Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

BayWa AG lauds ‘flourishing’ PV components sales as renewables unit picks up the pace

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

BayWa AG lauds ‘flourishing’ PV components sales as renewables unit picks up the pace

News

Array Technologies laments margin ‘trough’ as profits fall 65%

News

Array Technologies buys STI Norland in US$652m deal to create ‘world’s largest tracker company’

News

PV Price Watch: PV module prices expected to remain north of US$0.27c/W as hopes grow for pricing post-Q2 2022

Featured Articles, Features

Sunnova partners with home security firm to increase residential solar offering

News

FTC Solar downgrades revenue outlook again amidst project delays and high shipping costs

News

Veterans support construction of Texas solar project from Lightsource bp

News

US Department of Commerce rejects AD/CVD anti-circumvention petition

News

US ROUND-UP: FTC Solar bags Arizona project win, CPUC rubber stamps 3.2GW transmission line

News

R.Power reinforces Polish solar presence through the acquisition of PV equipment wholesaler

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
BayWa r.e. has carved a niche for itself in floating solar, becoming one of Europe’s most prominent developers. Image: BayWa r.e.

German conglomerate BayWa AG has witnessed “flourishing” sales of solar PV components take its renewables segment to new heights in the first nine months of 2021.

While the company did not provide a specific figure or breakdown of revenue, BayWa AG noted that sales output of solar components was up 72% year-on-year. It said the “flourishing trade in PV components” helped lift the company’s renewables segment and offset an expected decline in its conventional energy business.

Indeed, BayWa’s renewables business – BayWa r.e. – continued to gather pace in the first nine months of 2021, with total revenues up 67% year-on-year to €2.219 billion (US$2.53 billion). By means of comparison, the company’s conventional energy segment grew revenues by just 10.7%.

Furthermore, BayWa r.e. earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the reporting period more than trebled to €69 million, and the division increased its total share of revenues within BayWa’s broader energy business from 50.1% recorded in the first nine months of 2020 to 60% in 2021.

Solar PV products across the spectrum have experienced price surges on the back of further volatility in the cost of materials, from polysilicon to aluminium, while shipping and logistics costs have also caused turbulence in the wider solar value chain.

Klaus Josef Lutz, CEO at BayWa AG, said the business had taken advantage of “largely favourable” market environments while also “deflecting the disruptions in global supply chains” because of its strategy and positioning in the market.

Project sales by BayWa r.e. planned for the fourth quarter are expected to offer further tailwinds for the business, Lutz said.

“We are currently reaping the benefits of what we have been sowing since 2008: our strategy of internationalising agricultural trade, investing in renewable energies and, most recently, restructuring our agricultural business in northern and eastern Germany – all that is now paying off,” he said.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech

1 December 2021
Join this virtual conference on 1-2 December 2021 to understand fully the technical and logistical supply chains that determine the production and performance of solar modules, including all related factors impacting quality, reliability & bankability. Delegates can access streamed presentations, session recordings and chat/messaging tools to connect with fellow delegates and speakers. Speakers include leading developers, manufacturers, testing and research institutes, including: Silicon Ranch, Sonnedix, LONGi Solar, JinkoSolar, Risen Energy, Seraphim, STS, PVEL, Eternalsun Spire and QEERI
baywa ag, baywa r.e., distributors, pv modules, solar wholesale, suppliers, supply chain

Read Next

Shoals Technologies revenues up less than expected as supply chain disruptions bite

November 10, 2021
Solar balance of system (BOS) solutions provider Shoals Technologies saw its Q3 revenues increase 14% year-over-year, but said this rise was less than expected as some customers changed product specifications or delayed shipments due to supply chain issues.

First Solar weighing expansion plans as demand surges amidst supply chain obstacles

November 5, 2021
First Solar is actively exploring future capacity manufacturing locations after recording a surge in demand, both domestically and internationally, amidst supply chain obstacles impacting the PV industry.

Tongwei and Trina Solar mark first ramp at 15GW cell, wafer facility

November 4, 2021
The first manufacturing line at a 15GW solar wafer and cell manufacturing facility in Chengdu co-owned by Trina Solar and Tongwei has begun to ramp.
PV Tech Premium

VIDEO: Short-term PV supply chain cost increases and long-term plans to meet demand

November 3, 2021
In this exclusive video from PV Tech publisher Solar Media’s Solar & Storage Finance USA event last month, a panel of supply chain experts discuss immediate challenges and potential remedies to the situation.

SolarEdge navigates Vietnam factory shutdown to post record solar revenues in Q3 2021

November 3, 2021
nverter manufacturer SolarEdge posted record revenues from its solar division in Q3 2021 despite a COVID-related shutdown at its manufacturing facility in Vietnam impacting its ability to meet demand.

LONGi Solar the latest module manufacturer targeted by US WRO enforcement, reports suggest

November 3, 2021
LONGi Solar is to become the latest leading PV module manufacturer to have shipments blocked from entering the US, reports have suggested.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US Department of Commerce rejects AD/CVD anti-circumvention petition

News

Sunnova partners with home security firm to increase residential solar offering

News

COP26: Draft climate text calls for accelerated climate finance, end to fossil fuel subsidies, greater emissions reductions

News

FTC Solar downgrades revenue outlook again amidst project delays and high shipping costs

News

R.Power reinforces Polish solar presence through the acquisition of PV equipment wholesaler

News

Tesla approved to supply retail electricity in Texas

News

Upcoming Events

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Black November

Beat the price rise

The discount will climb down on November 19th

45% off

View Offer
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes