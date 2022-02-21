Azure Power pens 400MW robot PV panel cleaning deal with Ecoppia

Ecoppia’s robotic cleaning solution in action. Image: Ecoppia.

Independent power producer Azure Power has turned to Ecoppia for robotic cleaning services for 400MW of solar PV.

Solar O&M provider Ecoppia announced a partnership with Azure Power to provide robotic cleaning solutions for its first hybrid project of 400MW.

Under the terms of the deal O&M provider Ecoppia will provide robotic cleaning equipment for a 400MW hybrid PV project that comprises both fixed tilt and single axis trackers and has been built across different terrains.

The deployment of robots is expected to start during the first half of 2022, and will feature different robotic solutions with Ecoppia’s E4, T4 and the company’s latest addition to its range; the H4.

The H4 uses safe microfibers and controlled airflows to direct dust and dirt particles downwards while the system itself cleans vertically, reducing the risk of dirt being accumulated.

Jean Scemama, CEO of Ecoppia, said: “When Ecoppia was founded 8 years ago we had one simple goal in mind: to allow scalability and enhance profitability for large solar sites around the world.”

Ecoppia has deployed its systems across more than 3GW of installed solar capacity worldwide to date.

In December 2020 the business secured around US$82.5 million through a public listing, which valued the business at around US$300 million. Those funds were to pursue a global expansion strategy.