to benefit solar installers and ease grid pressure, co-founder says

News

Why Europe should start signing shorter PPA contracts as its consensus on pricing ‘falls apart’

Long Reads, News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Ecoppia’s robotic cleaning solution in action. Image: Ecoppia.

Independent power producer Azure Power has turned to Ecoppia for robotic cleaning services for 400MW of solar PV.

Solar O&M provider Ecoppia announced a partnership with Azure Power to provide robotic cleaning solutions for its first hybrid project of 400MW.

Under the terms of the deal O&M provider Ecoppia will provide robotic cleaning equipment for a 400MW hybrid PV project that comprises both fixed tilt and single axis trackers and has been built across different terrains.

The deployment of robots is expected to start during the first half of 2022, and will feature different robotic solutions with Ecoppia’s E4, T4 and the company’s latest addition to its range; the H4.

The H4 uses safe microfibers and controlled airflows to direct dust and dirt particles downwards while the system itself cleans vertically, reducing the risk of dirt being accumulated.

Jean Scemama, CEO of Ecoppia, said: “When Ecoppia was founded 8 years ago we had one simple goal in mind: to allow scalability and enhance profitability for large solar sites around the world.”

Ecoppia has deployed its systems across more than 3GW of installed solar capacity worldwide to date.

In December 2020 the business secured around US$82.5 million through a public listing, which valued the business at around US$300 million. Those funds were to pursue a global expansion strategy.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA

1 November 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
automation, azure power, cleaning, ecoppia, finance, india, maintenance, o&m, robotic cleaning

Read Next

SolarEdge ramping up manufacturing in Mexico to reduce shipping costs, tariff impacts

February 16, 2022
Inverter manufacturer SolarEdge is increasing shipments to the US from a new production plant in Mexico as it looks to save on freight costs and reduce the impact of tariffs on imports.

India and Australia to collaborate on solar manufacturing, deployment via letter of intent

February 16, 2022
Australia and India have agreed to collaborate on solar manufacturing and deployment, aiming to reduce the cost of solar PV, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and new clean technologies in both countries.

Indian solar companies call on MNRE to grandfather BCD amid concern over 10GW of projects

February 15, 2022
The National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI), which represents companies from across the PV value chain, has written to the Indian central government raising concerns about the upcoming imposition of a Basic Customs Duty (BCD) of 25% on solar PV cells and 40% on solar PV modules.

Indian hydropower company looking to deploy 10GW of solar over next 5 years in deal worth US$6.7bn

February 10, 2022
Indian state-run hydropower company SJVN is planning to deploy 10GW of solar PV in Rajasthan over the next five years through a INR50,000 crore (US$6.7 billion) investment.

Tata Power plans to leverage expanded PLI scheme for PV manufacturing ramp-up

February 10, 2022
Indian utility Tata Power will aim to take advantage of policy support from India’s government as it sets up new cell and module manufacturing capacity in the country.

Top 50 most bankable module suppliers in the PV industry today

February 7, 2022
Finlay Colville, head of market research at Solar Media, ranks the top 50 module suppliers in the PV industry today, using the proprietary methodology developed at PV Tech, on the back of analysing several hundred companies supplying PV modules over the past 15 years.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

Q CELLS’ ‘most powerful solar module ever’ now available in Europe

News

Atlas Renewable Energy lands US$76m loan for construction of 239MW Brazilian solar project

News

Gender diversity initiatives in the solar sector: certification and recognition

Featured Articles

Why Europe should start signing shorter PPA contracts as its consensus on pricing ‘falls apart’

Long Reads, News

Enel, Comal to set up 1GW tracker manufacturing plant in Italy

News

Upcoming Events

Assessing the benefits of TOPCon PV modules for utility-scale solar LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
February 22, 2022
14:00 (CET)

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

PV Tech Premium—Celebrate our first anniversary

The indispensable guide for solar industry professionals
Enjoy 50% off

Valid until 24 Feb 2022. New subscribers only.