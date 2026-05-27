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Module test failures continue to increase in Kiwa PVEL’s 2026 Module Reliability Scorecard

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Fab & Facilities, Modules
Americas, Africa & Middle East, Asia & Oceania, Europe

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PV module going through a mechanical load test
This year’s Scorecard results had 43 manufacturers named as “Top Performers” in at least one test. Image: Kiwa PVEL.

For the fourth year in a row, Kiwa PVEL’s 2026 Module Reliability Scorecard registered a record high in module test failures.

Kiwa PVEL’s flagship Product Qualification Program (PQP), published today and now in its 12th edition, found that 87% of manufacturers and 61% of bill of materials (BOMs) experienced at least one test failure.

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Two years ago, the percentage for module manufacturers was at 66%, while failures at the BOM level stood at 41% in 2024.

PQP failures for both manufacturers and BOMs have continued to increase since 2022. Chart: Kiwa PVEL.

Across all categories, module breakage remains the top issue, especially for the mechanical stress sequence (MSS) and the hail stress sequence (HSS), while delamination issues surged significantly, with 45% of manufacturers having at least one major delamination defect.

On the positive side, some key tests in ultraviolet induced degradation (UVID), potential induced degradation (PID), thermal cycling (TC) and damp heat (DH) saw power loss reduce from last year, while energy yields continued to increase due to higher bifacialities and improved temperature coefficients. However, light-induced degradation (LID) worsened slightly in 2026, likely due to the increase in new cell processing plants, said Kiwa PVEL.

Kevin Gibson, Managing Director of Kiwa PVEL. “While we’re seeing continued improvements in performance and energy yield, the rise in failure rates highlights the importance of independent, data-driven validation. In a market defined by rapid innovation and cost pressures, these insights help stakeholders better assess risk, differentiate quality, and make more confident long-term investment decisions.”

Thermal cycling (TC) and damp heat (DH) have registered the highest percentage of PQP failures per BOM by test. Chart: Kiwa PVEL.

The PQP is a suite of reliability and performance tests that evaluates solar modules under different environmental and mechanical conditions. This includes effects of extreme temperatures and high humidity, mechanical stress, hail and ultraviolet light.

Two years after introducing hail testing as a new category as a Top Performer, this year’s latest edition of Kiwa PVEL’s PQP also introduced a new category as a Top Performer with Ultraviolet Induced Degradation, while more recently the company updated its PQP testing in hail testing and Static Mechanical Load (SML).

“Our 2026 Scorecard reflects a market that is advancing in performance while facing growing reliability pressures,” said Tristan Erion-Lorico, Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Kiwa PVEL and who will be speaking further about this year’s Scorecard results at the upcoming PV ModuleTech USA Conference in Napa, California on 16-17 June 2026.

“We’re seeing reductions in power loss for some tests and increased energy yields in our PAN testing. At the same time, failure rates, particularly delamination and mechanical breakage, have reached new highs.

“These results underscore that innovation and cost cutting measures must be matched with consistent quality and robust design to ensure long-term field reliability in an increasingly cost-conscious industry,” added Erion-Lorico.

13 first-time Top Performers

Moreover, 43 manufacturers were named as “Top Performers” in at least one test, but for the first time, not a single model achieved Top Performer status across all the categories.

This is a decrease from last year’s 50 manufacturers named as Top Performers, while 21 model types achieved Top Performer status in all seven reliability categories, three of which were also Top Performers in PAN performance in 2025.

Kiwa PVEL also highlighted that this year’s Top Performers manufacturers list is increasingly dynamic with 13 first-time Top Performers, however some companies previously in the list are missing this year.

New this year, an updated edition of the Scorecard will be released in November 2026.

PV Tech will publish a PV Talk interview with Tristan Erion-Lorico later this week about this year’s Scorecard results and as part of our pre-coverage of PV ModuleTech USA. In the meantime, Premium readers can read last year’s interview here.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
More Info
BOMs, Kiwa PVEL, module failure, module reliability, Module Reliability Scorecard, module testing, moduletechusa, Product Qualification Program, PVModuleTechUSA, uvid

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