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China’s new PV installations plunge 51% year-on-year in January–April

By Carrie Xiao
Projects, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania

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Solar PV installations in April 2026 reached 9.52GW, down from the 45.22GW registered the year prior. Image: Markus Spiske via Unsplash

New solar PV installations in China have reached 50.9GW between January and April 2026, according to data from the Chinese National Energy Administration (NEA).

The figures indicate that new PV capacity additions tumbled markedly over the period, while wind power maintained steady growth. Installation figures for the first four months of 2026 represent a 51% drop compared to the 104.93GW registered in the same period of 2025.

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Ongoing adjustments continue to drive structural improvements across the country’s power installation mix.

Sharp drop in new PV capacity, April monthly slump most striking

Monthly breakdowns reveal an even steeper downward trajectory. New PV installations stood at merely 9.52GW in April 2026, plummeting 79% year-on-year versus 45.28GW a year earlier. The slowdown carries forward the weak growth momentum seen in the first quarter.

In contrast to the PV installation slump, wind power capacity posted steady growth. China added 21.26GW of new wind capacity from January to April 2026, rising 7% from 19.96GW in the same period last year.

Data source: NEA

As of the end of April 2026, China’s total installed power generation capacity reached 3,990GW, growing 14.2% year-on-year. The proportion of new energy capacity kept climbing. Solar installed capacity hit 1,250GW, a 26.2% year-on-year rise, and wind power capacity stood at 660GW, up 22.0% year-on-year.

Industry analysts attribute the sharp drop in new PV installations in the first four months to a periodic adjustment after the sector’s robust growth in 2025. The downturn is driven by falling PV module prices, prevalent wait-and-see sentiment and constrained power grid consumption. By contrast, wind power registers solid development thanks to mature technologies and stable power pricing policies.

china, data dispatch, installation figures, national energy administration

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