Enbridge starts commercial operations at 400MW phase of Sequoia Solar project in Texas

Canadian energy company Enbridge has started commercial operations at the first phase of its 815MW Sequoia Solar project in Callahan County, in the US state of Texas.
The first phase, which has a capacity of 400MW, is the company’s largest solar PV project by capacity. Enbridge expects to start commercial operations at the second phase, which has a capacity of 415MW, by the end of the year, which will bring the company’s total operational solar PV portfolio up to 11 projects across the US and Canada.
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Enbridge has signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with AT&T, Toyota, PepsiCo and the Donaldson Company to sell power generated at the Sequoia project, but did not specify the scale of any of these offtake agreements, nor whether these deals would cover electricity generated at the project’s first or second phase.
“Sequoia Solar reflects what’s possible through close collaboration across teams and partners,” said Enbridge’s SVP of corporate strategy and president of power Allen Capps. “Bringing the first phase into operation is an important milestone, delivering new power to customers and advancing one of North America’s largest solar projects.”
The advancement of the Sequoia project is the latest milestone for Enbridge, which earlier this month announced plans to build a solar-plus-storage project in Wyoming for a data centre owned by technology giant Meta. Enbridge’s investment in renewable power projects is notable, but the stated ambition of these investments is “offsetting the power consumption of our oil and gas transmission operations,” which accounts for the majority of the company’s work and revenue.
In the first quarter of 2026, Enbridge’s renewable power generation drove earnings of C$188 million (US$136 million), down from US$161.3 million in the same quarter of 2025. The 2026 revenue is a fraction of the company’s revenue from liquids pipelines and gas transmission, distribution and storage, which reached US$3.8 billion in the first quarter of the year.